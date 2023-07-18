The Ones to Watch: 32 players to keep an eye on from every nation competing at the 2023 Women's World Cup

The 2023 Australia and New Zealand Women's World Cup will give football fans globally a chance to watch the very best athletes the sport has to offer.

But as the women's game remains under the radar, the tournament also gives rise to names not many recognise but should.

Here are the Ones to Watch from every nation competing in this summer's World Cup. Whether they are the best in their team or deserve a little extra attention - these are handpicked by VAVEL's brilliant editors and writers.

Group A

New Zealand - CJ Bott

Age: 28

Club: Leicester City

Caps: 38

Written by Rhys Webb

Leicester City’s CJ Bott is the player to watch in this New Zealand side. Her involvement in the 2019 Women’s World Cup was cut short after breaking her arm against Canada, but the Wellington-born defender will look to play a more influential role this time around.

Bott has just penned a new deal to extend her stay in the Midlands, and as the sole WSL star in the New Zealand squad, English fans - and the Leicester faithful in particular - will be keen to see how she performs down under.

With 38 caps to her name, CJ Bott will be hoping that New Zealand can make full use of their home advantage and act as somewhat of a dark horse, progressing from the group stages and potentially causing an upset or two.

Norway - Guro Reiten

Age: 28

Club: Chelsea

Caps: 80

Written by Cayden Sands

Gresshoppene is a side that is far from short of star power, boasting the likes of world-renowned players such as Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen, but one player that stands above the rest in the eyes of many is Guro Reiten.

The midfield maestro is coming off the back of a fantastic season with her club side Chelsea in which she finished as the team’s second-highest league goalscorer with nine, whilst also leading the assist charts with 11 to her name, all of which was achieved under the pressure of an incredible title battle with Manchester United.

Her club stats make for impressive reading, but Reiten has also proven that she can replicate these individual performances on the international stage, a fine example being her display in her country’s sole source of Euro 2022 joy against Northern Ireland, a showing that saw her grab an assist for Julie Blakstad’s opening goal before she sealed an impressive 4-1 victory with a free-kick that has gone on to be considered one of the best moments of her international career.

Philippines - Hali Long

Age: 28

Club: Kaya FC Iloilo

Caps: 74

Written by Robin Mumford

The Filipinas are a well-moulded defensive unit that works together to achieve the best results. Without a traditional big nation in their group, they could be a dark horse. And at the core of their chances will be US-born vice captain Hali Long.

The central defender is fearless when it comes to mixing it with the attackers, but she can also launch a threat herself, with her strong physique and tall stature giving way to nearly 20 goals at international level.

However, she will likely spend most of her time in New Zealand and Australia in her own half. So her leadership, coupled with positional awareness and defensive ability, will provide the bedrock layer to the Philippines' hopeful underdog story.

Switzerland - Ana Maria Crnogorcevic

Age: 32

Club: Barcelona

Caps: 133

Written by Harry Ware

Switzerland will compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for just the second time in their history, and they’ll be looking towards their most experienced player on the international stage, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, in helping them have a successful campaign in Oceania.

With over 130 caps for La Nati, Crnogorcevic has scored 70 goals for her nation, having represented Switzerland for nearly 15 years. She was also part of the FC Barcelona Femení side that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season, with three goal contributions in nine appearances in the competition.

Switzerland’s most capped, and perhaps most decorated player, will be looking to lead the line in Australia and New Zealand in the hope that her country can better their Round of 16 finish in 2015.

Group B

Australia - Ellie Carpenter

Age: 23

Club: Lyon

Caps: 61

Written by Sion Misra

Very rarely does a right-back get highlighted as a danger, but when it comes to Ellie Carpenter, she is one of the best in the world at what she does.

Going forward, the way that she can glide out the back and support the likes of Kyra Cooney-Cross and new Galactico Hayley Raso on the wings is superb and adds another layer of danger to this already dangerous Australian attack.

Defensively she is just as good as going forward. The way she’s contained the likes of Lauren Hemp, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Marta Cardona in recent friendlies has been nothing short of impressive, and at club level for Lyon, she has had another great season.

If Australia are to create history on their turf this summer (or winter if you’re down under), the performances of Carpenter could be crucial.

Canada - Jordyn Huitema

Age: 22

Club: OL Reign

Caps: 64

Written by Sion Misra

It is still insane to think that Huitema is only 22 years old, especially as she’s accomplished a lot in her career already.

She’s already played in Europe with PSG, and now back in North America playing for OL Reign, she’s learning from some of the world’s best.

