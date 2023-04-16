Rochdale vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, 2023

With the business end of the League Two season among us, Rochdale are six points from safety and host Tranmere Rovers who have officially confirmed their stay in League Two for next season.

A little serge up the table recently seen Rochdale, who looked down and out, clamber back parity and with them only being six points off the drop zone, an outside chance of survival is possible.

After a comfortable home defeat against Bradford City, optimism of survival from the fans has seemed to dwindle a little bit, but a Tranmere side who have relatively stuttered on the road could be the perfect chance to re-instate their survival hopes.

Tranmere’s season have theoretically came to an end, with nothing to play for and a spot in League Two confirmed for next season, so Rovers can coast towards the end of the season, but a few wins on the boards wouldn’t go amiss.

Ian Dawes’ men are coming into the fixture against another relegation-threatened side after slipping up against Crawley. Harvey Saunders broke the deadlock before a rally earned the Reds the three points. Kane Hemmings’ late penalty miss summed up Rovers’ day.

Another three points to hinder Rochdale’s survival hopes would be a huge confidence booster for Tranmere as the League Two campaign is drawing to a close.

Team News

Rochdale

The Dale’s squad seems ready to go for the final pelt, with no injury concerns identified at this stage.

Tranmere

After many brilliant weeks in net for Tranmere, Joe Murphy’s injury meant he was replaced by the Pole Mateusz Hewelt on Friday, and even if he returns, the performance of Hewelt in between the sticks against Harrogate recently may mean that he will be subject to a spot on the bench.

The absences of Paul Lewis and Brad Walker, which came one after another, are both expected to last for a long period.

Kieron Morris hasn’t been seen in action since he was hauled off in mid February with injury against Bradford City. Morris, an ever-present in the Tranmere side, is an unknown quantity, with his return to the Tranmere squad unidentified.

Likely Line-Ups

Rochdale

O’Donnell; Mullarkey, Ebanks-Landell, Taylor, Keohane; Lloyd, Kelly, Brierley, Bughail-Mellor; Udoh, Henderson

Tranmere

Hewelt; Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Hughes, Merrie, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Hemmings

Players To Watch

Ian Henderson (Rochdale)

A department Rochdale have lacked this season has been in front of goal, with their top scorer expected to be out of action as he has been for a while, so Ian Henderson can be one to watch.

Quick feet and lethal when on form, Henderson has netted eight times throughout the campaign, including a few in recent weeks, so he’s one for Tranmere to watch out for as he could add more misery to an already patchy back-line.

Josh Hawkes (Tranmere)

Despite the goals drying up of late, Hawkes is a player who can spark a game into life with his tricky footwork and an eye for goal, which has seen him as Tranmere’s leading scorer.

Hawkes has netted eight times throughout the season for Rovers, matching Kane Hemmings’ goal return, three of which have came since the turn of the year.

A replica of his form which has branded him as a dangerous player and the struggling Reds will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Spotland Stadium, Rochdale.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, April 18.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £2.50 for commentary.