Wrexham vs Notts County: National League Preview, Gameweek 43, 2023

In terms of fixture with something on the line, this fixture is potentially one of the biggest of this Bank Holiday weekend. Two teams, 100 points each, with a place in League Two up for grabs, meet at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham and Notts County lock horns in North Wales.

Phil Parkinson’s men have been completely rampant since their last defeat in the league in October, including reaching 100 points helped by the goals of Paul Mullin,, Ollie Palmer and many more clinical heads. With the additions of Football League stalwarts and a former Premier League winner in Ben Foster, mixed in with the already solid side they’ve built, they looked like the real deal.

Going into Monday’s potentially title deciding fixture, they could have had a three point cushion over Notts baring in mind they would have beat FC Halifax Town, but the Shaymen slayed an out-of-sorts Dragons which meant County, wit the fortune of goal difference, sit top of the pile. Wrexham need to bounce back immediately and Monday presents the perfect opportunity to do so.

Notts County travel to the Racecourse, a ground Wrexham haven’t tasted defeat at since the play-off semi final last year, as the current pace-setters with conceding three less goals and on a similarly electrifying run, spearheaded by the alluring 41 goals of Macauley Langstaff, who’s broke National League records.

After dispatching Wealdstone on Good Friday coupled up with Wrexham defeat, the advantage and momentum is predictably in favour of Notts, so that’s something they’ll be looking to take into tomorrow’s game.

Team News

Wrexham

The arrival of Ben Foster on a short-term deal was due to the injury of Rob Lainton, who’ll be ruled out of action until the end of the season.

Aaron Hayden is expected to continue his spell on the sideline after his injury in mid January against Sheffield United.

Notts County

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is expected to miss Monday’s clash through injury, but that may not be an absent rued as much with young shot-stopper Archie Mair deputising superbly.

Likely line-ups

Wrexham

Foster, Barnett, O’Connell, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy, Jones, Cannon, Lee, Mullin, Dalby

Notts County

Mair, Cameron, Baldwin, Brindley, Chicksen, Nemane, Bostock, Palmer, Jones, Austin, Langstaff

Players To Watch

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin - (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GETTY Images)

There’s no sugarcoating who’s to watch for Wrexham this game, and it’s 30 goal a season striker and constant danger, Paul Mullin.

Mullin has been a revelation for the Dragons since arriving from Cambridge United after a clinical scoring season in 2020-21, he took his game to a new level in Wales with 28 goals, including the key goal against Stockport County to send Wrexham to the FA Trophy Final.

His game has notched up a new level after 34 goals thus far in the league, including many more in cup competitions, so for Notts County, being successful would be to keep Mullin quiet.

Macauley Langstaff (Notts County)

Macauley Langstaff of Notts County - (Photo: NurPhoto/GETTY Images)

It’s hard to look past a striker with 41 goals to his name and with many more games to play for, Notts County’s Macauley Langstaff is in the midst of a record-breaking campaign, and will be hungry when he and his side grace the Racecourse turf.

After excelling for Gateshead last season, he’s took his game up to a completely different level since arriving at Meadow Lane, with 41 goals in 41 goals in 41 games, breaking the National League goal scoring record with ease, and it’ll be hard to see him not at a Football League club come August.

With some massive games upcoming, he needs to be on top of his game if he and his side want to achieve the National League title.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST on Monday, April 10.

How can I watch?

The game is live on TV in the United Kingdom, with BT Sport covering this crunch match.

You can also follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's.