While she still has raw ability, playing alongside the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Jess Fishlock will have undoubtedly improved her all-around ability.

With 64 international caps under her belt, Huitema now heads into her first World Cup as a starter. She’s made the wing spot her own, and with the likes of Christine Sinclair, Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose playing up top with her, the World Cup will give a chance for the winger to show her vision, her speed, her dribbling, and her skill. She could be Canada’s shining light in this tournament.

Nigeria - Rasheedat AJibade

Age: 23

Club: Atletico Madrid

Caps: 19

Written by Sion Misra

If any fans are tuning in to watch Nigeria play in this World Cup, they are probably relishing to see Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala produce some magic. But there is another La Liga forward who could excite fans alongside Oshoala, and that’s Rasheedat Ajibade.

Playing for Atletico Madrid, Ajibade is a winger who isn’t afraid to take on any defender. In back-to-back seasons for Atleti, she has recorded double figures for goals and assists, and now, as she prepares to travel to the World Cup, she’ll be looking to carry her good form down to Australia and New Zealand.

Ajibade is also coming off the back of a good African Cup of Nations. She finished as the competition’s joint-highest scorer, so she knows what it takes to be successful in a major tournament. Ajibade is the perfect partner alongside the talismanic Oshoala.

Republic of Ireland - Louise Quinn

Age: 34

Club: Birmingham City

Caps: 104

Written by Polly Starkie

In a team made up of youth and experience, it’s some of the more senior players, who have been waiting over a decade for their first major tournament, who stand out. The 33-year-old centre-back, Louise Quinn, is one of Ireland’s stalwarts who is set to make her World Cup debut, 15 years after receiving her first cap.

Quinn has been ever-present for her domestic side, Birmingham City, in the Women’s Championship where the team finished second in the table. Starting all 22 matches and almost playing all possible minutes, Quinn was an essential part of the Blues’ defence and a true leader within the side.

The Wicklow native has racked up over 100 international caps and was key in Ireland’s qualification for their first FIFA Women’s World Cup. As with all her teammates, this will be her first experience of a major tournament but Quinn’s 19 years playing with numerous club sides across Europe, positions her as both a leader and reliable player within the side.

Group C

Costa Rica - Raquel Rodriguez

Age: 29

Club: Portland Thorns

Caps: 73

Written by Rhys Webb

If you’re going to be watching Costa Rica at the upcoming tournament, keep an eye on Raquel Rodríguez. Football runs in the 29-year-old midfielder’s blood - her father, Sivianni Rodríguez, also appeared for the Costa Rican national team during his career as a player.

Having moved to the United States at a young age, Rodríguez has played the majority of her career stateside - with the exception of a short stint at Perth Glory. She’s become something of a legend in her home country though, netting las Ticas’ first-ever Women’s World Cup goal in a 1-1 draw against Spain.

There’s no denying that Costa Rica have been handed a tough group - but if there’s one player that could guide them to a shock inclusion in the knockout stages, it’ll be Raquel Rodríguez.

Japan - Riko Ueki

Age: 23

Club: Tokyo Verdy Beleze

Caps: 19

Written by Sion Misra

Japan forward Riko Ueki has been selected for her second World Cup this summer, and she could be exactly the spearhead that the Japanese need.

Having only received her first cap in 2019, Ueki made an instant impact and looked the like the quick-thinking striker that could take Japan back to its glory years. However, after being selected for the World Cup in France, she had to withdraw due to injury.

Since that sickening blow to a young career, Ueki has wasted no time in returning to the top. She established herself as Japan’s new number nine last year, and during the Asia Cup, she scored five goals in five games, making her the second-highest scorer in the tournament.

With eight goals in her 19 international appearances, it’s clear that Ueki knows where the back of the net is, and with a creative midfield behind her, she could be a real star in this edition.

Spain - Aitana Bonmati

Age: 25

Club: Barcelona

Caps: 47

Written by Rhys Webb

Alexia Putellas is undoubtedly the standout player in this Spain side - though attention should be focused on her midfield companion and Barça teammate, Aitana Bonmatí. The 25-year-old has spent much of her career in Putellas’ shadow for club and country but has taken Europe by storm throughout la Reina’s lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Having conquered Europe with her club, Bonmatí will look to be the driving force in Jorge Vilda’s midfield - after all, playing an influential role in Spain’s success down under will only strengthen her bid to be awarded the Ballon d’Or Fémenin.

