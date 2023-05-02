Barnet 1-2 Boreham Wood: Ndlovu brace stings the Bees as the Wood progress to semi-final

Lee Ndlovu of Boreham Wood celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Boreham Wood have progressed to the semi-final stage of the Vanarama National League Playoffs with a 2-1 win against Barnet.

The sides are separated by only five miles so there was a lot at stake for either team. A trip to Notts County awaited the victor, having finished 2nd, hence gaining a bye and a home semi-final tie.

The Wood took the lead through their top scorer, Lee Ndlovu, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner off a great pass from January signing Chris Bush.

They added their second on the brink of half-time through Ndlovu again; the Zimbabwean's first attempt ricochetted off the post and back into his path to make it two.

Harry Pritchard got the Bees back in the game soon after half time but they couldn't find a leveller to see the game into extra time.

Despite having the majority of the chances, Barnet struggled to frustrate the Wood defence enough. Luke Garrard's side were able to keep well-organised and prevent the likes of Harry Smith and Nicke Kabamba from reducing their lead.

Story of the game:

As expected, Barnet boss Dean Brennan made nine changes to the side that lost against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday. Key additions included Nicke Kabamba and Harry Smith who have a combined 26 goals this season.

Player of the season Harry Pritchard also missed Saturday's game but his return back into the starting XI was a huge boost for the Bees.

As for Boreham Wood, Garrard elected for three switches to the side that beat Yeovil. Dion Kelly-Evans, Will Evans and George Broadbent took the places of Josh Rees, David Agbontohoma and Erico Sous

Barnet started very lively with Jordan Cropper's cross in search of Smith who couldn't wrap his foot around the ball. Gorman's cross moments later was kept out excellently by Ashmore to stop an early goal for the hosts.

Smith, Jerome Okimo and Finley Potter all had chances within the next 10 minutes to grab the lead with individual headers, but none could test Ashmore in between the sticks for the Wood.

Harry Smith had arguably the best opportunity for the Bees in the 16th minute, presented with a header four yards out but his effort was again parried away by Ashmore.

Boreham Wood were clinical and broke the deadlock three minutes later. After Smith attempted to claim a foul in the Wood's half, Bush played in a delightful lofted pass to Ndlovu, taking the ball and directing it past Walker into the bottom left corner.

It seemed there was a switch of momentum as the Wood grew into the game. Femi Ilesanmi and Tyrone Marsh both had chances to double the deficit but were kept out by the Bees' defence.

Walker was called into action again to deny Zak Brunt from a certain open look on the back of the net with a superb diving save. Smith then had a glorious chance for the leveller off Gorman's free-kick but could only head painfully wide.

With three minutes left of the half, Idris Kanu weaved in and out of the sea of blue shirts and unleashed a shot on Ashmore, who again parried the shot in mid-air.

The Wood stung the Bees with a second two minutes into injury time. Ilesanmi's cross was met by Ndlovu again and his initial attempt hit the post, but the rebound was on for the 28-year-old to converge on.

The goal incited more pain to a Barnet side that were working well to get back into the game, but their lack of clinicality was punished as Garrard's side increased the deficit.

Barnet were resilient and hit back in six minutes. A corner kick was met by Okimo who headed into the path of Pritchard to slam home, causing the home end to erupt.

Instantly, the Bees piled on the pressure. Pritchard almost made it two in quick succession - his half-volley pinballing through the box but to no avail.

Smith then had two more opportunities in the air but the Wood's number one was dominant, punching clear the danger.

Kanu became subject to some nasty tackles as Garrard identified the key goal threat. Rash tackles from Marsh and Kelly-Evans were both given as yellow cards by referee Daniel Middleton.

Middleton became the centre of attention as the intensity of the game started to ramp up. Gorman's ball into the path of Kabamba was halted by Chris Bush's push on the former Woking forward. There were shouts for a penalty kick, but Middleton instantly waved it away.

Ashmore was there again to keep Kanu out. This time the former Peterborough United man embarked on a mazy run from central midfield but his effort from range was stopped in incredible fashion by the 33-year-old.

Frustration started to show as chances went begging for the Bees. They were creating but couldn't get the finishing touch with Smith and Kabamba both heading off-target.

After seven long minutes of injury time, the Wood's semi-final spot was confirmed. They travel to Meadow Lane to face Notts County who have had an unbelievable season but fell short at the final hurdle to winners Wrexham.

As for Barnet, Brennan said in his post-match interview that his side 'should be proud themselves but lacked the winning mentality'. It has been an impressive season for the Bees who were fighting relegation not long ago, and it seems there is finally stability within the club.

Player of the match:

Boreham Wood - Nathan Ashmore

Nathan Ashmore of Boreham Wood during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Accrington Stanley and Boreham Wood at Wham Stadium on January 24, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Having had the best defence in the league this season, his performance tonight summarised exactly why they deserve this achievement.

The 32-year-old was superb in goal for the Wood, even when he appeared to be playing on an injury throughout the second half.

Ashmore saved his side from the threat of Kanu on numerous occasions and also pulled off some impressive saves to deny Smith from close range.

If they are to try and beat County, there is no doubt he will be monumental in keeping out Macaulay Langstaff. Langstaff's tally is at 42 right now and he is the ultimate test for Ashmore if they are to finally gain promotion to the Football League.