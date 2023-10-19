Southport 0-2 Chester: Seals earn maximum at Haig Avenue

Chester chalked up a fifth consecutive win and moved to within touching distance of the National League North play-offs after a comfortable 2-1 victory at Southport.

George Glendon opened the scoring in the sixteenth minute before Elliott Whitehouse, sparing his earlier blushes following a penalty miss, rounded off the scoring ten minutes into the second half.

The Port didn’t look like replying at any point, leaving the Chester goal less than bombarded, with the Seals looking convincing throughout the clash as the 680 plus supporters sang into the brisk Southport air and went home boisterously.

Story Of The Match

Chester injected impetus straight from the off and could have taken the lead inside a minute.

Tom Peers took the ball down expertly in the area and forced himself behind the Southport defence, but the end product was lacking on this occasion as his drilled shot flew far wide.

Peers was involved in the visitors’ next move, as he almost turned provider for Adam Thomas, who’s looping header cannoned off the top of the bar.

Southport’s only thing to show from an opening to the clash where they were forced to soak up relentless pressure was a shot by Harry Flowers, who fired over.

The Seals deservedly broke the deadlock just under the ten minute mark however, the goal scored didn’t cover the Port back-line in much glory as it seemed like a series of opportunities to clear the ball was squandered.

Peers and George Glendon worked well before the latter was slipped through on goal. After adequately breaking behind the Southport defence, he was baring down one-on-one with Chris Renshaw in the hosts’ net. Glendon made no fuss with the finish and he calmly placed it home to sent the away end into raptures.

The one-goal advantage should have been two after a string of opportunities went astray.

Peers was involved once more, proving to be a gallant task to deal with. He almost assisted Elliott Whitehouse but his effort drifted over before the Chester attacker saw an effort by his clawed away by Renshaw.

The perfect opportunity to double their advantage was handed to Chester after Thomas broke into the area before he was hauled down on his way forward, giving the referee no hesitation to point to the spot.

Whitehouse stepped up and saw his penalty saved by Renshaw, much to the relief of the Port contingent as the game was still in the balance at the early stage.

A wake up call was required for the hosts but that didn’t come straight away, as Joel Taylor and the ever-present Peers had effort that were narrowly missed which almost dealt Southport a huge blow.

The game settled into a steady pace, with both only being able to calve out half chances for the rest of the half as finally, Chester were nullified going forward for the time being, but the visitors were still able to control the lion share of possession.

As the second half began, Southport’s flashpoint fell right to them and went within seconds with possibly the best opportunity of the game at that point.

A deep cross hauled into the area was nodded goalwards by Luke Burgess, with his header scrambled onto the post by Wyll Stanway in the Chester net before the danger was averted.

That could have been a momentum swing however, Chester reassured their authority on the clash and no little than five minutes after the Southport effort, the Seals were two to the good.

Tom Sparrow received the ball out wide after neat interchange in the middle of the park, and the wide man had acres of space to calve out a dangerous run into the area. Sparrow crossed low for Whitehouse and the Chester number ten fired past Renshaw, who was rooted to the spot.

Renshaw became busy as he denied multiple Southport warning shots from Taylor and Glendon as he played his part in denying a third and crushing goal being scored.

The last opportunity fell to Southport, as substitute Mikey O’Neill chopped inside from the left and fired an effort goalwards, however it curled miles off target and wide of the mark, leaving Stanway unfazed.

Player Of The Match

George Glendon (Chester)