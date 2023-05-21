"The squad have been amazing this season" Emma Hayes reflects

The feeling around Kingsmeadow this afternoon replicated everything about the stereotypical ‘last game of the season'.

The fans were in their numbers and made their voices heard, Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson said goodbye and Emma Hayes congratulated and honoured the fans after a hectic but another title-winning season.

However, with one game to go, and an unknown result this evening in the Manchester Derby, the WSL title could go down to the last game of the season.

Will it go down to the wire?

Emma Hayes touched on the fact that it was precious to honour the fans, but the implications of this evening and the last game of the season stay fresh in her mind.

“At least last year we were at home, the fact that our last game of the season is away from home does feel a little unusual.”

“I am a stickler for routine, and no matter the outcome, it’s important to say thank you, not just to the fans, but to everyone that works hard behind the scenes.”

“I don’t think the outcome would’ve changed what happened on the pitch, but I think when it's such a long season, what you start thinking about is that it's not too far from the end, and you don’t even think about the impact of the game, be a win or loss. There was no thought whatsoever in my mind when I came here today, just that it was another one to go.”

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Well earned celebrations

The players embraced the well-earned celebrations, with loud tunes coming from the changing rooms.

Hayes highlighted the fact that she has been spending time doing media duties and spending time with her son before she got involved in the party, emphasising the need for a work/life balance as a professional in football.

"I haven’t even been in there! [Changing rooms] I went next door to see my son, I’ve been on interviews out on the pitch, and now I’m in here! [press room]."

"Do I think it’ll be subdued? No, not If Sam Kerr has anything to do with it! I think genuinely things might change depending on what happens later, but I expect it to go to the last day."

“Let’s put it this way, they’ve had more marketing and commercial obligations this week than ever before this season. Why? I expect it to go to the last game of the season.”

“I have reached the point where fizz upsets my stomach, so it’ll be a glass of red – it won’t last long though as ill have a cup of tea within an hour of that!”

“If anything, I have mixed feelings, I’m happy we won, but I’m really sad that we are losing two amazing people [Harder and Eriksson].”

Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Pernille and Eriksson

Losing two hugely important players is a blow to any club, but this is more than about football to Hayes. The manager had nothing but nice words to say about Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson, as they leave Chelsea this season.

“Do you know what, as much as you think these things are difficult, you’ve got solid relationships, and you can have these hard conversations?”

“As I have said, they have had amazing years here, an amazing time here, they are not going to be here, and we’ve had the chance to replace them with something different.”

“If there was a separation, they would both want nothing more than Chelsea to continue and thrive. I respect them both so much as people, I would never say a negative word about them, and I am proud of them and wish them well.”

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea after their last match at Kingsmeadow after the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Packed Calendar

Hayes also spoke on their hectic schedule this season and the troubles they have faced in the bid to be champions, and crucial it has been for her side to replicate high performances, season after season.

I" think its accumulation, it’s easy to talk about where we weren’t in the first half of the season, we were chasing – games called off, hot dog day, the day when the pitch wasn’t heating, all I kept thinking is that we have to fit this into a calendar which for us, has been absolutely relentless from March onwards."

"I think this team does really really well with a lot of games. The first half of the season it was really hard to find a rhythm at times, and when you have such a large squad, you have to get something which is quite consistent but also try to give others opportunities too, that’s really tough."

"I know that it counts in March, so I have to get the balance right in the first part of the season so that when March rolls around, everyone gets it and they are ready for it and the squad have been amazing this season."