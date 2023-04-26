Ryan Mason believes he is 'absolutely ready for this situation' at Tottenham

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Ryan Mason, acting head coach at Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on April 25, 2023 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

It's been a tough season for everyone at Tottenham Hotspur, but Ryan Mason believes he is 'absolutely ready for this situation' in N17.

Mason has stepped up to take head coach duties in North London, after Cristian Stellini left his role as acting head coach on Monday. The Italian was at the helm of Spurs' woeful 6-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday. It was to no one's surprise when he was sacked a day later.

The Englishman was Spurs' interim manager in 2021 when Jose Mourinho was sacked, but his challenge will be even bigger this time around. Spurs are currently a sinking ship, with Manchester United and Liverpool to play coming up, whilst pressure is building on Daniel Levy.

Mason understands the importance of the fans and said: "They [the fans] need to be with us, but at the same time we need to get them with us as well. That's our job as a group to make sure we give them something to cheer about."

The coach also confirmed Hugo Lloris, Clement Lenglet, and Ben Davies are still doubts for the match tomorrow.

On a chaotic few days

At the start of the season, Spurs were expected to improve on their fourth-place finish last season. Yet, with just six games remaining, the club are at risk of missing out on European football entirely.

Mason took control on Monday but believes he has found the situation 'easy', despite all the chaos at Hotspur Way.

He said: "Relatively easy from my point of view. Naturally I feel comfortable, it's just part of being involved in football I guess. We have to be ready. I am ready. I don't doubt that; it's just business. We've got a really big game on Thursday, another one on Sunday. The focus on my behalf on the group is fully on that.

"A reaction [is needed]. Sunday was disappointing for us. I would hope and expect there's a reaction from not only the players, but everyone in the building and everyone at the club as well.

"From a personal point of view, just confirmation that I am absolutely ready for this sort of situation. We handled it well two years ago. A lot of things have happened in the past two years, but ultimately, I feel ready for this situation.

(Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

"I'm not going to get drawn into any comments in the past. My focus in on Thursday and then Sunday. We've got six games until the end of the season to try and have a positive little run. I believe in this group and I believe in this football club as well. I've been in football long enough to know things can turn around very quickly. A result can change a lot. I believe in the group and what we want to do. Hopefully we can transmit that to the pitch."

On ignoring speculation

Harry Kane has just one year remaining on his contract in the summer. The world-class forward has been heavily linked with a move to Man United. The striker is yet to win a trophy in his career, making a move to a club like United appealing.

However, Mason is not interested on any speculation and is focusing heavily on the coming games.

He said: "For me personally, it's not about an individual. In this moment, it's about the group of players and the staff as a whole. The season is not over yet, we've got six games left. Six important games. The focus is not on any individual, it is on the group and that won't change.

"There's always talk when you play for a club like this. Most importantly, we need to be close in the changing room and in this training centre. If we're compact in here, then that will transfer onto the pitch. Speculation is speculation ultimately. That won't affect us in the dressing room."

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"The focus is on inside here. We're not going to listen and look at the outside noise. We have to focus on our jobs, and our jobs is to go results on the football pitch. My feeling is that comes from the training ground. That's our only focus right now."

On the size of the challenge

Spurs sit sixth in the table at the moment, with important Premier League matches on the horizon.

It leaves Mason under heavy pressure to try and deliver European football for Spurs, but he suggested he is not sure if this is his biggest challenge yet.

He said: "Honestly I'm not sure [when asked if this is his most challenging moment yet]. From my point of view, I'm not thinking about all the challenges or the negatives. I feel like we can make a positive impact. We've got a great game on Thursday to try and react. The feeling is not on the whole situation, it's on how we'll try to influence the players. Get some positivity back.

"When you're a professional and have a result like we did, you want a reaction. I expect one. That takes care of itself as a professional. We were hurting, but that was a couple of days ago now. Now our focus is on Thursday, and we'll approach it with full belief that we can get a positive result."

On comparing the situation to 2021

Mason delivered stability to Spurs when he was interim manager back in 2021, despite losing a cup final to Manchester City.

It allowed him to stay at the club as coach in the following seasons but insists it is hard to compare the two spells as coach.

He said: "Nothing surprises me in football. I've been in this game long enough. I've been coaching for six years now. These things happen in football. You have to be ready; you have to be prepared.

"Honestly, I feel ready [for the permanent job]. I know I'm ready. If that situation happens, it means we've done a good job. But that is in four/five weeks time. My only immediate thought is the game on Thursday and the game on Sunday. We've got a big week, and a big five weeks before anyone in here even starts to think about that situation.

"I'm hurt when we lose like our players and our fans. I don't listen to other people because my opinion and feeling inside is the most important thing. We know that it hasn't been good enough in recent weeks and months I suppose. Football can change very quickly, and we hope we can put a performance in on Thursday to get that."

"I've been coaching six years now which I think is a long time. I've spent a lot of time on the grass, but probably more importantly, the people I've come across have accelerated my growth as an individual. There's many people that I trust and value their opinion in this training centre and outside."

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"It's a different situation [to 2021]. We had a cup final when I took over last time. Every situation is different, but we've got a period of time now where we can prepare as much as we can to try and get a result. When you have weeks leading into games, you can influence a little bit more. But at the moment, we understand the situation, and we're realistic on what we can and can't do on the training pitch. We're aware Thursday is a big game for us."