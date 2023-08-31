Bedfordshire non-league preview: September 2 2023

The FA Cup as well as league fixtures are head of discussion for the Bedfordshire non-league schedule this weekend.

Bedford Town vs Walthamstow FC (Emirates FA Cup 1QR)

The Eagles host Walthamstow FC in the Emirates FA Cup 1QR as Lee Bircham's side look to continue their perfect start to the season. Last weekend, Bedford earned six points from a possible six after beating Hadley 0-1 on Saturday and Biggleswade FC 2-1 on Monday.

Bedford have had the perfect start to the season so far and have recorded four league wins from a possible four as well as one win in the Emirates FA Cup (a 1-5 victory over Mulbarton Wanderers). The Eagles have also had plenty of different goal scorers this season as nine different players have already scored this season. Ryan Blake is the top scorer for Bedford with five goals in five games.

The Eagles face Walthamstow of the Isthmian League North Division who have also had an excellent start to the season. Walthamstow have won both league games they have played so far as well as beating Leverstock Green 3-1 in the Emirates FA Cup. This game is set to be a thriller at the Eyrie.

Biggleswade Town vs New Salamis (Emirates FA Cup 1QR)

The Waders welcome New Salamis of the Isthmian North Division in to the Yvette Brewer Stadium in the First Round Qualifying Emirates FA Cup. Biggleswade have had a decent start to the season and have won two out of three league games so far.

They opened their account for the season with a 0-3 win over Kempston Rovers but lost 2-3 to Hertford Town soon after. They won 1-5 in the last round Emirates FA Cup against Wisbech Town and recently beat Stotfold FC 1-3 at the JSJ Stadium. The Waders have had a big switch around over the summer and things are going well.

They face New Salamis who haven't started their season so well. In the league, they lost 3-1 to Gorleston FC, drew 1-1 with Bowers & Pitsea and lost 1-3 to Enfield FC. Things have gone better in the Emirates FA Cup though as both of their previous games have gone to replays. New Salamis won both replays and now face Biggleswade Town.

Leighton Town vs Cambridge City (Emirates FA Cup 1QR)

Leighton welcome Cambridge City to Bell Close for a Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying match. Leighton have started the season well after promotion from the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and sit fifth place after four games in the Southern League Division One Central.

The Reds have been on quite the Emirates FA Cup journey so far and have already won two games in the competition. They beat Basildon United 3-0 in the Extra Preliminary Round and beat Enfield FC 1-0 in the Preliminary Round.

Last time out, Leighton lost 1-2 at home against local rivals AFC Dunstable. John Shamalo and Tra Lucas put the away side ahead before Albie Hall got one back. Leighton couldn't get back into the game but it was played in front of a bumper crowd of over six-hundred.

Barton Rovers vs MK Irish (Emirates FA Cup 1QR)

Barton have had an eventful start to the season to say the least. The Rovers beat London Lions 3-5 in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round. They drew 2-2 with East Thurrock United in the Preliminary Round so a replay loomed. They won 3-2 thanks to two late Taylor Rhiney goals and they advanced to the next round.

Barton have also had a solid start to the league season. On the opening day, they beat North Leigh 3-4 thanks to a remarkable comeback late on which saw Rovers come back from 3-0 down to win 3-4 in the dying minutes of the game. They later lost 2-0 to Bedford Town and this was followed by two 2-2 draws with Thame United and Kempston Rovers.

MK Irish are Barton's opponents after they advanced into the First Qualifying Round. They beat Real Bedford 3-4 as another one bit the dust for MK Irish.

Biggleswade United vs Cockfosters FC (Spartan South Midlands Premier Division)

Biggleswade United welcome Cockfosters to Second Meadow for a Spartan South Midlands Premier Division fixture. On Tuesday earlier this week, United beat Shefford Town & Campton 4-1. Coree Wilson bagged a double as well as goals from Jesus Mendoza and Conor Inskip.

United have had a superb start to the season and are top of the league on fourteen points. So far this season they have won four, drawn two and lost none. Following the departure of Cristian Colas last season, he has been very well replaced by Jordan Wright and Gareth Hunt.

There have been emphatic wins over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Dunstable Town, Tring Athletic and Shefford Town & Campton. United have scored eighteen goals within just six league games. A very impressive start to the season for United who look to improve on last season's mid-table finish.

Leverstock Green vs Dunstable Town (Spartan South Midlands Premier Division)

Dunstable Town travel down to Pancake Lane for another tough league fixture. Dunstable face Leverstock Green who have started the season with three wins from four. Town have played five, won two, drawn one and lost two. Last time out, Dunstable beat Colney Heath 1-0 at Creasey Park thanks to a controversial late winner from Tolu Ikuyinminu.

Dunstable opened their account for the season with a 2-0 win over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. They lost 3-2 to St Panteleimon, 5-3 against Biggleswade United, drew 2-2 with Cockfosters and recently beat Colney Heath. It has been a decent start to the season for Town but they will be looking to get a result against a tough Leverstock Green side.

Long Buckby AFC vs Ampthill Town (Spartan South Midlands Division One)

Ampthill Town make the journey to Northamptonshire to face Long Buckby. The Amps have made a good start to the season and sit fifth in the league, still unbeaten. Most recently, they beat Letchworth Garden City Eagles 0-3 at Pixmore Playing Fields in a solid win for Ampthill.

The Amps were recently knocked out of the Isuzu FA Vase by Leverstock Green. Despite making a good account of themselves, it wasn't quite enough as they lost 3-2. Ampthill will be looking to respond to this defeat with a win over Long Buckby. The Bucks have had an interesting start to the season, they have played four games, won two, lost two.