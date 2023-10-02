Emma Hayes speaks on

The reigning league champions faced Spurs in a 2-1 victory on home turf at Stamford Bridge.

Emma Hayes praised her side as well as addressing matters such as ticket prices for matches and goal-line technology.

Change in the League

Hayes spoke on the results across the league and competition growing stronger.

"We all know the league is improving. Today's results and performances across the league suggests that which is what we all crave and want."

The team celebrate after a goal puts them in the lead. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"So to win knowing that we have not really had a lot of training time together as a team and as a whole had a lot of players on international break and the World Cup."

Players have been missing from training and preseason as a result of the World Cup and International break in September.

"I am just looking forward to a full week of training this week with the whole squad because I think the game reflected some good moments, some bad moments, some mediocre moments, etcetera. I think that is to be expected."

A debut to remember

A performance that should be spoke about was delivered by summer signing, Mia Fishel. The American stunned on her debut for the London club even securing the opening goal for the side.

"She is one player who has been with us the whole of preseason and I think it has really helped her.

She has been able to build some relationships and work on parts of her game in the past 6 weeks that if she had been at the World Cup she would have been much further behind. We have been able to do a lot of individual work with her and get her up to the speed of how our team plays."

Hayes acknowledged that there are still aspects to the players game that can be improved in the coming months.

Mia Fishel on her debut for the Blues.(Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I still think there are further steps for her. Her linkup play and hold up play is really really good but sometimes I want a second movement from her and that physically she still has some developing to do that but she is smart."

"I thought she grew in the game even when she was tired she made good decisions and was really not surprised to see her get a goal today."

Goal line technology

Controversy struck the match today when a shot from Mjelde was not given as a goal - despite most fans across the stadium being sure the ball crossed the line.

The second goal from Lauren James followed moments later and provided distraction from the previous shot not being given as a goal.

Hayes spoke on the decision and her view on what can be done to avoid these situations int he future.

"I said to the Fourth Official ‘I bet you are grateful that went in because the whole stadium could see that crossed the line’."

"We know there is human error and VAR is not fool proof but having goal line technology at a stadium that already has it seems madness. At the same time if we go away to the City Stadium next week and they don’t have it then we need to have some consistency with it. "

The Chelsea manager briefly mentioned the use of technology at Kingsmeadow across preseason and her confusion as to why it is not in action across the league.

"I just don’t really understand why we don’t have VAR light across the league because we implemented it at Kingsmeadow across preseason. I don’t think there should be any excuses."

"We have got the technology - I don’t really understand why we aren’t using it."

You can't have the best of both worlds

The London derby took place at the home of Chelsea - Stamford Bridge. The attendance for the match was 14,776 with some arguing that is a lower attendance than last seasons matches that were played at the stadium.

Hayes shared her view on why the numbers might be lower for this match.

"Paying £12 to watch an elite end game - we should be accepting that you can’t have the best of both worlds. You can’t ask to see the best players in the World play in this league and play at a larger stadium and it be free."

"We have to start making progress and I think £12 is reasonable so I don’t think it is about higher ticket cost."

The 46 year old acknowledged the struggle some people may face when it comes to attending games but also reminded people of the cost of holding a match at Stamford Bridge.

Stamford Bridge before kick-off. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"It costs about £300,000 to open this stadium and I don’t think people always realise that to pay that bill we have to be able to bring in enough to be able to do it."

"I think it will be a bit of a learning curve across the league to learn how to do that right over the next 12 months. I know we, as a league, are all trying to figure that part out." Hayes finished off as she spoke about the lesson the league have to learn while figuring out a middle ground for holding matches at the larger home stadiums.

Performances to acknowledge

Hayes was not short of praises for two players from her side today while also pointing out that it is not just about individuals but working as a team.

"I think we should be talking about Mia Fishel and Niamh Charles and their amazing performances because it is a team game and it is not about one player." She reminded when asked about Lauren James.

"I demand the most from everyone and they will always say to me ‘you are being hard on me’. I just feel I come into these situations, and sometimes, there are only questions on one or two players when maybe the attention should be on the players that played really well today."

Niamh Charles and Mia Fishel were the names on a lot of tongues today after their player of the match worthy performances.

"Niamh Charles, what a fabulous performance there was from her, I would like to see her get more in an England shirt because I thought she was brilliant. Mia Fishel for a debut as a 22 year old was absolutely superb."

Player of the Match for Emma Hayes

Hayes sang the praises of Niamh Charles again when reminded of her performance.

"She never stopped the whole game."

Niamh Charles in action against Spurs. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)



"She has all the qualities to succeed - I think she needs to keep working on improving her decision making in possession but I can see she has been doing that over a period of time."

The Chelsea manager mentioned who she thought really shone in the side against Spurs but appreciated who she reckoned will be awarded the Player of the Match title.

"I thought today she [Niamh Charles] was our best player, in my opinion, but I understand Mia will get it for the goal and it being her debut but I think Niamh looks really good on that side of the pitch."