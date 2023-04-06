England 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on penalties): Kelly penalty decides first women's Finalissima in close clash

England battled to secure the first ever women's Finalissima on panelties against Brazil at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Ella Toone's first half goal looked to have sent England on the way to yet more silverware, but they were left to wait until spot kicks for success.

Andressa managed to sneak into the box and fire home from close range with seconds to go as Mary Earps spilt the ball to send the game to penalties.

It was Chloe Kelly that delivered the decisive kick for England once again, the hero in the summer stepped up and emphatically slotted home for England to secure yet another trophy.

The Lionesses were made to work for the victory, with Ary Borges and Andressa both presented with huge chances which they could not take.

The victory, particularly in the circumstances it came in, showed England's character and ability to find a way to win.

Brazil suffered their sixth defeat to a European side under Pia Sundhage on the night, having lost ten games during her tenure.

Story of the match

Sarina Wiegman named Chloe Kelly on the bench for her side to start the game, with Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone all picked in England's star-studded line-up.

As Canarinhas were captained by Arsenal's Rafaelle Souza on the night, as star striker Marta was forced to miss out as she continues to recover from her ACL tear in March 2022.

Sundhage selected Geyse and Beatriz Zaneratto in attack to try and add firepower to the side that may have been missed without their top goal scorer.

England looked to break down the left hand side from the kick off, with a cross aimed for Russo, but the ball was cut out.

Lucy Bronze and Lauren James combined well early on, but the move was abruptly stopped by Leal Costa.

Russo went down in the box looking for a spot kick, but the flag was already raised against her.

The Arsenal attacker was involved heavily early on, as she flicked the ball wide from James' cross soon after.

Israel Ferraz had the visitors' first foray forwards, but it was well defended by Leah Williamson.

Alex Greenwood had a dangerous cross on goal, but it was flicked away by As Canarinhas' defence.

Leticia Izidoro made a superb stop to deny the hosts from range, as Hemp set up Bronze who went for goal, but it was well palmed away from goal.

Greenwood was on hand to bail out Jess Carter, who was caught in possession in a threatening position for The Lionesses.

Geyse had the best chance of the game so far in the 20th minute when she cut back and shot inside the area, but it was well blocked.

England's breakthrough

Wiegman's side went a step further to lead in the 22nd minute thanks to a moment of quality from Bronze to set up Toone.

She beat the offside trap on the right hand side and cut the ball back to Toone who duly finished the move off, much to the delight of a packed Wembley.

James thought she had a second when she fired into the roof of the net, but the flag was raised against her.

Brazil had chances soon after, as Mary Earps was called into action to push away a cross.

James tried to capitalise on a weak clearance with Izidoro out of position, but she was covered by a defender who was able to block the shot.

Toone was the difference between the two sides at the break, but it was still all to play for in a very close tie in which both sides had been presented with openings.

Canarinhas chances

Sundhage introduced Adriana and Andressa at half time to try and change the game, and it nearly paid dividends instantly when Andressa was played in on goal, but fired straight at Earps.

Williamson was on hand to clear away a driven cross from the left hand side in a strong start to the second half for A Selecao.

Brazil continued to pile on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but Wiegman's side held firm under pressure.

Ary had a huge chance for the visitors when she received the ball from close range, but her touch let her down and Williamson was once again able to clear her lines.

Geyse had a superb opportunity on the hour mark, as her shot was tipped into the air by Earps, only for it to fall onto the crossbar and behind.

It was only a poor set piece where Brazil played it back to the original corner taker who was still offside that allowed England time to reset.

Russo forced a smart stop from the edge of the area as the hosts looked to double their lead having weathered their opponents' storm on the goal.

Williamson was smart to read Geyse's ball into the box, which was another real waste from A Selecao, who passed up on a great opportunity.

Rachel Daly was pleased to see the flag go up against her when she blazed the ball over he bar having been in on goal, whilst at the other end Earps was booked for time wasting.

Hemp made a good run on the left hand side, but her cross was not strong enough and was easily cleared as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

Andressa had a vital late goal in the 93rd minute to bring Brazil back from the death.

She took full advantage of Earps spilling the cross to convert right at the end of the tie.

Toone missed from the spot and England looked to have blown their chance to win, but when Tamires and Rafaelle failed to convert, Kelly had the chance to win the tie.

She emphatically smashed the ball in to deliver on the big occasion when The Lionesses needed her once again, sending the crowd crazy.

It was a vital win for England, who secured history at the first ever women's Finalissima winners.

Player of the match

From her first half showing alone, James did more than enough to be seen as the player of the match.

The Chelsea attacker caused all kinds of problems both out wide and centrally, and whilst she was not involved in the winning goal, she created countless chances that proved her talent once again.

The number seven's pace and ability to pick out a pass created a deadly combination that Brazil struggled to handle.