Her ability to dictate the tempo of a game and weave through the most incredulous of spaces is something to behold, although the potential storyline she could write will make watching Bonmatí even more enjoyable this summer.

Zambia - Barbra Banda

Age: 23

Club: Shanghai Shengli

Caps: N/A

Written by Robin Mumford

"Looking at the level we are at now, we are not just going there to participate but to compete" - This is fighting talk from a player that returns to the lowest-ranked side in the World Cup with a burning desire after being excluded from the 2022 Wafcon through gender restrictions.

Now able to kick on in Australia, Banda has already produced one of the tournament's biggest shocks before the storm had a chance to form. An otherworldly goal against Germany in their friendly saw the Copper Queens make an early statement to the rest of the world as a 102nd-minute winner shook the seams of one of the tournament's favourites via a mind-whirring 3-2 scoreline.

If Zambia are to continue their rise in the buildup and relay it into the tournament, Banda will be key. The southern African side look geared to play expansive, attacking football under Bruce Mwape, and with the Shanghai Shengli superstar being the only native to have scored back-to-back hattricks (achieved at the Olympics), she looks to be the primary source of an end product.

Group D

China - Wang Shuang

Age: 28

Club: Racing Louisville

Caps: 121

Written by Sion Misra

While Wang Shanshan is by far the key player in the Chinese squad, it’s her strike partner Wang Shuang that could be the one to watch in this team.

Shanshan likes to hold the ball up and get into positions to score. Shuang, on the other hand, has pace to burn and keeps the ball close to her feet oh so well.

She is also one of the few players in this China team who’s playing outside of her homeland, as she currently plies her trade with Racing Louisville in the NWSL.

Playing alongside other forward like Nadia Nadim, Jessica McDonald, and Thembi Kgatlana will have undoubtedly improved her game, and it will be intriguing to see her bring those skills to a China squad that will harbour ambitions of getting out of their group at the World Cup.

Denmark - Kathrine Kuhl

Age: 20

Club: Arsenal

Caps: 26

Written by Aaron Jaffe

With the likes of Sane Troelsgaard, Sofie Junge and Pernille Harder still present in the Denmark side, the Danes boast a squad full of experience paired with an experiment of youngsters that are making a name for themselves in the top European leagues already.

West Ham's Emma Strøm Snerle and FC Rosengård's Sophie Bruun Bredgaard are both viable candidates for this mention, although it could be Arsenal's Kathrine Kühl that finds herself excelling in the midfield three and helping her side into the knockout rounds.

Kühl made her senior international debut at 17 in March 2021, rising through the ranks with the U16s, U17s and U19s. The 20-year-old also started both games in April against Sweden and Japan, indicating that she is in contention to play a deciding role under Lars Søndergaard.

The attacking midfielder has already made the huge step into the limelight, with WSL giants Arsenal securing her services in January as a long-term investment into their midfield. Kühl has proved her worth in the Elitedivisionen for FC Nordsjælland, pitching in two goals and four assists in 12 appearances.

Although she is yet to break into a world-class midfield in North London, the incoming World Cup could be a huge opportunity for the 20-year-old to give Jonas Eidevall a reason to include her in the starting XI.

​​​​​​England - Katie Robinson

Age: 20

Club: Brighton

Caps: 5

Written by Rhys Webb

I could have quite easily picked Lauren James as England’s ‘One to Watch’ - but with injuries forcing many of the Lionesses' star players to watch on from the sidelines this summer, the opportunity for a lesser-known player to establish herself as a household name has never been greater.

Brighton’s Katie Robinson could be that player. Her performances this season have floated under the radar as she doesn’t ply her trade for one of the WSL’s top sides - but the forward is in this England squad on merit. A brief cameo in the latter stages of the England v Portugal match demonstrated her ability, and Robinson is certainly capable of operating on the flanks or in a more central position.

At just 20 years old, there’s little pressure on the shoulders of the Cornwall native. If she continues to play as she has for the Seagulls this season, I’ve no doubt that Katie Robinson will play a fundamental role in England’s World Cup campaign.

Haiti - Dayana Pierre-Louis

Age: 19

Club: FF Issy

Caps: N/A

Written by Robin Mumford

Haiti, at 53rd world ranking, face an uphill battle if they are to make it out of Group D. This is only exacerbated by their overreliance on young star forward Melchie Dumornay for goals along with their inability to withstand sustained periods of pressure.

But if any player has a solution, it's the squad's second-youngest player, Dayana Pierre-Louis, whose ethos that hard work wins games will be pivotal to grinding out unlikely results.

