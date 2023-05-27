Manchester City 3-2 Everton: City dominate in Christiansen's last career game

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at The Academy Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City welcomed Everton to the Academy Stadium for the Women's Super League final gameweek of the 2022/23 season.

The hosts came into the game without starting goalkeeper and European Champion, Ellie Roebuck, after she was shown a red card on the cusp of half-time in City's last match against Manchester United.

Gareth Taylor's side last picked up points at the end of April, following a dominant second-half performance against Reading, but lost to Liverpool and United in their two subsequent games.

Everton has had a comfortable season despite the recent 7-0 loss to Chelsea and the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal. Coming to Manchester sitting sixth in the WSL, seven points above seventh-placed Liverpool can be considered relatively successful for Brian Sorensen, whose loan recruitment of Jess Park and Emily Ramsey only accelerated the sides' quality this year.

Although both sides wanted to finish their campaigns on a high, it was Manchester City who prevailed in Sport City this afternoon, in front of 3,828 spectators.

Story of the Match

Both teams lined up to give today's Everton captain, Izzy Christiansen, a guard of honour, following her brilliant footballing career. The crowd at the Academy Stadium was electric, in anticipation of the last game of the campaign.

Izzy Christiansen of Everton enters the pitch to a guard of honour to mark her last game before retirement during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at The Academy Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Almost as if the sides could sense the excitement in the crowd, both teams came flying out of the gates, with City threatening the Everton defenders slightly more than their opposition.

As the half progressed, the Citizens began to really dominate the visitors. Although Everton's clear desire to press quickly high up into City's defensive third, the host's one and two-touch play made that a tough ask for Sorensen's side.

Whenever Everton did regain possession, it did not last long. Poor decisions and a slight lack of composure on the ball meant turnovers happened more often than ideal for the visitors.

The majority of the first half was spent in the middle third of the pitch, with occasional breakout passes to Lauren Hemp or Chloe Kelly encouraging a City attack - but nothing massively threatened Everton goalkeeper, Courtney Brosnan. By the 30-minute mark, City had made three attempts at goal, Everton just one.

Everton did, however, have a legitimate penalty shout that was simply waved off by referee, Kirsty Dowle. A fantastic passage of play down the right-hand side from Izzy Christiansen led to a lifted pass into the penalty area - appearing to hit the palm of Alex Greenwood on its way.

The best chance of the half came in the 44th minute when a weaving Yui Hasegawa took three Everton defenders out of the equation in the penalty area, to square the ball back to Filippa Angeldahl, who could not direct her shot into the net.

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City is put under pressure by Nathalie Bjorn of Everton during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at The Academy Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Second Half

The first two minutes of the second half saw two fantastic goalscoring opportunities for both sides, but neither could capitalise. Hemp and Nicoline Sorensen responsible for these opportunities, with the former the closest of the two - narrowly striking wide of Brosnan's post.

The attacking threat of the visitors grew in the final 45 of the match, with Sorensen exploiting the gaps in the City backline.

But finally, the deadlock was broken. Fantastic one-touch interplay from the City frontline essentially played Everton out of the game, with the final pass landing at the feet of Bunny Shaw, who this time, made sure her team took the lead.

Suddenly, the hosts were alive and threatening. The crowd high with expectations every time their side was on the ball. Hemp consistently found space on the right side of the field, her pace devastating for the Everton backline.

Picking the ball up wide, Hemp's run into the box saw her pick out a pass to Shaw - Nathalie Bjorn throwing her body on the line to keep the score 1-0 to the hosts.

But that scoreline didn't last long.

Again - in the same space, Hemp found herself isolated on the edge of the Everton penalty area. With plenty of time and no one close to her, the England winger sent a looping shot over the top of Brosnan, into the top left corner of the net.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City scores the team's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at The Academy Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The pressure continued for Everton, as City searched for more goals. Once again, Lauren Hemp proved a nightmare for the Everton full-backs, finding herself on this time, the left-hand side of the pitch. Cutting the ball into the box, Shaw stood marked by two defenders, one of which she sent the wrong way, to simply pass the ball into the back of the net, for her second and City's third of the day.

Against all the odds after a battering half, Everton managed to pull themselves a goal back. Back with the captain's armband following Christiansen's substitution earlier in the half, Lucy Hope's left-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area gave the Everton fan's something to cheer for in their final match.

In the last minute of the game, Everton again, got the better of Khiara Keating. An initial save from Keating saw the ball land at the feet of substitute Leonie Maier,

Player of the Match - Lauren Hemp

Contributing to every City goal in this match, Lauren Hemp is the obvious choice for Player of the Match today. With one goal and two assists for Bunny Shaw, she has concluded this campaign superbly.

The Everton full-backs just could not deal with her this afternoon, constantly on the move out of possession to find the best ball-receiving positions for her teammates. In possession, her ability to drive at the opposition, mixed with the confidence she has in herself, is simply world-class.

She has been a force in blue this season.