Four things we learnt from Brazil 4-0 Panama

Brazil's midfielder #17 Ariadina Borges (unseen) is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Brazil and Panama at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on July 24, 2023. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil began their campaign down under in superb fashion, convincingly disposing of World Cup newbies Panama by a 4-0 scoreline in Adelaide.

Ary Borges’ presence:

Based on her display from this first game, it is clear that Ary Borges has the potential to be a real threat for Seleção in this tournament.

Borges’ first-half performance was impeccable, with every attempt she made on goal being on target as she put her team in the driving seat with an impressive brace that made her the first Brazilian player to achieve such a feat in her World Cup debut, whilst both goals were a result of her superb presence in the box.

Two wasn’t enough however, with her sealing an impressive hat-trick thanks to another close-range effort, creating more history for herself in the process.

Even when she wasn’t having attempts of her own, she was a constant presence in the passing game in both halves, contributing to a superb passage of play that saw her selflessly backheel the ball to assist Beatriz’ goal.

Just these aspects alone show Borges’ importance to the team, with them no doubt becoming a key factor in how far Brazil progress in the competition.

No Marta, no problem:

The legacy of Marta speaks for itself. Known as the ‘Queen of Football’ in her homeland, her impact on the game is incredible, having participated in every World Cup since 2003 whilst scoring 17 goals in the process.

With this in mind, a big talking point prior to kick-off in this game was manager Pia Sundhage’s decision not to start the 37-year-old forward, leaving people to wonder whether or not the other players could deliver together on the biggest stage.

However, these worries were quickly squashed long before the legendary forward took to the pitch in the 75th minute, with the likes of the aforementioned Borges, alongside Beatriz and the more experienced Debinha all showing that Selação will be just fine without their record-breaker in their ranks at future World Cups, with this tournament confirmed to be Marta’s last in the iconic yellow shirt of Brazil.

Panama are capable of causing trouble:

Many people forget that you need a good amount of quality in your side to even have a chance of qualifying for a major tournament, so Panama’s success in doing just that shows that they’re still one of the better sides in CONCACAF, even with their disappointing showing in this game.

However, Las Canaleras still had a couple of moments to shine, the best example being a break that forced Brazil keeper Leticia into action, charging well out of her box to prevent what could have been a superb chance that if she’d failed to deal with the issue, would have left Panama with an open net.

The team also had a number of chances in stoppage time that had the Brazilian defence on their toes.

This gives the team a clear idea of what their strengths are going forward, with their next game against Jamaica more than likely being their best opportunity to get something from the competition, particularly as their opponents will be without lethal forward Khadija Shaw, who misses out through suspension, a factor that will take a lot of pressure off the Panamanian back line and give them hope that they can manage an impressive result.

Brazil are a serious favourite to get the glory:

If Brazil had any doubters before this game, you’d like to think that they have been silenced thanks to this electrifying display.

Thanks to their relentless attacking play and strong defence that saw them never really look under pressure in this game, there is no reason that Selação can’t be considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Even though Panama will definitely be the weakest team they come up against as the tournament progresses, this performance gives Brazil every reason to be optimistic going forward, something that they will need when they head into their toughest task of the group stage against a France side in Brisbane that will certainly be looking to make a statement, but Selação look in prime position to pile on their misery and seal a place in the knockout stage.