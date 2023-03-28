Barcelona vs Roma: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-final second leg, 2023

Last week saw the Spanish side clinch the advantage in the tie, with Salma Paralluelo’s well-placed finish at the Stadio Olimpico opening her European goalscoring record.

Camp Nou has witnessed 19 goals from the Blaugrana, after they won all four of their Women's UEFA Champions League group games over the last year. Barcelona maintained their unbeaten run in Liga F this season after beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the El Clasico, moving 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Players of FC Barcelona celebrating their team's opening goal during the Liga F match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Estadi Johan Cruyff on March 25, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Roma did well not to concede several goals in the first leg after a barrage of shots on target from Paralluelo and Asisat Oshoala on goal. Camelia Cesar put on an impressive performance between the sticks, palming away the majority of Barcelona’s attempts.

The Italian giants set a new attendance record for women's football last weekend, with 39,454 fans attending the match, beating the previous record of 39,027 set by Juventus in their win over Fiorentina in 2019.

Even though they could not break the Catalonian side’s defence, it was clear that they grew in confidence in the second half – if they take their chances in the second leg, they could deny the Spanish side a fifth straight semi-final.

AS Roma fans during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 1st leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on March 21, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

Team News

Barcelona

Club captain Alexia Putellas was able to join a training session on Monday, as her squad prepares for the UWCL second leg on Wednesday Evening.

She is recovering from her ACL injury but is now getting closer to full fitness after a long time being sidelined. There is no set return date for the recent Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, but she will no doubt play a key part in the run-up to the end of the season.

Manager Jonatan Giráldez will more than likely reimplement Irene Paredes, Kiera Walsh, Caroline Hansen and Asisat Oshoala to the starting lineup after they were all rested in last week's El Clasico.

Long-term injuries remain in the squad, with Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina, harbouring hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

After ankle surgery earlier this month, Sophie Roman Haug remains unavailable for Le Giallorosse.

Substitute Benedetta Glionna came onto the pitch in the first leg with a positive impact, combining well with Valentina Giacinti, and could be called up to the starting eleven.

The Italian side was not in action this weekend, so an unchanged XI from the previous leg should be expected. This extra rest could prove useful.

Predicted Line-ups

Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo

Roma: Ceasar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Serturini, Giugliano, Losada, Haavi; Andressa Alves, Giacinti

Key Players

Barcelona – Salma Paralluelo

Her first Champions League goal was the difference last week, giving her side a 1-0 advantage as they take the lead back to home soil.

The 19-year-old looked dangerous on the ball, and made the effort to make space in the Roma box – her goal was sublime. She controlled the ball expertly in order to set up a composed shot into the bottom corner of the net from outside of the box.

She will be essential for the Blaugrana to extend their lead in the tie and secure a semi-final place. She should thrive under the twelfth man at Camp Nou.

Salma Paralluelo of FCB Barcelona celebrates after scoring the goal of 0-1 during the Women Uefa Champions League quarter finals football match between AS Roma and FCB Barcelona at stadio Olimpico. Rome (Italy), March 21th, 2023. (Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Roma - Valentina Giacinti

The second half in the first leg saw the Italian side grow into the game as they produced some positive efforts, which should propel them into the second leg.

Valentina Giacinti will be crucial for a Roma comeback, with the striker having scored five goals in the Champions League this season.

Her shot deflected inches over the bar in the second half as they showed threat during a counterattack. She almost drew an equaliser after a smart-free kick routine in the final minute.

If she packs her shooting boots for this evening's tie, her side has a sure-fire chance to ruin Barcelona’s semi-final hopes.

Valentina Giacinti of AS Roma screams after missing a goal during the Women Uefa Champions League quarter-finals football match between AS Roma and FCB Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico. Rome (Italy), March 21st, 2023. (Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Spotify Camp Nou will host the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 5:45 PM (BST) on Wednesday, March 29th.

How can I watch?

Domestic and international fans can watch the game live for free on the DAZN YouTube channel.