A tournament more than just football - Canada's 2023 World Cup preview

‘O Canada!’ is the proud title of the Canadian National Anthem. Butin the run up to this World Cup, it feels more like, ‘Oh Canada’.

It’s not on ‘oh’ of surprise or disbelief but one of collective disappointment for the situation that’s unfolding in the country.

In the summer of 2021, Canada completed the greatest triumph in their footballing history as their women claimed gold in the Olympics, defeating Sweden on penalties.

Since then, the mood around the camp has been one of tension and anger.

The problem centres around a pay dispute between the women’s team and the Canadian Soccer Association.

Unfortunately, a row over pay is a tale as old as time in women’s football, and Canada aren’t the only ones facing this battle.

But this team are not giving up and have made numerous statements to show their resentment to the association.

In the SheBelieves Cup, the players decided they would boycott the game against the USA, but performed a U-turn and said they would play the match “in protest”.

With a deal still not reached less than two months before the World Cup, influential captain Christine Sinclair has stated time is running out.

“We’re not at a point where we’re not getting on a plane, but time’s coming where we want it done so as players, we’re not having to deal with it while we’re trying to prepare.”

“We need a deal in place before we head down there. I think it will happen. Will it be a long-term deal? No. But something will be done before the World Cup starts.”

On the pitch, Canada head down under as part of what is a difficult group.

They will face off against Nigeria, the Republic of Ireland and hosts Australia, with the latter providing a mouth-watering clash for fans around the world.

For Canada, this really is a tournament that is more than just football.

Qualification campaign

Canada qualified for this World Cup by finishing top of their group in the CONCACAF Championships.

They were placed in Group B alongside Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. They kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 6-0 win over the Trinidadians, before Julia Grosso’s only goal of the game sealed a 1-0 win over Panama.

They ended the group stages with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. That win meant they finished top of the group with three wins from three and booked their place in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada hadn’t won this competition since 2010 and were determined to bring the title back to the Great White North.

They breezed past Jamaica in the semis with a 3-0 win to set up a final against America. In a close game, an Alex Morgan penalty twelve minutes from time meant the US lifted the trophy in Monterrey.

Heading into this World Cup, Canada’s form has been far from stellar. They head into the World Cup having won one of their last five. Not a run head coach Bev Priestman will be pleased with.

World Cup history

Canada have taken part in every World Cup apart from the first edition of the competition in 1991.

In four of their first five appearances, they didn’t make it out of the group stages, but in 2003, they finished in fourth place, their highest finish in the World Cup so far.

2015 was a ground breaking moment for Canada, as they hosted the tournament. The group stages weren’t easy. While they beat China in their first game, they drew with the Netherlands and New Zealand. However, their five points were enough to top the group.

The round of 16 saw them ease past Switzerland, before they were pitted against England in the quarter finals. Quick goals from Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze was too much for Canada to overturn, and they bowed out of their own tournament with a 2-1 defeat.

Last time out in France, they claimed second place in their group, finishing behind eventual runners-up the Netherlands.

The round of 16 saw them clash against perennial tournament high achievers, Sweden. In what was a close game, Adriana Leon had a penalty saved, and soon after that, Stina Blackstenius put Sweden ahead. That goal enough to send Canada home.

With more players than ever before playing across the world, Canada will be hoping to prove themselves once more in front of a worldwide audience.

Player to Watch: Christine Sinclair

With 190 goals in 323 appearances, Sinclair is the undisputed GOAT of Canadian football.

Sinclair is awe inspiring. We all know her leadership skills and she is a real general on the field. While she has just turned 40, she still plays such an important role in this side.

With her insanely high footballing IQ, she will always be in the right place at the right time. With so many quick players around her too, Sinclair can bide her time and arrive in the right spaces bang on time to finish any chances given to her.

Expected Lineup

Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave); Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Vanessa Giles (Lyon), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash); Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash); Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Adriana Leon (Manchester United) (4-3-3)

While they may not come into this competition in the greatest form, I would still expect Canada, with the quality they have, to get wins against Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland.

Australia will provide Canada with their sternest test. While the Canadians are not coming into the tournament in their best form, Australia are riding the crest of a wave, with eight wins and one defeat in their last nine.

With a packed crowd roaring the Matildas on, it’s hard to look past them not just in this group, but possibly this World Cup as a whole.

I think Canada are a safe bet for second place, and that would set up a likely round of 16 clash with England.

With the Lionesses’ injury crisis, Canada might fancy themselves against them, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Canada do edge past England.

Win that, and it would be a likely quarter final matchup against Germany. I would expect Germany to have too much firepower for Canada, and so I think a quarter final appearance is an achievable target for the Olympic champions.