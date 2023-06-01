The Route to Wembley: Manchester City and Manchester United

On Saturday afternoon, Wembley will prepare itself for it’s 142nd FA Cup Final but just the first Manchester derby final. Pep Guardiola will march his treble chasers down Wembley Way, as they seek their second of a possible three trophies this season. Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils will aim to stop City in their pursuit and add a second domestic trophy of this season to their cabinet.

Manchester City go into the final on a run which has seen them lose just once in their final 26 games. However, one could argue, potentially harshly, that Guardiola’s side go into the game on their patchiest run of yet, with a draw against Brighton and a loss to Brentford leaving them potentially stuttering as they enter into their biggest two games of the season.

In the Manchester United camp, Ten Hag has seen his side go on a four game winning streak, leaving them with added confidence going into Saturday’s final. The Dutch manager has already won his first trophy as United boss, lifting the Carabao Cup in February after a 2-0 win over Newcastle in the final.

The Red Devils will hope for a similarly positive return to the capital in what will be their 21st FA Cup final, having the opportunity to become the first United side to win both domestic trophies in a single season.

Road to the Final

The route to the final began for Man City in the third round, as is always the case for Premier League teams, with a home tie against Chelsea. The Citizens convincingly won with a 4-0 result courtesy of an excellent free kick from Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring, before a penalty from Julian Alvarez and a concise tap-in from Phil Foden tripled City’s lead going into half time. After the break, a Mahrez penalty gave him a brace, resulting in the perfect start to Man City’s FA Cup journey.

Next up for the Citizens, it was another home tie against Arsenal, with City only having to play one game away from home during their eventual run to the final. A tight game was decided by Nathan Ake’s right footed shot that bended into the far corner. Arsenal represented the last of Man City’s Premier League opposition on the run to the final, with Bristol City, Burnley and Sheffield United all to follow.

An away day to eventual 14th placed Championship opposition Bristol City represented one of the easier routes into the FA Cup quarterfinals, with City running out 3-0 winners. This time it was Foden with a brace, with Mahrez setting up the first and Alvarez the second. The final goal of the game was an excellent long range effort from Kevin De Bruyne, which sealed City’s passage into the quarter final in superb style.

While City’s Premier League push was gaining momentum so was their FA Cup journey. The Citizens' victory over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley represented their highest goal margin win, with Erling Haaland’s second start of the tournament ending with a hat-trick inside 60 minutes, before Alvarez and Palmer doubled the lead to an emphatic six.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

With the eventual Championship winners beaten, it was time for Man City to test second placed Sheffield United, this time on neutral ground at Wembley. With the tie level just before half time, City were awarded a penalty and from then on there was no looking back. Mahrez dispatched the penalty before scoring an excellent solo goal and first time volley to claim his second hat-trick in the sky blue of City.

The victory over Sheffield United meant that City entered into the final with a 17-0 aggregate score and will have an opportunity to become the third side to win the competition without conceding a goal, after Preston North End in 1889 and Bury in 1903.

In contrast to City, four out of five of United’s opponents have been Premier League opposition. However, United had home ties for all four of their games en-route to the Wembley semi-final.

The journey for the Red Devils began when they welcomed Everton and then manager Frank Lampard to Old Trafford. The game was tightly contested and not telling of the eventual 3-1 scoreline.

United took the lead early on as Rashford played the ball across for Antony to score, however, just ten minutes later Conor Coady capitalised on a David De Gea error to level the game. Unfortunately for the Everton defender, his luck did not last with a sloppy own goal from the player handing the lead back to United. A late Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser was ruled out for one of the more marginal offside decisions this season, with Everton anger toppling over to result in a clumsy penalty in the 97th minute, which was cooly converted by Rashford.

Following the Everton victory, it was time for United to welcome Reading and this time the 12 times winners won in a more convincing fashion. Former Real Madrid star Casemiro handed United a two nil lead courtesy of an excellent chipped finish and long range effort. While, in the second half, Fred scored an impressive flick with ten man Reading only managing to claim a consolation goal.

In the fifth round, it was a return to Premier League opposition with West Ham welcomed to Manchester. Another tight contest ensued with Benrahma expertly putting West Ham one-nil up before a Nayef Aguerd own goal levelled the tie in the 77th minute. Going into the 90th minute the game was level, however, that quickly changed when Alejandro Garnacho superbly whipped a right footed effort into the far corner before another Aguerd error left Fred with the opportunity to settle the game once and for all.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

With United’s run taking them in touching distance of reaching the FA Cup semi-final, it was time to welcome Fulham. The West London team took the lead through Alexander Mitrovic and looked in control. However, in the 72nd minute a Willian handball led to a Mitrovic implosion, with both players being sent off as well as the manager. The red cards swung the tie in favour of United, with Fernandes grabbing two goals as well as a goal from Austrian Marcel Sabitzer.

The victory over Fulham represented Man United’s fourth 3-1 scoreline in the competition this season, with the Red Devils going 1-0 down in two of the four occasions.

While United’s semi final against Brighton was the most significant and grandeur of the journey so far, it was also the most lacking in goal mouth action. A dull 120 minutes ended in penalties, where the quality of both sides started to increase. An excellent shootout ended when Victor Lindelöf dispatched the winning penalty after a Solly March miss.

If the previous derbies between United and City are anything to go by then Saturday’s final should be an entertaining one, with 12 goals scored in the previous two encounters between the two teams this season.

With the scene set for Saturday’s final, United will aim to win their first FA Cup trophy since 2016 when fellow Dutchman Louis Van Gaal led his side to the FA Cup. Meanwhile, their ‘noisy neighbours’ will aim to win their first FA Cup since 2019, when they beat Watford 7-0 in the final and win just their second under Guardiola.

