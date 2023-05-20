Jurgen Klopp heralds Roberto Firmino's 'Wonderful story' after draw vs Aston Villa

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield to Aston Villa in their final home game of the season.

It was a slow start for both sides who failed to create any big chances until Villa were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after Ibrahima Konate brought down Ollie Watkins.

The attacker could not convert the penalty which went well wide.

The visitors, however, got their goal just seven minutes later after Jacob Ramsey easily tapped home past Alisson Becker from a neat Douglas Luiz cross.

The home side could not seem to get into the game and looked a very different side from the Liverpool we have seen in the last couple months.

Jacob Ramsey almost doubled his tally after being played through from a free-kick just outside the box before ultimately being denied by Alisson.

The Reds' thought they finally got their equaliser in the 55th minute after Cody Gakpo scored at the Kop end, but Virgil Van Dijk was found to be offside in the build-up.

In his final game at Anfield donning the famous red shirt, Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool's pursuit of Champions League football alive, scoring after connecting with Mohamed Salah's cross.

Saying goodbye to four heroes

Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season when his current deal expires along with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The Brazilian forward added one last goal to his tally in a red shirt an bid farewell to Anfield for one last time.

Klopp confirmed it was an emotional day for all seeing four individuals who have contributed greatly to his teams success in recent years.

Naby Keita, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bid farewell (Image by John Powell/Getty Images)

"Definitely (feeling emotional)" The German manager made his feelings known.

"So now his kids I'm not sure , maybe the eldest one is older than 7, probably. That means I have known them all since they were babies."

"That's kind of the same for Milly so the two boys who came on obviously showed today the media what we will miss."

"It's Milly's mentality , I don't want to underestimate really his football because he played really good football here and today again."

"The way he comes in a game, oh my god. Whoever will do that for us in the next years there is a high, high bar because how many games he won for us in this way is insane."

"Then Bobby comes on, plays top football and plays between the lines and scores a fantastic goal, wonderful story, well deserved this story."

"We all love these four boys."

Verdict of the game

Klopp also gave his initial thoughts about Liverpool's final home game of the campaign and the result.

Leon Bailey and Curtis Jones in action at Anfield (Image by Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

The German stated: "This part of the day, the first half, was not great I would say."

"We were too much in a rush , in both departments with the ball without the ball our press was not good you could see the timing was wow, who is where?"

"That was not helpful so we played in their cards, they had moments in the game and they are a good football team obviously, they get a penalty, score their goal, it was clear in the second-half we had to calm down."

"We needed to increase the pressure but calm down in the right areas and it's what we did and you could see the whole game was super intense as well."

We were really done in the second half, Ramsey in there and all these kinds of things."

"We could create our moments, we scored a goal which was disallowed, and scored a goal which as allowed and so it's a draw and that's ok."

On the race for top four

The Reds' boss also spoke about European qualification and what today's result means for his side going forward next year.

Mohamed Salah battles Lucas Digne for the ball (Image by Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

"I think the whole season is seeing us qualifying for European League rather than Champions League.

We were too long not good enough or ourselves, so I think we made it quite exciting. I didn't think it was quite possible seven weeks ago, the boys did really well in that period.

I think our people enjoyed it as well you could see today they are not angry with us, they are looking forward to a new Premier League season, a new Europa league season, so do I.

I know we still have a game to play."

On the disallowed goal

Klopp's men thought they had got their equaliser just ten minutes into the second half through Cody Gakpo.

Match official John Brooks was instructed to look again on the monitor before ultimately coming to the conclusion that Virgil Van Dijk was in an offside position.

Cody Gakpo celebrates his goal seconds before it is ruled offside (Image by PETER POWELL/Getty Images)

Klopp admitted he was surprised at the referee checking the monitor for the offside goal and not the late challenge on Gakpo.

"I was (surprised)" Klopp admitted.

"What happened what you saw with Cody, I didn't see it back so was it a red card from your point of view? So then it is a question I cannot answer that question."

"I was probably too far away from that and saw Cody only later then he showed that to me (his scars from the challenge) and you cannot do that without making a proper foul."

"I asked the ref why the offside goal was an offside goal because offside situations I think should be kind of clear but he explained to me that this is a subjective decision."

"He thinks that it is a non deliberate action from the defender, I think it is, and I think he was not sure so he maybe thought it's possible , but in the end subjective decisions you can argue with that but he made it and that's it."

On Emiliano Martinez and time wasting

Emiliano Martinez picked up his seventh yellow card of the campaign for a time wasting offence.

"Look it's really difficult so I spoke already to your television colleagues and it's, I think it is an important thing to talk about just that I think again maybe you make not the best of it, because it is then Klopp said, Klopp said, Klopp said."

I think that the problem is obvious, we watched last week, I watched last week a lot of football or tried to, because when you saw Sevilla against Juventus , 2-1 up, ball-boys, corner.

The Roma against Leverkusen in Rome, we say that it is smart, it's allowed and do it like that and it's fine.

I think the whole season we saw it in general a bit too often, it's not always time wasting, its rhythm break as well, when the opponent is really going for it and all of a sudden a player goes down and you scratch your head and say what happened here.

I think today was obvious, ten minutes is ok it's just that feeling that in these ten minutes, we'll add another five and that is a problem.

Again, it is nothing to do anything with the result today or in general our season and these kind of things, but it would be cool if we could talk about that as well, that's it."