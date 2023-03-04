Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Sven Botman of Newcastle United and Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United battles for possession with Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Will Palmer/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's side continue to apply pressure to Arsenal in the title race with the Gunners still to take on Bournemouth this weekend.

Goals in either half from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva handed Newcastle their third defeat in a row.

The Magpies were unable to really threaten Ederson in the Manchester City goal as Eddie Howe's side extended their goalless run to three games.

Both sides still have plenty to play for as Manchester City hope to retain their Premier League trophy while Newcastle battle for a top 4 place.

Manchester City

Ederson - 5/10

Some loose passes early on showed signs of nerves and brought pressure upon his side. He was however relatively untested throughout.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Recovered impressively to deny Anthony Gordon a clear goal-scoring opportunity at 0-0. Kept it simple in possession and gave very little away defensively.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Looked nervy in the opening moments of the game with some poor passes that gave the visitors some encouragement to press higher up the pitch. Had very little defensive work to do.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Was the more composed centre-back in possession of the ball. Constantly communicating with his defensive teammates to retain the organisation.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Made a vital block to deny an equaliser very soon after his side took the lead. Won the ball back in the build-up to Bernardo Silva's goal.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Broke up Newcastle counter-attacks effectively and regularly. Sprayed the ball through the opposition midfield and picked out his wingers efficiently.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Made clever movements to cause the Newcastle midfield problems. Composed and calm on the ball as he always is.

Kevin De Bruyne - 5/10

While he took up menacing and dangerous positions throughout the game, he was uncharacteristically wasteful in the first half. Withdrawn early in the second half

Phil Foden - 8.5/10 (Player of the Match)

Started from wide positions to drag Dan Burn into an unfamiliar position before driving at the defence. Showed brilliant close control to weave through and open the scoring.

Jack Grealish - 8/10

Showed a determination in the early stages when his teammates looked sloppy. Used every opportunity to drive at defenders and pick up fouls in good positions.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Occupied both centre-backs with his constant runs in behind. Looked a frustrated figure at times due to his limited chances in the game. Set up the second goal with a tidy flick around the corner.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Scored within moments of replacing De Bruyne to calm his team down following a good spell from the visitors. Retained possession of the ball well to see the game out.

Phil Foden of Manchester City scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Nick Pope - 5/10

Claimed the ball well on several occasions but could do nothing to prevent both goals.

Kieran Trippier - 5/10

Battled well with Grealish for the best part of the game. He gave the ball away just before City extended their lead in the second period. Very limited chances to venture forward.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6/10

A solid return to the team for the captain as he put in a number of solid challenges on Haaland. Played the ball out for the defence comfortably.

Sven Botman - 6/10

Unfortunate to divert the ball past his own goalkeeper for a second week in a row. Dealt well with Haaland physically for the majority of the game.

Dan Burn - 4/10

Stuck between following Foden out wide and keeping his narrow position. Beaten far too easily for the first goal due to his lack of pace.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6.5/10

Confident in playing the ball forward and progressed play well. Appeared to tire in the second half as Newcastle became overwhelmed in the midfield.

Sean Longstaff - 6/10

Had to be withdrawn on the hour mark, shortly after suffering a knock. Worked hard but was unable to cope with the speed and movement of his opponents.

Joelinton - 5/10

Lived on the edge with a few risky challenges after being booked. Industrious but lacking the quality needed in the opposing half.

Miguel Almiron - 4/10

Not involved at all really for his side going forward. Spent most of his afternoon tracking Ake going the other way.

Anthony Gordon - 5/10

A quiet game for the January signing as he did most of his work going back towards his own goal. Looked to be through on goal early on but mis-kicked his shot.

Callum Wilson - 4/10

Worked very hard to press the Man City defenders but struggled to make any impact on the game. He was given no quality service by his teammates.

Joe Willock - 6/10

Brave enough to drive forward when he came on but unable to wrestle control from the City midfield.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 6.5/10

Gave his side a brief lift once he came on but that did not last very long. Provided Walker with a different problem to deal with.

Alexander Isak - 5/10

In similar fashion to Wilson, there was not enough service for the Swedish international to make any real impact.

Jacob Murphy - 5.5/10

Used his speed to threaten Ake in the closing stages. The end product was not quite there.

Matthew Targett - 5/10

Only had five minutes and the game was already over by the time he was introduced.