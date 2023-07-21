Spain 3-0 Costa Rica: La Roja's dominance proves too much for Costa Rica

A resilient showing from Costa Rica could only deny Spain for so long with the group favourites striking three times in just over a ten-minute spell midway into the first-half.

An unfortunate own goal for Valeria del Campo opened the scoring before Aitana Bonmatí and Esther González notched their first goals of the tournament to cap off examples of attacking brilliance to kickstart their World Cup journey in perfect fashion.

Meanwhile Daniela Solera denied Spain a fourth with a sharp stop from Jennifer Hermoso's penalty, the Costa Rica goalkeeper keeping any further danger at bay in what proved to be a rather routine second 45 minutes.

Story of the Match:

Before a ball could even been kicked, attentions turned to the Spanish lineup, the absence of Alexia Putellas from the starting eleven a major talking point going into the match. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner would have to settle for a place on the bench with La Roja in search of a dream start to the group stages.

Jorge Vilda's side, meanwhile, wasted no time in bearing down on the Costa Rica goal, Salma Paralluelo finding space down the left-hand side before whizzing the ball back across the penalty area to Bonmatí, the FC Barcelona midfielder directing the ball narrowly past the left-hand post - a first warning sign for Las Ticas.

While Spain continued their bombardment on the opposition goal, Costa Rica's resilient defending would finally be broken courtesy of some fine work from Bonmatí once again.

An intelligent flick from the 25-year-old would send González away, the no.9 wasting no time to send a ball across the face of goal in search of a red shirt only to find del Campo, the defender none the wiser as the ball deflected mercilessly into the back of her own net to break the deadlock.

A 20-minute wait for an opener, it would take only moments for Spain to double their advantage. Sharp footwork from Athenea del Castillo created another opening down the right flank with white shirts attempting to crowd her out only for the ball to drop to Bonmatí inside the area.

Beautiful trickery saw the no.6 shift the ball onto her left and calmly dispatch the ball into the bottom-left corner, no chance for Solera.

Amelia Valverde's side struggling to find their feet, red shirts continued to flood the Costa Rica box in hopes of putting the game out of sight inside half an hour.

A whipped ball in from the right found Hermoso lurking at the back stick but could only divert her header onto the upright, the ball deflecting into the six-yard box where González was quickest to react, coolly playing the ball over her shoulder into the unguarded net - a much-deserved reward for her early efforts.

A moment of heroics soon followed for Solera, however, the Costa Rica shot-stopper denying Hermoso from the spot after Olga Carmona was brought down by a rash challenge inside the area. A strong save to her left would prevent a Spain fourth for the time being and take a slim lifeline into the break.

Solera would be required early on in the second 45 too to prevent Paralluelo's mazy run ending with a superb finish from the edge of the area, an acrobatic save forcing a corner, from which Carmona tried her luck from distance only for the keeper to provide another fingertip stop.

Late into the action, a brief cameo from Putellas almost led to the first goal of the half. Smart interchanging change between herself and fellow substitute Mariona Caldentey resulted in the latter finding space in behind the Costa Rica backline, her Barcelona teammate, however, opted to go for the first-time shot with her rushed effort sailing harmlessly wide of the target.

A professional second-half performance to follow up a ruthless first was exactly what Spain needed while Costa Rica demonstrated defensive fortitude in what is likely to be a much-needed lesson to take into the next encounter against Japan next week.

Player of the Match - Esther González

Creator of the first goal and finisher of third, González led by example at the front of the pack in what proved to be a convincing, professional performance for the Group B favourites.

Nevertheless, it was far from a one-player show on display in Wellington and an encouraging display from the entire Spain frontline to take through the remainder of the tournament.