Her role as a box-to-box goalscoring midfielder can help relieve the pressure of her teammate Dumornay to find the goals, whilst her tenacity to track back could remedy sustained pressure when against the likes of England, who are bound to dominate possession.

Versatile, industrious, and capable of producing big moments at such a young age, the FF Issy fireball is the perfect answer to Haiti's pressing concerns heading down under.

Group E

Netherlands - Esmee Brugts

Age: 19

Club: PSV

Caps: 15

Written by Alex Mitton

The 2019 World Cup finalists have a plethora of options at their disposal, but talented winger Esmee Brugts could be key. The 19-year-old, recently linked to Arsenal, had a remarkable eleven goal contributions in 15 Eredivisie matches last season, whilst already scoring four times for her country.

As a dynamic winger, who has been used as a wing-back for her country, she provides the Netherlands with a spark and flare along the flanks. Brugts’ freedom to attack alongside Lieke Martens is set to become an exciting proposition for Andries Jonker’s side.

With her future unknown after just leaving Dutch giants PSV, it is expected Europe’s finest clubs will be on her radar down under.

Portugal - Diana Silva

Age: 28

Club: Sporting Lisbon

Caps: 90

Written by David Diangienda

The Portuguese Women’s team will be qualifying for their first-ever World Cup this July and goals played a huge part in why they were successful in the qualifiers.

Former Aston Villa and current Sporting Lisbon attacker Diana Silva will be a key player in the attacking areas, and with four goals and assists from twelve games during the World Cup qualifiers, she is going to be one of Portugal’s main goal threats at the tournament.

With Silva playing in the middle of a front three in most games, they will be looking to add some flair to what is a solid team already being pieced together by Francisco Neto.

Portugal showed great resilience in keeping the European Champions England at bay earlier this month, Neto’s side will have to show more than just the defensive resolve in what will be a tough test for the team out in Australia.

USA - Sophia Smith

Age: 22

Club: Portland Thorns

Caps: 30

Written by Adriana Wehrens

As champions of the two previous Women’s World Cups, the US Women’s National Team once again is among the favourites to lift the trophy this year. However, Team USA are in a state of transition, with many players of the older generation missing out because of injuries or retirement.

No player embodies the current transition in the team as much as Sophia Smith. The 22-year-old Portland Thorns striker has already left a mark by not only claiming the NWSL trophy with her team last year but also winning MVP the same season, making her the most valuable in the league and national team.

Smith's strengths include her versatility in attacking play, opening up spaces for teammates and making effective use of her goal-scoring opportunities. The 22-year-old is particularly known for playing on the defenders’ shoulders waiting for the right moment to demand a pass.

Overall, Smith could very well be seen as the embodiment of a fresh new generation in the USWNT that still has the same big ambitions.

Vietnam - Huynh Nhu

Age: 31

Club: Lank FC

Caps: 72

Written by Sion Misra

This is a Vietnam team where all of their players play in the Vietnamese Women’s Football Championship, except for one.

Huỳnh Như is Vietnam’s real trailblazer. After spending most of her career with Ho Chi Minh City, last season she made the jump to Portuguese side Länk FC, and in the process, became the first-ever female Vietnamese footballer to play abroad.

As the captain of this side, her leadership qualities are second to none. Also, as the side’s main striker, Như knows where the back of the net is, with 67 goals in 72 games for Vietnam.

Now 31, Như doesn’t have the pace that she once possessed, but her intelligence in and around the box will make her a handful for most defenders.

Group F

Brazil - Kerolin

Age: 23

Club: North Carolina Courage

Caps: 31

Written by Max Passantino

Brazil’s players have one task ahead of them, to win complete footballing legend Marta her major international tournament. However, it will take a lot for the side ranked eighth in the world, and they will be relying on prolific striker Kerolin to fire them to the latter stages for their shot at glory.



Currently third in the top scoring lists in the NWSL, the North Carolina Courage frontwoman is only 23 years old and will no doubt want to make an impact in her first World Cup after being suspended ahead of the last tournament due to failed doping tests. That is now behind her, however, and she can focus on bringing glory to her football-mad country that unites with success on the international stage.



Her ability to play as an out-and-out number nine as well as being able to put a good shift in on the wing fits Brazil’s style of play perfectly as they look to benefit from her pace and fantastic ball control this summer as they aim to put samba football front and centre for the world to see yet again and better their best finish as 2007 runners up.

France - Grace Geyoro

Age: 26

Club: PSG

Caps: 66

Written by Sion Misra

The Renard revolution is well and truly underway, and with his attacking style of play, France’s forward-thinking players are going to shine.

