Chelsea v Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Chelsea take on Leicester City in the WSL on Wednesday night, where three points for either team will be crucial going into their remaining games.

With this being one of their two games in hand over leaders Manchester United, Emma Hayes and her side know a win is vital if they are to retain their WSL crown.

Three points at Kingsmeadow will leave the Blues trailing the Red Devils by a single point.

After losing to Manchester City at the end of March, Chelsea have recorded three straight league wins.

This includes, of course, a thumping 7-0 win against Everton on Sunday. A brace for Pernille Harder, along with goals for Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle, Jessie Fleming, and Erin Cuthbert sealed an important win.

With destiny still in their own hands, Hayes will want to make sure things stay that way come Wednesday night.

After Reading’s heavy defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, things are looking slightly brighter in the Leicester camp.

Like Chelsea, their fate is in their own hands, and with a game in hand over the bottom of the table Royals, any point at the home of the champions would be huge for their survival hopes.

After picking up their first back-to-back wins of the campaign, the Foxes were narrowly beaten away at Arsenal on Friday night.

A howitzer from Frida Maanum proved to be the difference between the teams, but Willie Kirk would have taken a lot from the defeat.

Team News

Chelsea

Sam Kerr was taken off just after the half hour mark against Everton after suffering from a sickness bug. Her availability for this game is unknown.

Centre-backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan are both recovering from injuries, while Fran Kirby will not play again this season.

Leicester City

After the defeat at Meadow Park, Willie Kirk did confirm that a few of his players had suffered knocks from the game, but no one has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game.

There is a chance that Shannon O’Brien, who has been out since November, could get some minutes under her belt in this game.

Predicted Lineup

Chelsea

Berger; Pérriset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Ingle, Fleming; James, Harder, Reiten; Kerr. (4-2-3-1)

Leicester City

Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Nevin; Green, Mace; Cain, Jones, Whelan; Siemsen. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Chelsea – Pernille Harder

With reports emerging that she will be joining Bayern Munich at the end of her contract, Harder will want to end her time at the Bridge on a high.

After a spell out on the side lines, against Everton, we saw what Harder was all about.

Her goals were well taken, and she also added an assist to her name, in what was a vintage performance from the Dane.

Especially if Kerr is not able to play, Harder will be important against Leicester City.

Leicester City – Hannah Cain

Since returning from her ACL injury, Cain has been a key performer in Leicester’s revival.

Chipping in with important goals against Reading and Liverpool, Cain’s willingness to drive at her opponents makes her a tricky opponent for any opposition defender.

Her partnership with her fellow Welsh forward, Carrie Jones, has grown the more this season has progressed, and Chelsea will be in for a challenging evening with those two leading the line.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow stadium.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at 19:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on the FA Player for all UK and international viewers.