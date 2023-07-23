France 0-0 Jamaica: Stalemate in Sydney as the Reggae Girlz stand firm

A well-earned point for Jamaica sees France left disappointed despite their valiant efforts in the second half. The opening 45 minutes left the game firmly in the balance, Khadija Shaw and Kadidiatou Diani going closest for either side going into the break.

Les Bleues the less happier of the two came out swinging, Eugénie Le Sommer, Dianni and Maëlle Lakrar all going close as the game approached its conclusion.

Jamaica's late fight for the point was made even harder when Shaw was dismissed for a second yellow, her challenge on Wendie Renard leaving her side a player down with the game well into added time. Nevertheless, a strong showing from the side with France having to settle with the point.

Story of the Match:

Little surprises came the way of the starting lineups, France's all-time top scorer Le Sommer spearheading the attack for her third World Cup, alongside experienced club teammate and captain Renard.

An early scare for Jamaica, however, almost created a cause for concern to their eleven. Great work from the off saw the Reggae Girlz press high in hopes of forcing the opposition into an early mistake, leading to the first corner of the match.

Delivered in by Deneisha Blackwood, a clash of heads amongst the pandemonium in the box saw Shaw come off worse for wear. A short pause in play would see many fans hold their breath before the skipper would be seen back on her feet and ready to lead the line for her side.

With chances few and far between for either side in the opening chapters, a deep free-kick from France caused a moment of confusion inside the Jamaica box. The searching ball found Renard, the towering defender flicking the ball into the six-yard box, Jamaica initially hesistant towards the danger before eventually clearing their lines.

While Les Bleues looked to stamp their authority on their match, Shaw led by example, carrying the ball up the field from the deep before being brought down by Clara Matéo. Jamaica opted to go long from the set piece, Chantelle Swaby equal to the delivery but her header from 18-yards out was tame.

A sequence of quality from Hervé Renard's side created the first serious opportunity from open play in the opening 45 minutes. A well-executed switch out to Matéo saw the forward drift inside before laying the ball off to Diani, the Lyon forward driving her shot low to the near post which Rebecca Spencer forced behind the post.

The subsequent corner was the target of the French captain once more, the delivery placed on the keeper with Renard losing her marker in the chaos but failed to make a significant connection to head home from point-blank range.

Waiting almost the entirety of the first half for her first taste at goal, Shaw was always going to keep the French backline on their toes. The Manchester City forward went for power from a close-range free-kick, he effort evading the wall before whistling past the post much to Pauline Peyraud-Magnin's delight.

A late flurry of possession down the other end, however, saw France have their best chance of the half moments for the break. A series of inviting deliveries fell the way of Diani, lashing a strike from the edge of the area which it saw it deflect off C. Swaby, the ball glancing past the right-hand post with Spencer rooted.

France began to dictate the play more as the second half progressed with the bulk of chances falling to those in blue. Sharp work from Le Sommer saw the no. 9 whip a dangerous ball into the box from the byline, the delivery finding the head of Dianni who glanced wide with Tiernny Wiltshire doing enough to put the forward off at the final hour.

Sandie Toletti would be next to have a sight of goal, the Real Madrid midfielder doing well to create an angle for the shot on the edge of the area only to fire well over under pressure.

An instant impact from the bench by Kenza Dali presented a glorious opportunity for Diani, the Aston Villa star finding the forward lurking at the back post but was unable to direct her header on target with Jamaica defenders closing in.

France continued to pile bodies forward to no avail, a late corner for Jamaica, meanwhile, setting up for the perfect upset. A determined Shaw won a corner for her side deep into the half before getting on the end of the following delivery, an unfortunate richochet sending the ball up and over for a goal kick.

Another pinpoint ball from Dali from a corner found Lakrar in acres of space level with the penalty spot, the defender however failing to make clear contact with the delivery and France saw another chance go begging.

Moments later substitute Vicki Becho provided another dangerous ball into the box, Diani first to it while her header came off the upright with the Jamaica backline frozen, an onrushing Spencer mopping up the rebound.

A poorly-timed tackle from Shaw into added time saw the star player see red following her first-half booking. A rash decision to slide in on Renard meant her side had to see out the final five minutes with ten players and misses out on the next outing against Panama.

Player of the Match - Rebecca Spencer

A record-making result and a statement performance from Jamaica, Spencer was crucial in between the sticks in getting the job done.

The Tottenham shot-stopper had her hands full with France's constant deliveries into the box along with 12 corners, while registering five all-important saves to secure a much-deserved clean sheet.

One of several players to put in exemplary defensive shifts, Spencer and co. will be eager to take this level of performance into the remainder of the tournament.