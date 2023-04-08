Tranmere Rovers vs Swindon Town: League Two Preview, Gameweek 41, 2023

Two sides in poor runs of form meet at Prenton Park, as Tranmere Rovers host Swindon Town.

In front of a sell-out crowd of over 13,000, including 800 of their own supporters, Tranmere were romped against promotion chasing Carlisle United, with clinical frontman Kristian Dennis netting twice to take his tally for the season up to 19.

Ian Dawes labelled his side as “poor” and “not one that represented Tranmere” after they inforced their defeat on themselves after mistakes, so a reaction against a side also in mid-table could do Dawes and his side the world of good as the conclusion of the season is near.

Swindon Town seemed right in and amongst the play-off picture up until late February, when they sat 10th and just a handful of points away from the top seven, but they’re now 13 points away from the promotion places and another season in League Two beckons.

The goals of Charlie Austin haven’t slowed down and he, like his teammates, will be looking for a reaction when they travel to the Wirral on Monday.

Team news

Tranmere

A recent welcome boost for Tranmere is Kane Hemmings is finally back and amongst the squad, and after finally being re-introduced to the starting 11, he will be hoping to tie down his position.

After many brilliant weeks in net for Tranmere, Joe Murphy’s injury meant he was replaced by the Pole Mateusz Hewelt on Friday, and even if he returns, the performance of Hewelt in between the sticks against Harrogate recently may mean that he will be subject to a spot on the bench.

The absences of Paul Lewis and Brad Walker, which came one after another, are both expected to last for a long period.

Kieron Morris hasn’t been seen in action since he was hauled off in mid February with injury against Bradford City. Morris, an ever-present in the Tranmere side, is an unknown quantity, with his return to the Tranmere squad unidentified.

Swindon

Luke Jephcott has been in and out of the Swindon side throughout the season, but the Welsh forward has been missing from the last few match day squads, so a return could be nearing soon.

Apart from that, no new absentees have been reported as a Swindon side is ready to take to the Prenton Park turf.

Likely lineups

Tranmere

Hewelt; Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Hughes, Merrie, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Hemmings.

Swindon

Brynn; Hutton, Tomlinson, Brewitt, Blake-Tracey; Darcy, McEachran, Khan; Wakeling, Austin, Hepburn-Murphy.

Players to watch

Josh Hawkes (Tranmere)

Despite the goals drying up of late, Hawkes is a player who can spark a game into life with his tricky footwork and an eye for goal, which has seen him as Tranmere’s leading scorer.

Hawkes has netted eight times throughout the season for Rovers, matching Kane Hemmings’ goal return, three of which have came since the turn of the year.

A replica of his form which has branded him as a dangerous player and Carlisle will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Charlie Austin (Swindon)

Most Premier League football fans will understand the hype around Swindon Town striker, Charlie Austin, who used to be a clinical striker in England’s top tier.

Austin was renowned for his goals at Queens Park Rangers and Southampton, including being a fox in the box in the Championship, but in January, he returned to Swindon a decade after his last spell at the County Ground, and he’s been a menace too.

With eight goals in 14 outings, he will be hoping to extend that when Swindon travel to Prenton Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST on Monday, April 10.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £2.50 for commentary.