Carla Ward: "I have no doubt we'll see a reaction from the group this weekend"

WALSALL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Carla Ward head coach of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Poundland Bescot Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of their Saturday lunchtime clash with reigning WSL Champions Chelsea, Carla Ward spoke to VAVEL on her relationship with Emma Hayes, the morale of the Villa squad, the challenge that Chelsea pose, and more.

On her relationship with Emma Hayes:

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is the one imperious figure in the world of Women's Football. In her trophy laiden 11 year spell with The Blues, the six time WSL winner has always had time for other managers paving their way in the game, and her relationship with Ward is no different.

"Everyone knows my relationship with Emma. She's been unbeliveable for me as an individual since I've been in the WSL.

"She's given me an awful lot. to be honest in this period, I've heard from her a lot more than I ever have which just tells you what you need to know. She tried to get a few things out of me this morning but got absolutley nothing!

"She's someone that helps me, guides me and has been a shoulder thats for sure. But for ninety minutes (on Saturday), it's business as usual and we'll try and mess up their plans, as they'll try to do the same. I always look forward to facing her on the sideline thats for sure."

On the morale of her Villa players:

Let's be fair, any team that loses their first four games of the season, when they were tipped to finish fairly high up in the league standings could be forgiven for having a bit of a 'down in the dumps' morale when it comes to returning to action.

According to manager, Carla Ward however, the reaction and the attitude between the group has been something exaclty the opposite.

"Surprisingly, morale has been really high. We've only had a small group in but they've been excellent and the rest of the girls have come back in from international's in good spirits.

"One thing I've always said about this group is that they're a hard working group and an honest group. The opening four games will have hurt them. I have no doubt in my mind that we will see a reaction from this group this weekend.

"Confidence is high to what we hope will kick start a positive November."

On the challenge of Chelsea and previous encounters:

Chelsea are 'the' team in the WSL, they're chasing a record fourth WSL and FA Cup double in a row, have a squad full of international superstars and will be rocking up to Walsall on Saturday will full intention of getting another three points in their copybook this term.

Ward is drawing on all her past experiences and trying to get every little edge she can, to kick start Villa's season.

"Look, they're mentality monsters and they've lost five games in five years, that tells you all you need to know. We've never picekd up a point off Chelsea, but we want to change that and hoping it changes this weekend.

"If you look back on last years FA Cup semi final, it was one of our greatest performances. What I would say is, we've taken a look back at that and why that was and we can take a lot of heart from that.

"We always look forward to playing the big sides and there is nobody bigger than Chelsea at the moment.

"I was watching closely when Sam Kerr kicked off last night I can tell you that! However that is a question for Chelsea as to whether she can play after a long haul flight.

"No matter who you face in that Chelsea squad, it could be any eleven and you know it's going to be a difficult game."

On the timing of the latest international break:

For most fans, this International break came around right at the wrong time, with the WSL finally getting into it's stride, it was ground to a halt as players jetted off far and wide to represent their countries. For the struggling Villains however, this break has been somewhat of a reset opportunity,

"I didn't see it as a step back no, I was asked after the Tottenham game whether it came at the right time. I said no, but on reflection I would say yes.

"It allows you to unpick the bones out of where you were at in the summer and where we are at now, what needs to be tweaked and what we can identify.

"We've got a group of players that we've been able to get the work into which is great because they're then a few steps ahead. On reflection it's been a really good, positive break for many reasons and we'll be ready to go again that's for sure."