Five players York City should sign this summer

Last season didn't go quite as planned for newly-promoted York City, as they began the campaign well but fans were made to question new chairman Glen Henderson with the November sacking of heroic manager John Askey.

That sent the Minstermen on a downward spiral as they flirted with relegation in the National League until homegrown boss Michael Morton took charge and narrowly steered his side away from a bottom-four finish.

Now, as York gear up for the upcoming season, the main focus will undoubtedly be on assembling a squad capable of challenging for a top-half finish.

The summer transfer window presents a great opportunity to strengthen the team across various needed positions.

Here we will explore five potential signings that the Minstermen should consider to bolster their chances in the upcoming campaign.

Jack Lambert - Darlington

One player who could inject dynamism and creativity into the York City midfield is Darlington man Jack Lambert.

Although a fee will have to be paid to release him from the National League North side, the 24-year-old possesses excellent technical skills and versatility, allowing him to operate effectively both centrally and on the wing.

Lambert's ability to distribute the ball with precision, combined with his quickness and dribbling ability, would provide an additional attacking threat and contribute to City's goalscoring ambitions.

He played more than 75% of games last term for the Quakers, scoring twelve times, but can he manage the step up to the fifth tier of English football after two great years in the North East?

Ex-Dundee man Jack Lambert could be the perfect fit for the Minstermen's midfield (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Also a versatile attacking member, Billy Chadwick could be a fantastic addition to Michael Morton's squad, with his eye for goal and ability to play either as a striker or a winger.

The 23-year-old offers blistering pace, exceptional ball control, and a natural instinct for finding the back of the net.

Bringing some flexibility up front, he can create a potent goalscoring threat alongside existing attacking options.

His latest loan spell at Boston United proved a treat, playing almost every match when at the club in 2022/23, plus netting eleven times including a hat-trick.

The Hull City links may ring bells of Will Jarvis for City fans although Chadwick may well be a great choice of striker and a perfect replacement for ex-player Shaqai Forde.

Could Billy Chadwick be the striker that York City are looking for? (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Mark Ellis is a must-sign for York City. After his loan spell at the LNER Community Stadium towards the back end of the latest campaign, the solid defender has become extremely popular among fans for his season-saving antics and securing the Minstermen another year in the National League.

Now made a free agent by EFL outfit Barrow, manager Morton has already admitted there is interest in resigning the 34-year-old, but the big question is whether the club can get the deal across the line.

No doubt would Ellis bolster the defensive line, but with his experience, he holds excellent leadership qualities and an imposing physical presence.

The list goes on with his commanding aerial ability and tactical awareness helping bring stability to the centre-back role, limiting the opposition's scoring opportunities.

A North Yorkshire return may be on the cards for Mark Ellis (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Muhammadu Faal - Havant & Waterlooville

In the pursuit of a prolific goalscorer to partner Lenell John-Lewis up top, York could turn their attention to Muhammadu Faal.

The 25-year-old striker is a proven scorer, having found the target on 21 occasions last term for Havant & Waterlooville, playing 43 times.

His consistent efforts saw him finish as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the National League South, after ending the term just points outside of the playoffs.

Now surely his added quality in strength, athleticism, and clinical finishing will get snapped up by a higher division club and the Minstermen will be hoping it is them.

A nightmare for defenders, Faal's presence in the attacking third would significantly enhance the scoring capabilities of the side.

After an impressive NLS season, could Faal make the step up to the National League? (Adam Fradgley/Getty Images)

Frank Vincent - Free Agent

For increased midfield depth and creativity, the North Yorkshire outfit could consider the acquisition of Frank Vincent.

One of the few players released by Notts County following their playoff final victory, the 24-year-old has experience at this level, having played with Torquay, the Magpies, and Aldershot last season on loan.

His great technical skills, vision, and passing ability make him a valuable asset in dictating the tempo of a game.

Vincent's work-rate, tenacity, and defensive contributions would also provide a solid foundation in midfield, allowing York to dominate possession and control the rhythm of matches.