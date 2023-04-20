Nice vs Basel: UEFA Europa Conference League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

After a 2-2 draw in Switzerland, the second leg is set up nicely for a thrilling encounter between Nice and Basel in the Côte d'Azur. If the hosts were to win, they would be making a European semi-final for the first time in their history.

While, Basel will be looking to their side from 10 years ago for inspiration. Their 2012/13 outfit that contained the likes of Mohamed Salah and Yann Sommer reached the semi-finals of that season's UEFA Europa League before losing out to eventual winners, Chelsea.

Unfortunately, this iteration of Basel doesn't contain the same level of talent and have been struggling domestically for a number of seasons now. They last won the Swiss Super League almost six years ago with Young Boys Bern becoming the top team in the country.

This theme has carried over to this campaign with Rotblau sat 22 points behind the team from Switzerland's capital. There is still a chance that they could reach Europe next season, through their league position but there is a real cluster of teams behind Young Boys fighting from 2nd to 6th.

The poor form this year led to club legend, Alexander Frei being relieved of his managerial duties in February. The Swiss national team's record goalscorer was appointed in the summer at his boyhood club but failed to challenge at the upper echelons of the league table.

However, the Basel fans held up a banner in support of their former hero during the match after he departed, "Right place at the wrong time. Thanks Alex." Sporting director, Heiko Vogel has been leading the team ever since.

As for Basel's opponents Nice, they have had an equally tumultuous campaign, also changing manager mid-campaign with Didier Digard replacing the experienced Lucien Favre in January.

Digard, the former reserve team coach has seen a positive turn in results since being appointed. The 36-year-old led the club from the Côte d'Azur on an impressive 14-game-unbeaten run before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to PSG, a couple of weeks ago.

Interestingly, Nice's summer recruitment had a British flavour to it with Ross Barkley and Aaron Ramsey both arriving alongside Kasper Schmeichel, who had spent the entirety of his career in England. Ramsey and Schmeichel, both started in the first leg in Switzerland but Barkley isn't registered to play in Europe this season.

An exciting second leg awaits at the Allianz Rivera with both teams eyeing a European trophy after rollercoaster campaigns.

Team News

OGC Nice

Youssouf Ndayishmiye and Aaron Ramsey missed Nice's 1-0 defeat to Brest on Sunday but are likely to return for Thursday night's showdown.

However, Nicolas Pepe, Youcef Atal and Sofiane Diop are all ruled out.

FC Basel

Sergio Lopez is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg. While, Riccardo Calafiori, Fabian Frei and Arnau Comas are all injured.

In better news, veteran goalkeeper, Marwin Hitz is expected to be fit despite not playing against Young Boys at the weekend.

Likely Lineups

OGC Nice

Schmeichel; Ndayishmiye, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Rosario, Ramsey, Thuram, Boudaoui; Laborde, Moffi

FC Basel

Hitz; Lang, Adams, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, T.Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Amdouni, Zeqiri

Key Players

OGC Nice - Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi's two goals in the first leg encapsulated his impressive season to date. The 23-year-old first caught people's attention with his impact at Lorient during the back end of 2022, scoring 12 goals in 18 games as Les Merlus shot towards the European places.

As a result, Moffi seemed set on leaving Lorient in January. The Nigerian ended up joining Nice on a loan deal (with the move becoming permanent for £26.5m in the summer) instead of multiple Premier League sides who were also interested.

Since arriving at Didier Digard's side, Moffi has scored four in nine games in the league, including a brace against south coast rivals, Monaco, whilst scoring three in as many matches in the Conference League. Nice fans will be hoping for more of the same from their Nigerian front man.

FC Basel - Zeki Amdouni

It has been quite the campaign for young Zeki Amdouni who like Moffi scored two goals in the first leg. Last year, he broke onto the Swiss scene with 12 goals for a Lausanne team that were relegated. However, his performances this season in the Conference League has led to a more continental presence.

Amdouni is currently approaching the half way point in his two year loan from Lausanne. As Basel have an option to buy though, it is highly unlikely for the 22-year-old to return to the club currently sat in mid table in the Swiss second division.

Amdouni has an intriguing profile as a player, standing at 183cm with an eye for goal and a competent dribbler (1.82 successful takes on per 90) but rarely contributes when it comes to passing, highlighted by his lack of assists and passes attempted (21.96 per 90)

Match details

Where will the match be played ?

The match will be played at the Allianz Rivera in Nice, France.

What time is the match ?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

How can you watch the match ?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 7, and across their online and in-app channels.