Can the Copper Girls dare to dream? - Zambia's 2023 World Cup preview

Zambia are about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime.

Ranked 77th in the world, the Copper Girls are the lowest-ranked team heading to Australia and New Zealand - but they will fear no one.

As everyone has probably seen by now, in their last fixture before heading out to the World Cup, Zambia defeated Germany 3-2 in Fürth.

Zambia were two up heading into the 90th minute, but goals from Lea Schüller and Alex Popp levelled up proceedings in the 100th minute.

But there was to be yet another twist, as Barbra Banda raced away from the defenders to seal a famous win for the African nation.

What impressed most was the fearless nature of Zambia. It would be quite easy to wilt playing against the side ranked second in the world on their own patch.

But in a team that featured some of the best players in the world like Lena Oberdrof, Lina Magull and Klara Bühl, the Copper Girls matched them stride for stride.

The way they can counter so quickly with their forward players will set them in good stead heading into the tournament, especially with the group they’re in.

Alongside them in Group C will be Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica. Three sides with a lot of World Cup experience between them.

However, with a win against the Germans under their belt, the eyes of the world will be on Zambia to see if they can shock the world once more.

Qualification campaign

Zambia qualified for the World Cup by virtue of the African Cup of Nations.

In the tournament held in Morocco, Zambia were drawn in a group with Cameroon, Tunisia, and Togo.

After a drab 0-0 draw against Cameroon, they needed a 92nd minute winner from Avell Chitundu in their second game against Tunisia to claim all three points.

With that elusive win now under their belts, Zambia strolled to victory in their final group game against Togo with a 4-1 win.

After finishing top of their group, they were drawn against Senegal in the quarter-finals. Finishing 1-1 after extra time, goalkeeper Hazel Nali scored the decisive penalty to send Zambia into the final four.

The win in the quarter-finals meant Zambia had booked their place in the World Cup, but they were still on the hunt for silverware.

In the semis, they ran into South Africa and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite the loss, the Copper Girls ended strongly and finished third in the Cup of Nations by defeating World Cup regulars Nigeria.

World Cup history

This will be Zambia’s first-ever World Cup appearance, and it’s only within the last decade that they’ve started qualifying for major continental and international tournaments.

In Africa, they have only qualified for the Cup of Nations on three occasions, with the latest one providing their best finish, after two appearances where they failed to make it out of the group stages.

They have always been a part of the Southern African Championship, and they claimed their first-ever victory in that competition last year, getting the better of South Africa in the final.

On the international stage, they reached the Olympics for the first time in their history in 2020.

They certainly thrilled audiences in their first game, a 4-4 draw with China, and they were only defeated 1-0 by Brazil. Yet, the Netherlands did dismantle them 10-3.

They went on to finish third in their group, above the Chinese.

Player to Watch – Barbra Banda

Anyone watching the game against Germany will have been transfixed with the Banda's performance.

You only need to look at her goalscoring record to realise how clinical she is. In ten games, she has 22 goals. With a rate of over two goals a game, Banda is lethal.

Her speed and finesse on the ball is a joy to watch, and with the goalscoring ability to match, she is an all-round dangerous player who will lead the forward line expertly.

Add to that the likes of Avell Chitundu and Rachael Kundananji around her, and while they may not be the most well-known outfit, many women's football supporters will know a lot more about them after this World Cup.

At the age of 23 and currently playing in China, this World Cup could provide the perfect stage for Banda to show clubs across Europe and America just what she can do.

Expected Lineup

Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses); Margaret Belemu (Hakkarigücü Spor), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes), Martha Tembo (BIIK Shymkent); Hellen Chanda (BIIK Shymkent), Evarine Katongo (ZISD), Susan Banda (Red Arrows); Avell Chitundu (ZESCO United), Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF) (4-3-3)

One thing that must be noted about this Zambian side is how young they are. There are only four members of the squad that are over the age of 27.

With a young side, there comes a sense of fearlessness, as shown in some of their recent results.

Along with the win over Germany, they’ve beaten South Africa, drawn with Switzerland and suffered a narrow defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

Notably, all of the matches they have played in recent months have been played on foreign soil, so this is a team who know they can produce some magic anywhere around the world.

As mentioned previously, the group they find themselves in isn’t exactly ideal.

While there are questions surrounding Spain in terms of their off-the-pitch issues, on the pitch, they are a phenomenal side and are rightly amongst the bookies’ favourites to go all the way.

Japan have competed in every single World Cup and have reached the final on two occasions. With their players playing all over the world, they have the know-how and ability to go a long way in Oceania.

Costa Rica are ranked 36th in the world, but their recent form has been anything but fine.

All three of these sides will be very wary of just what Zambia can do and no one will take them lightly.

Having said that, I do expect Zambia to exit in the group stages, but they have a very good chance of claiming their first-ever World Cup victory over Costa Rica in their final group stage game.