Nigeria 0-0 Canada: Super Falcons defence holds firm to frustrate World Cup dark horses Canada

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Adriana Leon of Canada controls the ball against Michelle Alozie of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Super Falcons arrived at this fixture having recently ended a dreadful losing streak at the back end of 2022 and into 2023, but the Canadians failed to capitalise on their opponents’ inconsistent form, having to settle for a goalless draw against a well-organised Nigerian team.

Story of the match:

Canada began the game on top of their African opponents in the possession stats, with this being rewarded with the first major chance of the half on eight minutes after Christine Sinclair picked up a pass outside the box before hitting a curled effort that fizzed just wide of the post.

Though the Canadians continued to dominate on the ball, Nigeria gained some momentum of their own and had a great chance on 22 minutes after Ifeoma Onumonu unleashed a well-hit effort from range that forced a strong save out of Kailen Sheridan in the Canadian goal.

Canada regained their composure following this and had another near miss on 28 minutes after a cross from brand new Chelsea signing Ashley Lawrence found the head of Jordyn Huitema, but the resulting header could only go wide of the mark.

The breath was sucked out of the stadium just seven minutes later after a miscalculation from Sheridan allowed Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala to have a go at goal from a difficult angle, but the Canadian defence stood firm under pressure and managed to clear the ball away, meaning the game remained goalless at half-time, a common theme of the tournament up to this point.



Canada picked up where they left off after the break and earned a penalty on 49 minutes following a VAR check, but the usually reliable Sinclair found herself unable to convert the opportunity, with it being saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie to keep the teams level.

The game would become very end-to-end following the penalty, with both defences being given plenty to do, but the Canadians would manage another good opportunity on 65 minutes after Huitema managed to flick the ball into the path of substitute Evelyne Viens at close range, but Nnadozie saved the day again for the Super Falcons and safely caught the effort.

Nigeria’s attacking output would improve significantly as the game entered the final 15 minutes, with the Canadian defence being forced to clear away a scramble in the box that the Nigerians felt unlucky not to have taken the lead from, with this theme of chances falling their way continuing as the game reached its conclusion.

Despite a late red card for Deborah Abiodun and a number of Canadian chances, the Super Falcons held on for a deserved point and a real statement of intent against a Canada side that will feel they could have and probably should have put the game beyond doubt on numerous occasions.

Player Of The Match:

Thanks to her abundance of contributions and especially the penalty save, this accolade undoubtedly goes to Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

If it wasn’t for her, Canada could have easily run away with the game, so her fans and teammates have every reason to be grateful for her superb performance.