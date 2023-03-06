Gillingham vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

Tranmere head into Saturday on a run of three games unbeaten after their recent 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United, but Rovers face another task against a team below them in the league as they travel to Kent to face Gillingham.



A period of decline looked on the card after a flat display brought a 2-0 home defeat to Mansfield, but Tranmere’s fortunes have changed round drastically after a string of good results which sees the Whites on the cusps of the play-offs once more. A victory over the Gills would see their revitalisation continue as another late push for the play-offs is on the cards, with three points crucial.

Gillingham’s form of late has been impressive, with former Cardiff and Millwall manager Neil Harris bringing them from a perilous position of one of the leagues whipping boys, to now sitting 21st and have a slight cushion between them and 23rd place Crawley. The recent run has took Gillingham to new heights as a push further up the table seems imminent, so a win Saturday would greatly help their cause.

Team News

Gillingham

After 54 minutes recently against Bradford City, Gills midfielder Stuart O’Keefe hasn’t been involved with the squad, whether it’s due to a tactical move or an injury remains to be seen, but he’ll be hoping that he can return to the starting eleven or at least in and around the squad.

Another left out of the Gills squad of late is Irish striker Aiden O’Brien, who was unavailable for Tuesday’s draw with Stockport County.

Bar this, it’ll be a hungry Gillingham squad ready to welcome a Tranmere side who’ll have a near fully fit squad to travel down south.

Tranmere

Paul Lewis was hauled off early after 17 minutes of Saturday’s game, only to be replaced by Jake Burton. Lewis is expected to miss out on Saturday, so Burton, who been left out plenty in recent weeks, might get his chance to shine or it could see the return of current top scorer, Kane Hemmings.

After a long absence from the squad due to injury, Brad Walker has been gradually re-introduced by Micky Mellon after two brief cameos in Rovers’ two most recent outings, but Walker will be hoping to complete the full ninety minutes in Kent.

Likely line-ups

Gillingham

Morris; Alexander, Masterson, Ehmer, Wright; Tutonda, Jefferies, Coleman, Dieng; Abrahams, Nichols

Tranmere

Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Turner-Cooke, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Burton

Key players

George Lapslie (Gillingham)

Lapslie has been instrumental for the Gills since his recent arrival from Mansfield Town, with him chipping in plenty of times.

He featured in 25 matches for promotion chasing Mansfield, netting on five occasions and assisting on five occasions. This form showed what he was like as a Stags man for the three years he was there, showing he was a goal scoring midfielder.

He’s joined Gillingham and has netted twice, so his threat from the centre of the park could carry the Gills to a monumental victory.

Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers)

Josh Hawkes could prove pivotal down the wing if Tranmere are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Hawkes has netted eight times in 34 outings for Rovers, three of which have came since the turn of the year and he netted the goal which brought Tranmere back into the game on Saturday against Hartlepool.

A replica of his recent form and Gillingham will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Priestfield, Gillingham, Kent.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 11.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £1.

A highlight package courtesy of both sides social media channels will also be provided.