Ibrahima Konate calls on Liverpool to bolster squad ahead of important campaign

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has called on the club to make signings in the transfer window this summer.

The French international spoke honestly about his desire for reinforcements, as the Reds seek to avoid making the same mistakes that led to them playing Europa League football in the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old told French outlet RMC Sport that with several key squad figures departing, Jurgen Klopp’s side could not afford to not replace them.

“I think we have four players leaving this season, Ox, Keita, Milner and Firmino. We are obliged to replace them. If we don't replace them, how do we do it? We are understaffed and we lack quality? We can't play with young people at this level.”

The Former RB Leipzig man insists that the club cannot afford to have another transition season.

“No, not at all. Even if there is no Champions League, it doesn't matter. We are going to play the Europa League and we have the Premier League, which is the highest championship in the world.”

Taking his ‘little brother’ under his wing

The Reds have been linked with a move for OGC Nice midfielder and Konate’s compatriot Khephren Thuram and the Liverpool man is determined to help his ‘brother’ settle if a move does come to fruition.

“I would be very happy for him to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become.

"Khephren is like my little brother, he is someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level. It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease.

(Photo by Serge Haouzi/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

When I was in Leipzig and I signed for Liverpool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so you shouldn't listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised by the enthusiasm that will come behind him.”

Goals for next season

The young defender hopes to improve on a few aspects of his game in the upcoming season, especially his leadership qualities, but admits that Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him has been a big confidence boost.

“Frankly, there are many things I would like to work on. I would like to improve on my left foot, on my head game, put more goals and on the long passes too.

"[When picked by the manager] I feel this confidence, even more this season. It is no coincidence that this confidence is due to my performance. I'm proud of it but it's not an end in itself, it makes me want to work even more.

"Of course. I was also lucky to be with James Milner, who is leaving us this season. He was really the leader, the big boss. I've never seen that in my life, it was incredible! I learned a lot from him.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

"In England, I would like to have this leading side, but there is the language barrier... Sometimes I want to say sentences but my English is not perfect enough to get out certain sentences at the right time.

"I still master the language a little so I can talk to my teammates. But having this leading side in the dressing room where you gather the whole group by saying strong words is the next goal I would like to achieve next season.”