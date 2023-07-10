World Cup glory on Marta's last dance? - Brazil's 2023 World Cup preview

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Marta of Brazil celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty with her teammates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Italy and Brazil at Stade du Hainaut on June 18, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)

Brazil will, as always, be one of the teams to watch at this Summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 2007 runners-up feature a host of superstar players, including one of the greatest women’s footballers of all-time.

Marta, who may be playing in her last major tournament, has scored a frankly astonishing 115 goals in her 175 international matches and has been a part of the Selecao furniture ever since her debut in 2003.

Her potential swan song will be one of the storylines of the tournament and Brazil will feel that they should be reaching the latter stages of the competition.

They have been drawn in a tricky group F with France, Jamaica and Panama – with a lot of eyes presumably fixed on the potential group decider with the French in their second game.

Brazil did face both France and Jamaica at the 2019 tournament with mixed results.

A Cristiane hat-trick saw off Jamaica in the group stage, before they were beaten in the first knockout round by Les Bleues, as an extra-time winner by Amandine Henry secured a 2-1 triumph for the European side.

The South American giants have suffered disappointing early exits in the past two World Cup’s, losing at the Round of 16 stage in 2015 and 2019.

Goals by Gabi Nunes, Duda Sampaio, Luana and Geyse earned a 4-0 victory over Chile at the beginning of July - to give Brazil's preparations a major boost ahead of the tournament.

Qualification

As Canirinhas earned their place at the World Cup by storming to Copa America Femenina glory in 2022.

Under the tutelage of Swedish coach Pia Sundhage, the Brazilians showed that they are by far the best team from their continent.

An opening 4-0 win over Argentina, was followed by massive victories against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru to ensure top spot in their group.

The excellent group performances meant that they qualified for the semi-finals of the competition without really breaking sweat.

They were again too strong in the last four, as goals by Racing Louisville striker Ary Borges and Palmeiras forward Bia Zaneratto earned a 2-0 win over Paraguay.

Debinha was the match-winner in the final against Copa America hosts Colombia, as her 39th minute penalty was the difference in an evenly contested game.

That goal put the finishing touches on an impressive tournament performance, in which Brazil had scored 20 times throughout their six games and conceded none.

World Cup history

It has been a series of near-misses for the bright South American footballing giant at past tournaments but they have certainly contributed massively on the world stage.

In their first two World Cups in 1991 and 1995, Brazil suffered heart-breaking group-stage exits but their luck looked to have changed at the 1999 event.

A crushing 7-1 win in their first game against Mexico, was followed by a 2-0 victory over the Italians – which effectively sealed their path through to the quarter-finals, despite a 3-3 draw with Germany.

The Selecao overcame Nigeria 4-3 in the last eight, thanks to a golden-goal by midfielder Sissi.

Frustratingly, they were then beaten by tournament hosts United States in the semi-finals, but Brazil clinched third place with a penalty shootout win over Norway.

Brazil's best tournament performance occurred in 2007 as they finished as runners-up in China.

They topped the group with a 100 per cent record, after they beat New Zealand 5-0, China 4-0 and Denmark 1-0.

Marta had scored four goals during the group stage and she continued that fine form in the quarter-finals – as she struck from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win against Australia.

The United States were no match for them in the final four, as a Marta-inspired side thrashed America 4-0, as they looked to finally end their wait for a World Cup title.

It was Germany, who would stand in the way of Brazil and an elusive success. Goals from Birgit Prinz and Simone Laudehr broke Brazilian hearts again.

Player to watch

Who else but Marta? She might not play every minute of the tournament for her national team but the fact that she is still included in the squad, despite an ACL injury in 2022, shows her importance to Brazil.

The 37-year-old has a record number of goals at World Cup’s with 17 to her name, and her presence on the Brazil squad should inspire some of the younger players.

The six-time World Player of the Year is one of the greatest footballers who has ever lived - and it would be fitting to see her at the top of the world game once more.

Barcelona forward Geyse, North Carolina midfielder Kerolin and Kansas City striker Debinha are other players to look out for when Pia Sundhage’s side begin their campaign against Panama on July 24.

A player that will be familiar with British audiences is captain Rafaelle Souza, who recently left Arsenal to join Orlando Pride and has shown herself to be one of the best defenders in the game.

There is a long line of world class strikers in Group F, with France offering the likes of Eugenie Le Sommer and Kadidiatou Diani, while Jamaica have Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw in their ranks.

Rafaelle will be a big factor if Brazil are to keep the group’s opposition quiet.

Expected line-up

Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians); Antonia (Levante), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Rafaelle (Orlando Pride), Tamires (Corinthians); Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Luana (Corinthians), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville); Adriana (Orlando Pride), Marta (Orlando Pride)

The 2007 runners-up will have to come through a tough-looking draw if they are to finally achieve footballing immortality.

France will possibly be the favourites to come out of Group F as winners and Shaw’s Jamaica will feel like a group-stage exit would be a significant disappointment.

It is likely that Brazil will make it out of the section, though, and if that is the case, then there could be a big name waiting in the round of 16.

Germany could potentially lie in wait for the Brazilians and there is also the possibility of a quarter-final meeting with European Champions England.

Brazil, though, will unfortunately suffer a third-straight last 16 exit in all likelihood, but that is perhaps down to the nightmare draw they were handed.

Whatever happens, they will be a fascinating watch, and if they are to reach the latter stages, then they will be feared by absolutely everybody.