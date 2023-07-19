Spain vs Costa Rica: 2023 Women's World Cup Group C Preview

Entering their third FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain arrive down under with a point to prove. Currently sitting sixth in the FIFA rankings, Jorge Vilda's side aim to put their quarter-final exit at last year's European Championships behind them with solid preparations in the lead up to the tournament putting them in good stead.

Ten victories from their last 11 outings has highlighted that mass changes within the Spanish setup has certainly not hampered their on-the-pitch results.

The most recent string of results saw the La Roja score 18 across three games with no reply, 7-0 and 9-0 thumpings against Panama and Vietnam respectively warming up the shooting boots for the opening encounter.

Their Group C opponents, meanwhile, come with their own objectives clearly outlined with both nations aiming to leapfrog Zambia and Japan for a spot in the knockout rounds.

La Sele enter the competition for the second time in their history, a third place finish in the groups back in 2015 with two draws and a defeat, finishing above Spain in the process - a promising first impression on the world's biggest stage.

Amelia Valverde's squad now aim to go one step further this time around where a tough first test in Wellington awaits - a victory for either side sure to settle any early jitters by going top of the group come Friday.

Team News

Spain:

Vilda has recalled three players to his World Cup roster following a turbulent period which saw 15 members of the squad reportedly protest against the national setup and subsequently frozen out from selection.

The return of FC Barcelona's Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and new signing Ona Batlle are high-quality inclusions across the field and to the final 23-player squad while adding more experience to the ranks with all three core members of last year's European Championship journey looking to set the record straight.

Meanwhile many awaited with bated breath the news of Alexia Putellas' involvement following her near season-long absence due to last summer's ACL injury.

Her return to regular first-team action has since been confirmed via recent international friendlies with the decorated international phenomenon's return a major confidence boost going into the competition's opening chapter.

Costa Rica:

Valverde named a large Saprissa FF contingent going into the tournament with seven members named from the home nation's capital club, with the likes of Katherine Alvarado and Mariana Benevides both likely to play a crucial part from the get-go, the former a stalwart with more than 100 appearances for her national team.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux's Melissa Herrera brings added quality further up the field with the 26-year-old an experienced presence in the French top-flight for both her current club and Stade de Reims.

Crucially, the involvement of top scorer Raquel Rodríguez looks to provide much-needed firepower. The Portland Thorns star is another player reaching the 100-club for her country as she aims to spearhead a landmark campaign for the South American nation.

Likely lineups

Spain:

Rodríguez; Battle, Codina, Andrés, Carmona; Bonmatí, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Hermoso, Caldentey.

Costa Rica:

Solera; Guillén, Benavides, F. Villalobos, Del Campo; Chinchilla, G. Villalobos, Alvarado, Rodríguez, Parros; Herrera.

Key Players

Spain - Alexia Putellas

While Spain are far from lacking in the talent department, the return of Alexia Putellas is a welcomed one and could prove to be a defining addition to the La Roja roster.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner cemented her status as one of the sport's greatest talents when she picked up the award for a second consecutive year in 2022, however an ACL injury picked up last July ruled out the 29-year-old out of almost the entire of last campaign.

Brief cameos at the back end of the season saw the FC Barcelona star pick up a goal on the final day before picking up more regular minutes for her national team; scoring in a 7-0 commanding victory over Panama in the build-up to the tournament.

With two UEFA Women's Champions League and seven league titles with Barcelona to her name, Spain's record appearance holder will be eager to bring some silverware back home.

Costa Rica - Raquel Rodríguez:

When it comes to delivering on the big stage, Rodríguez will be Costa Rica's best bet in finding a way past the Spain backline. With 55 goals to her name, the 29-year-old is no stranger to this competition, recording the nation's first-ever goal in the World Cup against Spain, scoring the opener in a 1-1 affair in Montreal back in 2015.

Back to the present day, the NWSL midfielder is highly-equipped to deal with the intensity and pressures at hand and will need to be at her creative best to lead by example and help her team through the challenges that lie ahead in Group C.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the 34,500 capacity Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to get underway at 08:30 BST on Friday 21st July 2023.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcasted live on BBC TWO and via the BBC iPlayer, for UK-based viewers.