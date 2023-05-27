Reading 0-3 Chelsea: Blues crowned WSL champions for fourth successive season

On an afternoon that promised transposing drama and distinguishable contrasts, Chelsea wrapped up their sixth Women's Super League title with a x-x win over bottom-placed Reading against the setting of rejoice and relegation.

The Royals fell victim to a clinical Emma Hayes side from the offset as Sam Kerr's headed opener was reinforced in the first half by a brilliantly worked Guro Reiten goal minutes before the break.

Chelsea finished as they started by adding to their lead through a second Kerr goal in the 87th minute, slotting her rebounded first shot into the back of the net.

The victory was a fitting parting gift for Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson as they depart west London in the summer, while Kelly Chambers can still be proud of her achievement as she ends a 20-year managerial tenure with The Royals.

Story of the match

In the final reckoning for the league season, Emma Hayes pulled no punches in her starting eleven, with a full-strength lineup being named as Chelsea entered the WSL curtain closer in the driving seat for the silverware.

Knowing a victory would secure the title, all focus remained on the afternoon's opponent as a front three of Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr, and the departing Pernille Harder were handed the task of breaking down a Royals team set up to beat the drop, with Kelly Chambers employing five in defence for her final managerial appearance.

For the first 10 minutes, the strong shape opted by Chambers thwarted any Chelsea attack. Barring Lauren James' attempt that rose above the crossbar, the action was restricted to a midfield tussle.

Sam Kerr should have opened the scoring minutes later when a cross into the box met the Australian. But despite being unmarked, her effort was scooped over from point-blank range.

Nevertheless, pressure was building on the host's backline, and while another shot was lifted onto the crossbar by Moloney, it wasn't long before Kerr was handed another opportunity that she wouldn't waste for a second time in the 18th minute.

Reiten, the league's leading assist-maker, crossed the ball from the left before Kerr thundered a header beyond the Reading goalkeeper and into the net for her ninth goal involvement against The Royals in just seven appearances.

Before play, she averaged a contribution every 54 minutes against the same opponent. And this time, her opener added emphasis to Chelsea's league title bid.

It also gave The Blues an extra spring in their step as chances arose more often following the goal. The ball was moved confidently and with purpose.

Reading refused to budge from their robust formation, giving them a fighting chance of survival going into the final five minutes of the first half. But in the 42nd minute, Reiten turned from provider to goalscorer to double her side's lead.

Tight, intricate play in and around the box ended at the feet of Chelsea's trusty winger, and she slotted the ball underneath the onrushing Moloney.

Second half

Whatever Chambers' rallying halftime talk entailed worked after the break as Ann-Katrin Berger was forced into having her hands on the ball twice early into the second half.

Firstly, from a high ball into the box, and secondly, to hold onto a speculative shot from range. But an early reignition of hope didn't come without threats to their own goal as James' inswinging cross narrowly eluded the run of Kerr from eight yards.

The state of play was far more open to thrills and spills after 60 minutes as Chelsea sensed a third while Reading knew their season could only be rescued if they were to ditch their cagey first-half approach.

Despite this, the half remained goalless after 68 minutes, with crosses into both boxes seeming the most likely source, although each were defended effectively.

Entering the final 10 minutes, chances dried up, with neither team looking likely to score. The visitors controlled possession, being content with a two-goal lead.

The Royals did find a chance to unnerve their guests when Berger got her feet muddled up with an attacker. But instead, a third goal did come when Kerr pounced on an opportunity in the 87th minute to clinch three points after burying the rebound after her first shot struck the post.

Player of the match - Guro Reiten

The Norwegian international has been her side's star player in recent weeks, and this was the case once more at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Her goal and assist mean that she finishes the WSL season with the title wrapped up as the league's highest assist-maker.