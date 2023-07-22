Denmark 1-0 China: Late goal sets up crucial game against England

A late header from substitute Amalie Vansgaard got Denmark off to the perfect start in Perth, as they defeated China 1-0.

In a game that lacked chances, Vansgaard leapt high to head home Pernille Harder’s corner and gain the Danes’ first World Cup win since 2007.

China did look impressive for large bulks of the game with their organised formation, but they were undone right at the end of the match.

The win means that Denmark could finish as group winners if they beat England in their next game.

Story of the game

The only shock in the starting lineups of both teams was the fact China started without their star winger Wang Shuang. She was on the bench with Zhang Xin starting in her place.

With only one place separating these two in the FIFA Rankings, it always promised to be a close game, and the first half certainly panned out that way.

In the early stages both sides looked a little sloppy in possession, but when China latched onto the ball, they looked threatening.

The brightest spark on the pitch was left winger Zhang Linyan. Eight minutes in she ran at the Danish defence and kept the ball so close to her feet; her low driven shot was well saved by Lene Christensen, but it was a good sign for the Chinese.

The way China were set up made life very difficult for the Danes to get anything going. Set in their 4-4-2 formation, they were very well organised and didn’t allow any gaps to appear between all three sectors of the pitch.

As a result, captain Pernille Harder often cut a lonely figure up front and was unable to get herself into the game for large swathes of the first period.

Linyan went close again before the referee bought the first half to a close, but as she tried to make a connection with the ball, it just ran away from her.

As both sides headed back into the dressing rooms, you felt like it was going to be China who would break the deadlock in the second half.

China manager Shui Qingxia made one change at the break, and that was to bring on Shuang.

She almost made an instant impact with a fierce shot from distance, but Christensen dived and held onto the ball well.

The Danes hardly had a sniff at goal in the first half, but they had the best chance of the game six minutes into the second half.

Nicoline Sorensen’s cross was cleared straight into the path of Josefine Hasbo. With the whole goal to aim at, the young midfielder somehow managed to head over the bar. A glorious chance wasted.

The chance did seem to spur Denmark on, and they kept possession well in the second half, but failed to create any chance of note.

With the game heading into its final stages, China almost gave the lead to Denmark on a silver platter.

Simone Boye’s free kick from deep was floated to the back post and onto the head of China captain Wang Shanshan, who headed right across her own goal, but thankfully for the vocal China crowd, the ball flashed past the post.

After being non-existent for the first 80 minutes of the game, the Danish attack looked alive and sensed they could claim their first World Cup win since 2007.

Chances fell to substitutes Signe Brunn and Rikke Madsen, but China stood firm and blocked their efforts.

As time ebbed away, Denmark needed something to go their way, and with a minute remaining, they got their winner.

Harder’s corner was hooked all the way to the edge of the 18-yard box to Amalie Vansgaard, who looped her header high and into the bottom corner.

Xu Huan in the Chinese goal should’ve done better, and will claim that Rikke Sevecke impeded her, but VAR ruled in the Danes’ favour, and they start their World Cup campaign with a big win.

Player of the Match – Rikke Sevecke

There wasn’t a real standout performer on the pitch today, Sevecke was one to be impressed by.

It is known what she can do going forward, but early on her opponent, Zhang Linyan, looked like she could dominate the game with her silky dribbling. After a shaky start, the 27-year-old adjusted and kept the winger quiet for the rest of the game, and that was key in earning her team the win.