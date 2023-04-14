Eddie Howe praises Aston Villa and believes they are 'in the mix for Europe'

The Newcastle boss had high praise for his fellow manager Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side ahead of their meeting in Saturday's early kick-off.

Both teams come into this match in flying form, with Eddie Howe's men winning five on the bounce, while Aston Villa have only lost once in their last eight matches, moving up into sixth place.

The pairs recent form has only strengthened their position in the push for Europe, with Howe believing that Villa are right in the mix.

He said: "I think they have a clear philosophy and when you watch them play, they very rarely change what they do and tactically they are very interesting. They are going to be a tough challenge for us and we have to get it right or they will cause us big problems.

"They have a goalscorer as well in Ollie Watkins. He's done very well this season and scored a lot of goals, especially of late. Their run of form is a strong one so it's going to be another tough away game for us.

"They are very much in the mix for Europe as their form has been consistent so we absolutely respect them for that. Unai [Emery] has done a great job going into Villa and they have a good mix about them so full credit to them."

Unai Emery giving out instructions during Aston Villa's game against Nottingham Forest - (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

No issue with Anthony Gordon

A big talking point this week has been Anthony Gordon's reaction after being subbed off during last week's game against Brentford.

The £45m man was brought on at half-time by Howe, only to be substituted again before the full time whistle.

This then sparked a reaction out of the youngster, who was visibly upset, but Howe addressed this issue swiftly.

He said: "We've had a conversation and I've got no issue with him whatsoever. His enthusiasm, aggression and motivation levels are really high and he has trained really well this week.

Eddie Howe and Anthony Gordon talking tactics during match against West Ham - (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I think he is just fiercely determined to do well and achieve. It’s one of his strengths and we want to embrace that, we love that about him but in certain moments he needs a cool head as well.”

Injuries and squad depth

A key player who was forced to sit out last week was Allan Saint-Maximin, however it seems his injury will keep him out for a few more weeks.

Although he has returned home to France for treatment by choice, Eddie Howe has no issue with his decision.

"I’m comfortable with it [Allan recovering away from Newcastle] and always have been," he said. "I’m a firm believer you don’t have to be in Newcastle to get the best treatment. It’s always about helping the player come back in the best condition.

“Hopefully at some stage next week he’ll be back and be available very soon.”

Alongside the Frenchman, Miguel Almiron will remain out, but is ahead of schedule and should be back by the end of the month.

Despite injuries to some key players, Howe believes his squad is good enough and can trust them all to perform.

“It’s a squad game and we’re going to need everybody to contribute, whether they’re starting or not. I can only pick 11 players but I’ve got a very strong squad when everybody is fit.

“[My] understanding of the squad is very good, and I’ve had no internal issues. Of course, players not playing are disappointed but I have to make the right decisions for the team.”