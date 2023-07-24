Italy 1-0 Argentina: Girelli glory as Le Azzurre pick up three points

Italy picked up three points in their opening World Cup game with a hard-working 1-0 win over Argentina.

The Europeans were denied twice by the offside flag in the first period. Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had the ball in the back of the net. Still, both saw their classy finishes ruled out by the assistant referee with the sides going in level at the break.

It was continued dominance for Le Azzurre in the second period and their pressure finally paid off with substitute Cristiana Girelli looping a header over Vanina Correa with four to go in normal time, an inspired substitution from Italy manager Milena Bertolini.

Italy saw out the final four minutes and the seven minutes of injury time to ensure they would be set for a crunch clash against Sweden with three points under their name.

Story of the match

The South Americans had their first chance of the game in Auckland with less than a minute played, Mariana Larroquette shaping herself to send a bicycle kick just wide as a deep free kick was sent into the box.

After the first-minute scare, Italy grew into the game and looked to attack Argentina early with a couple of Lisa Boattin corners coming to nothing as Le Azzurre put the pressure on.

A Barbara Bonansea ball dropped perfectly to Valentina Giacinti but Vanina Correa matched the Roma striker's shot.

The Italians thought they had taken the lead with fifteen played. Arianna Caruso turned well and fantastically curled a shot low into the bottom corner but the assistant referee had her flag up to deny the Europeans an opener.

Estefania Banini sent a driven free-kick into the wall as chances came at a premium for La Albiceleste.

Italy started to gain control of the match towards the end of the second half, seeing another corner cleared before Giacinti couldn't stretch far enough to reach a delightful chipped ball into the box.

Le Azzurre were denied by the flag a second time with Giacinti making a run too early into the box, calmly slotting past Correa unbeknown to the fact that the assistant referee would raise her flag as the ball came into contact with the net.

Much like the first period, Argentina came close first in the second. Eliana Stabile delivered a free kick from wide that looked to evade everyone but needed to be palmed away by Francesca Durante in the Italy goal to prevent it from flying in at the far post.

Manuela Giugliano and Bonansea both curled attempts high of Correa's goal with Italy trying to regain the dominance that they ended the first half with.

Giugliano just cleared the crossbar with a well-struck free-kick after Bonansea set off on a mazy solo run and was brought down by Miriam Mayorga who received a yellow card for her troubles.

Bonansea continued to look lively on the left wing and beat two Argentinian defenders to get a cross in but her delivery was weak and easily collected by the Argentina custodian.

Le Azzurre continued to look dangerous from set pieces with Argentina needing to head over for a corner after a well-worked routine handed Bonansea the opportunity to cross.

The Europeans continued to dominate possession and Giada Greggi was next to have an effort, striking a fierce drive from the edge of the box that was collected by Correa.

Italy's dominance finally paid off as Boattin made some space on the left-hand side to work a cross to substitute Cristiana Girelli, only on the pitch for four minutes, who out-jumped the Argentina defence to loop a header over Correa, giving Italy a well-deserved lead.

Durante needed to be called into action halfway through the seven minutes of injury time, parrying away a free kick before setting Italy on the counter attack. Sofia Cantore eventually shot wide with the match being played at the pace of a basketball game towards the end.

Correa was still being called into action even with the seven minutes up, saving Boattin's drive before the referee called full time on the game and sparking wild celebrations on the pitch, bench and stands.

Player of the match

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)

At the heart of her side's performance, Barbara Bonansea captained Italy to their first three points of the 2023 World Cup; truly making her mark on the game.

The Juventus winger's talent shone against the Argentinian left side of defence with her pace and skills on show alongside her leadership of the team.