England 1-0 Haiti: Goal-starved Lionesses squeeze past World Cup debutants in Group D opener

England kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over tournament debutants Haiti on Saturday.

Georgia Stanway's first-half penalty, retaken after Theus Kerly was off her line for her initial save, proved the difference as The Lionesses squeezed past a battling Group D opponent.

The look on manager Sarina Wiegman's face at full-time told the full story more than the result. Relief washed over her following ninety minutes where England failed to hit their high note.

Melchie Durmonay and her team, despite only conjuring two shots on target compared to England's eleven, showed signs of upsetting the European Champions, with resilience ensuring their heads never dropped.

But whether it was an attractive win or not, England will be happy to have started their campaign with three points on the board, giving them the early lead in Group D as Denmark play China later in the day.

Story of the match

Desperate to remedy their frustration in front of the goal in the lead-up to the tournament, England lined up with Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo up front.

At the back, blushes of an injury crisis finally started to be spared as captain Millie Bright won her race to start - while a midfield trio of Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, and Georgia Stanway was The Lionesses' strongest possible blueprint.

Haiti, entering their first-ever Women's World Cup, sat 49 places below England before the first whistle, so it was no surprise to see the swing of opportunities fall kindly by way of the reigning European Champions early on.

After Le Rouge carved out the first corner of the game thanks to tenacious work from Melchie Dumornay, England were quick to pursue two of their own immediately after.

The story of the World Cup so far has been that of showpiece goalkeeper performances. This was again the case in the early stages of Brisbane's encounter as Kerly Theus averted shots from Russo and Kelly to keep the lid on an exciting start.

England continued to attack in the first 15 minutes, with Stanway adding to their attempts on goal, flying a hopeful shot over the crossbar. But for all of the favourites' glints of goal, Haiti posed an unassuming threat.

Dumornay ascertained a test for England's defence, and but for a lack of composure, she could have stunned the Suncorp Stadium when her run off the shoulder of Lucy Bronze was deemed onside.

The star attacker for Haiti was given the green light to barrel towards Mary Earps - but too much time to contemplate her next move established her downfall.

Instead, a goal finally arrived for The Lionesses.

Moments after disputes over a possible penalty for a studs-up challenge on Kelly, Wiegman's side were handed a chance to break the deadlock, with a mirthful handball producing a penalty in the 30th minute.

Stanway stepped up and had her powerful first penalty saved, but Theus' encroachment forced a retake, which the Bayern midfielder buried into the bottom left corner to maintain her 100% record from the spot.

The opener threatened to thwart Haiti's rhythm - but Dumornay persisted as a nuisance for England's high defensive line. It was evident there was room for Le Rouges to capitalise on lapses in concentration, with the World Cup debutants playing best when soaking up the pressure and coming alive on the counter.

For all of the Lionesses' time in the final third, they entered the half with just one goal to their name. Haiti gave them plenty of food for thought, with Roselord Borgella heading a powered effort over to warn Wiegman in added time, coming after Russo failed to turn a host of crosses into goals, ultimately bearing halftime frustration.

Second half

No changes were made at halftime, but Wiegman would have expected one in her team's mentality after the break and chose to involve Ella Toone in the attacking outlay more prevalent.

With the Euros hero pushing further upfield, she was able to carve an early opportunity with Kelly, but after weaving in and out of the Haitian defence, the latter's cross was blocked to keep the lead fine.

Haiti refused to slow down and produced the next opportunity of the second period. Earps' palms were stung with a long-range shot, continuing the narrative of an end-to-end contest under the lights in Brisbane.

England knew they needed to calm their nerves by finding a deficit cushion, and their most likely source for one was through Russo, who became an increasing beacon for attempts.

The recent Arsenal signing always enjoys a surplus of chances for club and country, and in the second half, she grew into the game, forcing the Haiti goalkeeper into two saves within 15 minutes of the restart.

Another opportunity arose for her seconds later as Stanway's early cross was inch-perfect for the striker to get her head on it. Yet, save after save, block after block, prevented The Lionesses from finding the net from open play.

With Haiti tiring as the night marched on, Bright popped up in the box with 25 minutes left to thunder a volley to no avail. Le Rouge dug their heels in still, but they could only stay focussed on their defensive task for so long.

England began to tick and looked likely to score their first goal from open play since the first half of the Finalissima. Crosses were the main route, with the introduction of Rachel Daly made to complement the threat coming from the wide areas.

Nevertheless, nothing could be taken away from their opponents, who, for all their spectatorship in the second half, were able to defend England's ninth attempt on target and fight the other end to keep The Lionesses wary of their potential.

The end-to-end nature of the fixture never let up as Daly's header was next to trouble Theus Kerly in the Haitian goal. Desperation to find the net was tangible for The Lionesses' confidence, but Haiti held on, restricting Keira Walsh and the rest of the England squad.

Earps was called upon in added time to punch away a corner, and although there were pressing concerns in front of goal again, Wiegman can be encouraged by a much-improved second-half performance.

Player of the match - Theus Kerly

The one goal failed to tell the story of Saturday's group opener as Theus Kerly saved 10 shots in total from England, becoming an absolute credit to her nation.

It may be the first time Haiti have ever played a World Cup game, but they played as though they'd been there before. Fearlessness was at the fore of a team display that Le Rouge can be proud of.