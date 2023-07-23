Netherlands 1-0 Portugal: Dutch start with comfortable win

The Netherlands got their 2023 World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a 1-0 win over Portugal.

A twelfth-minute header from Stefanie van der Gragt sealed all three points for the Dutch, who never looked in danger of losing the game.

Portugal had some bright moments but was very limited when it came to shots. Despite the loss, they will fancy themselves against Vietnam.

For the Netherlands, they now have a mouthwatering matchup against the USA, a game that will determine who will finish top of the group.

Story of the Game

The Portugal players were visibly emotional when their anthem blared out across the Forsyth Barr Stadium, and they used that emotion to get off to a good start.

The pacey duo of Diana Silva and Jessica Silva pressed high and that was causing problems for this experienced Dutch defence.

Any hesitation or dither on the ball from Andries Jonker’s side and Portugal were ready to pounce, but the Netherlands weathered the storm successfully.

They were rewarded for their stern defence as they scored the first goal of the contest.

Sherida Spite’s corner was hung towards the far post where veteran defender Stefanie van der Gragt was lurking, and she powered her header into the far corner.

In what will be her last World Cup, van der Gragt was clearly delighted to put her side ahead.

Portugal was warned with the first corner, but they didn’t learn their lesson, and they always looked troubled by the Dutch’s set pieces.

Jill Roord was in acres of space in the six-yard box from a corner, but somehow, she missed the target. A player of her calibre should’ve done a lot better.

While there were no clear chances after Roord’s header, the link-up play and understanding between Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn looked good, and they always knew where each other was.

While they may have only been one up at the break, the Oranje were in a good place to double their lead in the second half.

Coming off the back of a poor European Championships and being without star player Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands went into this World Cup with questions lingering over them.

In this game, however, they were showing credentials of a free-flowing side. A style that we’re so used to seeing from any Dutch side, as they started the second half where they left the first.

Beerensteyn forced her way into the box before sliding the ball across to Danielle van de Donk, but she couldn’t chip the keeper with her effort.

While the Lyon player should’ve scored, Ines Pereira made herself big and ultimately kept Portugal in the contest.

The second half certainly didn’t live up to the first half. The Dutch were happy to keep the ball and wait for an opening, while the Portuguese tried to utilise their speed to get in behind.

It took a while for Portugal to get their first effort on target, but it came with eight minutes remaining.

Substitute Telma Encarnacao sold Dominique Janssen by cutting inside and firing a curling effort towards the bottom corner, but Daphne van Domselaar got down well to push the danger away.

That proved to be the final and only opportunity for Portugal, who did show glimpses of what they can offer in this tournament.

The Netherlands will leave Dunedin knowing they put in a highly professional performance, and they will be hoping for much of the same again when they take on the USA.

Player of the Match – Stefanie van der Gragt

She scored the only goal of the game, but I was impressed with the centre-back’s defending in this game.

It isn’t easy to play against two quick strikers in Jessica and Diana Silva, but the way she positioned herself and the way she telegraphed danger was exceptional.

Her goal was well taken too, and she rightly deserves to be named player of the match.