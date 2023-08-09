York City vs Kidderminster Harriers: National League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

It feels like the National League has never been away as we begin to get back into the flow of the new season, but for York City, it’s a little bit different this time, with excitement and anticipation running high as they prepare to host Kidderminster Harriers.

While a second-half turnaround last Saturday saw the Minstermen fall narrowly to Wealdstone, with their opponents spurred on by an unfortunate City red card, hope and optimism is certainly not lost, the new ownership and widely-praised summer recruitment signalling the start of something good for York.

As the finishing touches are applied to the LNER Community Stadium ahead of its first match of the new campaign, Russell Penn’s Kidderminster are equally at the beginning of a new era following their eventual promotion out of the National League North, a playoff victory marking a return that has been seven years in the making.

Former City fans’ favourite Penn in fact left North Yorkshire after his second spell there in 2018, and hasn’t looked back since moving straight on to Harriers and elevating through the ranks at the Worcestershire club to become first-team manager.

His first managerial role in football has been quite a success, obviously creating magical memories with that FA Cup campaign that was ended agonizingly by West Ham, and then going on to finally take Kiddy back to where they belong in the fifth tier.

Opening on home soil against Woking a week ago, a packed Aggborough watched the Reds play out a goalless draw against promotion favourites, which they will aim to build on this weekend over in York.

Team News

York City

Highly-rated winger Callum Harriott has been restricted to just one pre-season appearance since joining the Minstermen, due to a foot problem.

Ryan Fallowfield will again be missing at right-back, serving the second of a three-match suspension for violent conduct at the back end of last season.

Following his straight red card at Wealdstone on opening day, Callum Howe will be forced to watch on from the sidelines as York take on Kidderminster, due to the one-game ban.

However, as one defender exits the matchday squad, marquee signing Tyler Cordner is likely to return to the team after a slight injury picked up in pre-season.

Kidderminster Harriers

Kiddy should travel north with a clean bill of health, with Reiss McNally having returned to fitness and appearing in the final pre-season friendly against Telford, although not making the matchday squad on opening day.

Likely Lineups

York City

Stockdale, Duckworth, Cordner, Crookes, Latty-Fairweather, Woodyard, Pybus, Dyson, Hurst, Akinyemi, Kouhyar

Kidderminster Harriers

Dibble, Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Knight-Percival, Pearce, Preston, Richards, Leesley, Byrne, Brown, Morgan-Smith, Hemmings

Key Players

Tyler Cordner (York City)

Turn the clocks back a couple of months and York City fans were increasingly concerned about the season to come following their narrow avoidance of relegation in 2022/23.

But things started to change majorly when Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla came in as the new owners, injecting fresh optimism, and a bunch of new recruits, including former Aldershot Town star and captain Tyler Cordner.

Most National League fans will be very aware of the quality of the 24-year-old centre-half, with him proving to be a defensive rock, as well as an attacking threat at times.

While many expected him to ply his trade in the Football League, his latest move comes somewhat as a shock, but City fans will be more than pleased to see him make his league debut in red and blue this Saturday.

Ashley Hemmings (Kidderminster Harriers)

A known goalscorer in non-league, mainly for his efforts at Aggborough, Ashley Hemmings is sure to be a key part of Russ Penn’s side this season.

38 goals in over 125 appearances for the Harriers, the 32-year-old striker was crucial in securing promotion last term, and working up front alongside Amari Morgan-Smith, Kiddy’s attack is sure to cause plenty of problems for National League rivals in the months to come, as they did in the division below.

Both will be eager to get off the mark as soon as possible, and Saturday is a great chance to do so, against a team that Kidderminster usually seem to do well against.

Previous Meetings

Here are the last five meetings between York and Kidderminster, with all of them coming in the National League North.

22/01/22: Kidderminster Harriers 3-0 York City - National League North

14/08/21: York City 1-2 Kidderminster Harriers - National League North

05/01/21: Kidderminster Harriers 2-2 York City - National League North

22/02/20: Kidderminster Harriers 0-1 York City - National League North

02/11/19: York City 1-1 Kidderminster Harriers - National League North

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium.

It is the Harriers' second trip to the 8,500-seater venue, having come from behind to take all three points on opening day in 2021.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures on Saturday.

The only exception is a London derby as Bromley host Barnet for a 5:30pm BST kickoff live on TNT Sport.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and although it is not an all-ticket fixture, it is recommended to buy online and in advance, as prices will increase on the day.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50 but for international fans only.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.