With Marie-Antoinette Katoto out of the tournament, the responsibility falls to the likes of Eugenie Le Sommer and Kadi Diani to lead the offensive line.

However, it is the player who plays in behind them who could set this tournament alight, PSG dynamo Grace Geyoro.

Geyoro announced herself on the European stage in the group stages of Euro 2022 against Italy in Rotherham, as she scored a first-half hat-trick.

Her ability to arrive in the box at the right time and pick her spot in the bottom corner is impeccable, a skill not many attacking midfielders have.

The way she keeps the ball so close to her feet is often mesmeric, and not only can she attack, but she can also sit back and help out Amandine Henry or Sandie Toletti.

This has the potential to be Geyoro’s tournament.

Jamaica - Khadija Shaw

Age: 26

Club: Man City

Caps: 38

Written by Polly Starkie

To keen followers of the Women’s Super League, it will come as no surprise that Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw is one to watch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After a few successful years at Manchester City, Shaw took her game to the next level in the 2022/23 season, becoming a relentless part of City’s attack after the retirement of Ellen White.

In 2023, Shaw became Manchester City's highest-scoring women's player in a single season, ending with 24 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

This will be Shaw’s second major tournament and has developed hugely since her last World Cup in 2019. The 26-year-old forward has added 24 international goals to her tally since her last major tournament and is in ideal for heading into the competition.

Shaw is also one of the only Reggae Girlz to be playing in a top professional league and has regularly faced plenty of potential World Cup opponents at domestic level.

Panama - Lineth Cedeno

Age: 22

Club: Sampdoria

Caps: 9

Written by Sion Misra

As one of the lowest-ranked sides heading to Australia and New Zealand, Panama find themselves in a difficult group alongside France, Brazil, and Jamaica.

Defensively, The Canal Girls have to be solid in order to keep out some of the best attackers in world football. However, if Panama want to get a result against one of these sides, they will need to score a goal or two.

The woman who could get those girls could well be Lineth Cedeño. Nicknamed Palito (the little stick), Cedeño has speed to burn to stretch the defences of their Group F opponents. She is also one of the only Panamanian players plying their trade outside of Latin America, as she currently stars for Serie A side Sampdoria.

With five goals in her nine appearances, Cedeño has had a good start to her international career, and she will have a great chance to show what she can do on the world stage.

Group G

Argentina - Lorena Benitez

Age: 24

Club: Palmeiras

Caps: 3

Written by Luca Rosewell

La Albiceleste has come on leaps and bounds since their first World Cup appearance in 2003 - Sadly, the outdated belief that men are superior to women still prevails in Argentine culture, resulting in women's football receiving less attention and support than men's.

In 2016, the team practically ceased to exist, but after a prolonged battle for better treatment, they were reinstated in 2017 with its previous coach Carlos Borrello at the helm.

During the upcoming tournament, 24-year-old midfielder Lorena Benítez is certainly a player to watch, especially with experienced players retiring from the international scene.

Benítez began playing in the Argentine top flight when she was just 14, with her team being penalized for fielding an underage player.

She is currently playing for Palmeiras and is regarded as one of Brazil's most promising young prospects, thanks to her ability to score goals and provide assists while demonstrating excellent game intelligence.

With the team's recent positive performances, they hope to win their first World Cup and even progress to the knockout stages for the first time.

Italy - Benedetta Orsi

Age: 23

Club: Sassuolo

Caps: 6

Written by Sion Misra

When you think of the Italian team, you instantly think of great defenders. The likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi and Alessandro Nesta have been the cornerstones of great Italian success stories across the years.

In the women’s team, the starring light in the backline has been Sara Gama. Yet, with over 120 caps for le Azzurre, she has not been selected for this World Cup, leaving a gaping hole in the defence. Step up Benedetta Orsi.

While she may only have had 6 caps for the Italian National Team, Orsi has established herself as a solid Serie A defender. She has so far amassed 141 appearances for clubs like Reggiana and Empoli, and now playing for Sassuolo, who finished comfortably in mid-table, she is a solid option for Italy.

Orsi could add her name to the list of great Italian defenders by the end of her career.

South Africa - Linda Motlhalo

Age: 25

Club: Glasgow City

Caps: 52

Written by Ross Hughes

South Africa made their mark on the World Cup just over a decade ago as Peter Drury read the famous line: “Goal Bofana Bofana, goal for South Africa, goal for all of Africa”, with the deafening sound of vuvuzelas setting all eyes on the nation.

