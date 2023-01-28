Dagenham & Redbridge 0-2 Yeovil Town: Gallant Glovers well Worth first away win

Yeovil Town finally absolved themselves from the unenviable status of holding the division's only winless away record with a well overdue one at ten-man Dagenham & Redbridge via goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew then Matt Worthington.

It hinged upon a crucial moment on the half-hour mark, when Harry Phipps' clumsy foul incurred the dual punishment of a straight red card and penalty kick that was duly converted down the middle by fondly-regarded former loanee Maguire-Drew.

Despite remaining defiantly competitive if not the better side thereafter, Daggers were cruelly killed off by a screamer at long range from the fierce right boot of Worthington to quell any lingering hopes with ten minutes remaining.

Story of the Match

Dagenham's annual 'Diversity Day' initiative brought a significantly enhanced attendance surpassing their prior average by roughly 1000, primarily comprising children and families due to significantly reduced ticket prices coupled with pre-game activities, but what happened on the pitch didn't match the intended community spirit.

Instead, it would be more of a deterrent than incentive towards attracting permanent new supporters. Defender Sam Ling being forced off barely ten minutes in set the tone, though misfortune was ultimately superseded by self destruction.

However, Daggers had the first chance in the game, as Josh Hare's cross was steered narrowly wide by Josh Walker at the near post; the in-form striker just didn't get enough of a connection to bend it around.

Yeovil's first sighter saw Andrew Oluwabori sting the palms of Elliot Justham from distance, for what was a straightforward save though nonetheless ominous as the hosts continued to allow speculative shots by backing off, to their eventual detriment.

The contest had been turgidly even as the half hour mark approached, but that was about to change because all of a sudden Dagenham found themselves a goal and man behind after being penetrated by a simple ball through the heart of their defence.

Worthington got there marginally first ahead of Phipps, whose challenge incurred the dual punishment of a penalty kick and straight red card despite being neither in the area nor a clear goalscoring opportunity given there was a covering defender in close vicinity.

Instead of signifying the end of a competitive contest, Dagenham were actually galvanised and should have levelled before the break. First, Myles Weston produced a teasing cross that fractionally evaded Walker, who was unlucky on that occasion but there was no excusing what happened shortly afterwards.

Matt Robinson is flanked by teammate Harry Phipps and Yeovil's Matt Worthington, two players who would influence the game in very different ways. (Image: Gavin Ellis | TGS Photo)

Daggers' number seven dispossessed a hesitant defender to break away. With two options, namely crossing to an unmarked Morias or getting a quick shot off himself, he did neither and ended up continually shaping inside until eventually enough defenders got back to block.

That was the last meaningful act of the half, after which the hosts would continue probing in search of an opportunity anywhere near as presentable. However, they nearly got stung instantly, with Maguire-Drew's magnificent through-ball clipped wide by Oluwabori.

At the other end, Hare swung a cross into former Eastleigh teammate Paul McCallum - a half-time substitution for Dean Rance - but the resulting effort was blocked. Frustratingly, Hare would be soon sustain an injury that spelled the end of his afternoon, having been one of Daggers' best players in both a defensive and attacking capacity.

Joel Taylor took his place in what was essentially now a 3-2-4 formation, with Dagenham having nothing to lose at this stage. Continuing to encroach onto opposition territory, they nonetheless struggled to get shoots off. Even the ones they did were invariably wayward like when Junior Morias hammered over in the 71st minute.

Having so many forward carried a risk demonstrated in Yeovil's next attack. The Glovers broke away from evolving home pressure, utilising the ball neatly until eventual recipient Worthington decided to hit it from fully thirty yards, and with sheer ferocity he did into the middle-left of the net while a motionless Justham could only stand admiring.

Cue a mass exodus in the ground but Daryl McMahon's men still didn't give up, with McCallum denied at close range before Morias' volley was tipped wide, however the game belonged to the visitors. There had a chance to cement it in stoppage time, Fisher seeing a one-on-one saved admittedly from a tight angle.

The 197 supporters witnessing their side's first away victory of the campaign cared not one bit, as they celebrated long after the final whistle in East London.

Player of the Match

Jordan Maguire-Drew (Yeovil Town ) | Upon his latest return to the ground he'd dazzled at most throughout his career while on loan at the Daggers in 2016/17, the silky winger did so again for his newest employers, to whom he has provided a previously absent spark of creativity. That was certainly evident here as he constantly broke the lines with neat threaded passes, while calmly stepping up to convert the spot-kick after teammate Worthington.

Match Details

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE: Elliot Justham; Sam Ling (Elliott Johnson 12'), Harry Phipps 🟥, David Longe-King, Josh Hare (Joel Taylor 64'); Dean Rance (Paul McCallum 46'), Mo Sagaf, Matt Robinson; Junior Morias, Josh Walker 🟨, Myles Weston

YEOVIL TOWN: Grant Smith; Jamie Reckord 🟨, Owen Bevan 🟨, Josh Staunton 🟨, Morgan Williams 🟨; Charlie Cooper (Lawson D'Ath 75'), Matt Worthington ⚽, Jack Clarke (Edwin Agbaje 75'); Andrew Oluwabori, Jordan Young (Alex Fisher 66'), Jordan Maguire-Drew ⚽