Four things we learnt as Rochdale hold Tranmere

Relegation to non-league football seems the only inevitable destination for Rochdale after a retched season, but official confirmation was halted after a fight back from 2-0 down saw them share the points with Tranmere Rovers, as well as Crawley and Colchester playing out a stalemate in Sussex.

Tranmere came flying out the blocks and they took the lead, although not in the way they expected, as Dale ‘keeper Richard O’Donnell let a back pass comically roll under his foot and go in.

It was two right at the start of the second-half, and it was at a time when Rochdale were beginning to pepper the goal. Josh Hawkes ended his wait for a goal as he dispatched a penalty with figure to double the visitors’ lead.

The character for Rochdale that they hadn’t showed for the majority of the season came towards the end of the game, as goals from Danny Lloyd and a 97th-minute equaliser from Ethan Ebanks-Landell earned Dale a point, how valuable it’ll be depends.

With a shot of survival still on the cards, any dropped points from now until the end of the season will result in relegation.

Here is four things we learned from the Spotland Stadium.

O’Donnell blunder hinders Dale

At a stage where nothing much was happening in the game, and the possession was largely dominated by Rochdale, you sensed something fortunate would have to come in order for either side to gain a foothold, and the hosts were the architects of their own downfall.

A pass back to the goalkeeper should have been easily dealt with by Richard O’Donnell, but in bizarre fashion, he let the ball slip under his foot as it trickled in.

If that was to cost Rochdale any points and their Football League safety, that would have been one dark moment for O’Donnell to relive.

Hawkes back on the scoresheet

One of Tranmere’s main attacking threat up-front is Josh Hawkes, but recently, his scoring boots seemed to have been missing, until yesterday.

Hawkes had eight goals before play, but none since the start of March, where he duly converted from the penalty spot, and yet again, he netted from 12-yards out.

He’ll be hoping now that can spark a reaction from him and he can end the season on a high with Tranmere having nothing to play for.

Dale show fight

A lack of fight and desire has been one of the many reasons why Rochdale are rooted to the foot of the division, but since Jim McNulty has been installed as player/manager, Dale has seen an upturn in form, but it looks like it won’t be to any prevail.

Despite this, to fight back from a two-goal deficit, considering the amount of time they had to do it, takes great character and fight, so in a season that’s definitely to forget, this is a performance they will look back on with pride.

Relegation all but confirmed for Rochdale

Rochdale will be thankful to Colchester, who held Crawley to a 0-0 draw in Surrey, as this, coupled up with Dale’s result, meant that they live to fight another day.

8 points adrift with three games to play mean Rochdale have to rely on other results going their way as well as winning every game from now until the seasons closure to secure safety, but any dropped points from now will end in relegation out of the Football League after an 102-year membership.