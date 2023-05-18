Chelsea vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

On a weekend that could make the difference in the Women's Super League, Chelsea welcome rivals Arsenal for a home game at Kingsmeadow.

With only two games left in the league, the Blues have it in their own hands to win the WSL for the fourth time in a row. There has only been a handful of teams that were able to defeat Emma Hayes' side this season - Arsenal is one of them. The Gunners claimed a 3-1 victory in the Conti Cup final in March.

Both teams arrive in great form for Matchweek 21. Chelsea scored 17 goals in their last three WSL fixtures overtaking the lead in goal difference from Manchester United. The Blues currently sit top of the table one point ahead of the Red Devils. On top of that, Hayes celebrated the first title of the season one week ago when Chelsea won the FA Cup final through a successful strike from Sam Kerr against United.

Even though the Gunners always have to find new solutions among injury concerns almost every single week, Jonas Eidevall has been able to keep his team sharp. With three consecutive WSL wins Arsenal are still in the title race before the meet-up on Sunday.

The last league game between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium ended in a late draw as Kerr scored a last-minute equaliser in response to Kim Little's penalty goal.

Team News

Chelsea

The Blues are still missing long-term absentees Fran Kirby and Millie Bright who are all out with knee injuries but can rely again on the services of Kadeisha Buchanan and Kateřina Svitková who both made their return last week.

Arsenal

The Gunners are still having major injury troubles this season. Besides long-term absentees Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither (all four with ACLs), and captain Little (thigh), they lost yet another player in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Everton.

Lia Wälti, captain of the Swiss national team, had to be carried off the pitch after hurting her ankle. In the press conference before the game, Eidevall announced that the midfielder will miss the rest of the season but is expected to make her return in time for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Instead of Wälti, Victoria Pelova could play her position. As there is lack of high-quality options in the Arsenal squad amongst the injury crisis, not a lot of other changes are to be expected.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Berger; Carter, Buchanan, Eriksson, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Harder, Fleming, Harder; Kerr

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maritz, Maanum, McCabe, Catley; Pelova, Foord, Blackstenius

Key Players

Chelsea - Magdalena Eriksson

The Blues captain announced on Thursday that she will leave the club after the end of this season, together with her partner Pernille Harder. The destination is still not official, but multiple news outlets speculate that the duo has already signed a contract with FC Bayern Munich.

It will be a special game for Eriksson who has been captaining the West London side since 2019. It will be her 171st appearance for the Blues since she joined the club six years ago. In her last home game at Kingsmeadow, the Swedish international will for sure have an emotional day while being highly motivated to bring joy to Chelsea home fans one last time.

It will be Magdalena Eriksson's last home game with Chelsea on Sunday (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal - Katie McCabe

In the absence of Little and Williamson manager Eidevall has made Katie McCabe the captain of the team. The Ireland international, renowed for her passion on the pitch, has stepped up her game with this season showing her quality not only in defense but also offensive play. In the new year, she has found a new specialty of scoring goals from long distance. In the mid-week game against Everton she added another one in the 33rd minute.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Kingsmeadow in West London.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 12:30am (BST) on Sunday 21 June.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on BBC. Live text coverage will be available on both Chelsea's (@ChelseaFCW) and Arsenal's (@ArsenalWFC) Twitter accounts.