Ryan Mason suggests Tottenham must understand importance of togetherness

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Ryan Mason, first team coach at Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Mason believes his Tottenham Hotspur squad must understand the importance of togetherness ahead of the final six games of the Premier League.

Spurs have struggled for consistency all season, with Sunday's 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United highlighting the lack of connection within the squad.

The interim manager refused to be drawn into criticising his former colleagues, despite their struggles at Hotspur Way.

"I'm not going to get drawn into speaking about Antonio [Conte] and Cristian [Stellini]. I worked with them for a long time, and I'm grateful for the opportunity I had with them. I learnt a lot.

"My job, and their job, is to get results on a football pitch and set a culture and an environment. I know what I want to do and the players know how I want to approach it."

The 31-year-old also suggested he has ambitious plans for his managerial career, but wants to focus on the present until the summer.

On a tough season for the Lilywhites

After pipping rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification last season, many expected Spurs to push on in the current campaign.

Yet, despite a strong start, the Lilywhites have crashed to the ground in recent weeks. The 6-1 defeat to Newcastle epitomised Spurs' season, and Mason suggested he wants a positive reaction from the players on Thursday.

He said: "Newcastle are a very good team and sometimes that happens in football. We don't want it to happen. They had an amazing 20 minutes. They were the better team in that moment and they deserved to lead.

"We can't get too caught up on the weekend, because our focus has to be on a positive reaction for our game on Thursday. We don't want a result like that to happen in any season for this football club.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"A lot has happened [this season]. We had a World Cup in the middle of the season which disrupted every team. We've lost members of staff which affects people as well, and two changes of manager. A lot has gone on.

"For me, when football clubs are working well, there's not much negativity coming out from it. Maybe it is good for us to understand that when we're collective and all together consistently, then that's better for the football club."

On the need for togetherness

Arsenal this season are the perfect example of the importance of togetherness. The Gunners huddle with one another at the start of every match, and fight for every point in the following 90 minutes.

Spurs have lacked that passion all season, and Mason believes that could be the key to success.

He said: "I think for players and fans as well, when there is that connection and alignment with everyone at the football club. Ultimately, that's the best way to work. The results on the pitch can take place from the foundations you lay in the training centre.

"I think it's what [togetherness] we need in this moment to get results and be consistent. That's the best way to approach things. The private, personal conversations I have with players, the way I manage things, that's for me to manage in here internally.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"There's some things that I think are best kept inside these walls. The main focus is to win football matches and that is the main target."

On his relationship with the squad

Mason was the youngest ever Premier League manager when he took over two years ago. The former footballer has been involved at the club for the majority of his career, and has a personal relationship with some members of the squad.

He has belief in the squad, but said it is a professional relationship and not a friendship.

"I believe in this group. I believe in these players. Last season, we finished the season exceptionally well. Sometimes in football, it's a deeper thing than just having players. It's more about the environment, mindset, and confidence. There's so many different factors that can go into affecting results.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"Naturally the last two years I've been a first team coach. It's not a friendship; it's a professional, working relationship. There's respect there; there's always been respect there, but they knew two years ago, and they know now that I'm a decision maker.

"That's my job, so they'll have to respect that. I'm going to make decisions that I feel are the best for the team to get a result."

On ambitions as a young coach

No one expected Mason to be involved in coaching at such a young age. His freak accident in 2017 forced him into retirement, but it opened up the pathway into coaching.

With decades ahead of him, Mason has ambitions to coach at the very highest level, yet wants to focus on the current situation.

He said: "In football and life, you've got to deal with what's in front of you. At that time, did I know I was ready [in 2021]? There was a lot of uncertainty, but looking at it now, I know I am ready to help the group and deal with this situation in a good way.

"I'm young but not in terms of a coach. Six years of coaching is a long time. A normal playing career retires at 35. Fast forward six years and that's a 41 year old. The perception is probably totally different.

"That's probably off the back of having a good spell [becoming permanent coach]. That really isn't on my mind in this moment. The club have said that they feel like my position now is the best solution until the end of the season. I'm going to do that to the best of my abilities with the staff I've brought in as well. Hopefully we have a positive impact on the group.

"There's ambitions when you start coaching to be successful and get to certain stages. You chase things but I've always lived in a way to deal with [the situation] right now and never take the eye off the ball.

"I'm ready for this situation. I feel like the players know I'm ready as well. The focus is on the next six games, and then in the summer we will see what's best for the football club."