This year it’s the women’s turn, who aspire to write their own names in the history books Down Under off the back of an AFCON triumph.

One player to look out for is Glasgow City winger, Linda Motlhalo, dubbed the ‘Randfontein Ronaldinho’.

The tricky wide-woman possesses a deadly eye for goal and boasts an immaculate end product in the final third.

A string of impressive performances for club and country helped both to glory in recent years, with the 25-year-old’s form just warming up before the eyes of the world are cast upon her.

Sweden - Magdalena Eriksson

Age: 28

Club: Bayern Munich

Caps: 95

Written by Luca Rosewell

Despite a heartbreaking defeat to England in the penalty shootout of the Euro 2022 semi-finals, Sweden has established itself as one of the top nations in women's football.

They remain determined to surpass their previous achievements and make a strong showing in the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

One player to look out for during the tournament would be Magdalena Eriksson.

The Swede departs Chelsea after signing in 2017, managing to win the WSL trophy in every season since being appointed as team captain.

Her talent was recognized by being voted into the WSL Team of the Season, and with 185 appearances for club and 95 appearances for her country, there is no doubt her experience will go the extra mile.

Her experience at the back will be perfectly matched - Erikkson will be joined by veteran Caroline Seger in the centre-back pairing.

At 38, Seger holds the European record with over 230 games and has played in every World Cup since 2007. Hopefully having an experienced backline will prove useful as Sweden continues their plight through international football.

Group H

Colombia - Linda Caicedo

Age: 18

Club: Real Madrid

Caps: 16

Written by Robin Mumford

Ever since rejecting a doll in return for a ball and a pair of boots on her fourth Christmas, there has never been any doubt about Linda Caicedo's destiny. A real South American rise to riches story we've heard plenty of times in the men's game now crosses over to the quickly developing women's game in Colombia, with their star striker signing for Real Madrid on her 18th birthday.

Just four years before, in her early teens, she remarkably finished top goalscorer in the Colombian league. However, to say it's been an easy ride for the Candelaria native would be ignorant after humble beginnings was followed by ovarian cancer from an early age.

Caicedo has been through a lot already, but the world is fortunate that she has won every battle she has faced, and next up, her assignment is to conquer the world with the ball at her feet.

Germany - Jule Brand

Age: 20

Club: Vfl Wolfsburg

Caps: 32

Written by Harry Ware

When you talk about this Germany side, many will look up to the likes of Alexandra Popp, who has been a hero for Deutschland throughout her illustrious career. However, with experience you also need youth. You need players who will be representing your nation for the next 10, maybe 15 years.

With Jule Brand, Germany have exactly that. The youngest member of this Germany side, at 20 years old, Brand already plays on the highest club level for VfL Wolfsburg after an impressive four-year stint at Hoffenheim.

Brand possesses brilliant skill on the ball, and can be a nightmare to defend against when one-on-one. Whilst she has not had the game time she would have wanted for Die Wölfinnen, she has the potential to be an integral part of this German side for years to come.

South Korea - Casey Phair

Age: 16

Club: Pingrey School

Caps: 0

Written by Rhys Webb

There are two WSL representatives included in Colin Bell’s South Korean squad - but I’ve not picked either of them as my One to Watch. Instead, I’ve opted for Casey Phair: a US-born striker, eligible to play for the Tigers of Asia through her South Korean mother.

Having only turned sixteen at the end of June, Phair has never played a senior international game before. She’s only appeared for the U17 side twice, but her five goals have certainly impressed Bell, who insists it is his 'duty to protect her so she can blossom and really fulfil her potential.’

Phair’s playing time will be interesting to keep an eye on, as it’d be fair to say that she lacks major tournament experience - or experience at all, for that matter. But Bell was keen to emphasise that ‘Casey is going not as a passenger, but as a valuable member of the squad.'

Morocco - Rosella Ayanne

Age: 27

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Caps: 21

Written by Finley Chung

Rosella Ayanne is the Morocco player that will be known to most members of the English audience to the Women’s World Cup.



The Tottenham Hotspur Forward dazzled in the 2022 WAFCON by scoring the winning penalty to send her side to their first ever final. She certainly made the impression back in 2021 making her Morocco debut, bagging a goal and an assist against Mali on her debut.



‘Ros’ is blessed with direct pace and skill, which she showcased in abundance especially at the latter part of the season under Vicky Jepson, Her direct off the ball movement will be an asset to her team and will help make Morocco a very exciting proposition at the tournament.