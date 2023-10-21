'Time will tell' - Carla Ward unsure if she has the backing of Aston Villa

WALSALL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Carla Ward head coach of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Poundland Bescot Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Carla Ward is unsure if she has the backing of the board at Aston Villa after they lost 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur – leaving them with zero points after four matches.

Pressure is building on Ward, but when asked by VAVEL, she stated ‘time will tell’, as the Villans look to improve their form after the international break.

Despite taking the lead through Rachel Daly, Aston Villa were dominated by Robert Vilahamn’s Tottenham at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. A hat-trick from Martha Thomas only rubbed salt into their wounds in the second half.

Ward suggested that Daly is missing her partners – Kenza Dali and Kirsty Hanson – whilst suggesting her side ‘didn’t get started’ in the Midlands.

‘Daly is a really honest player’

Daly was at the heart of Aston Villa’s success last season, winning the Golden Boot in the process. However, this season, the striker has scored two goals in four matches, whilst struggling from a lack of service.

When asked by VAVEL, Ward believes the Englishwoman is missing Dali and Hanson in the front line.

“Her partner - Kenza Dali; they were like clockwork last season. When you don’t have the likes of Dali and Kirsty Hanson, if you look at last season, they were unplayable as a three.

"That always plays a part; you know what it’s always like with relationships. That hurts sometimes, but Daly is a really honest player. She wants to be better all the time. She will look to come back stronger,” she said.

‘Time will tell’

Aston Villa were expected to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish in the WSL. However, although it has been just four matches, the Midlands side find themselves with zero points, nine points behind competitors Spurs.

As is often the case in football, it has led to pressure building on manager Ward, however, she does believe results will improve.

She said: “Yeah [results will improve]. Have you seen our fixtures after the Chelsea game? They’re all arguably games where we should pick up points and then you’ve got Conti Cup games in between there as well. If you look past the Chelsea game, then there are winnable games left, right and centre. I spoke to senior players and they’re fully onboard with what we’ve got to try and do, but we’ve got to do it together. I don’t stop working 24/7 and I will turn over every stone to try and work out how to move this forward.

“The club will make the decision they feel best. If that means I’m gone tomorrow, then I can walk out of this football club with my head held high. [If you look at] when I came into where we are now, I believe I would be walking away having left it in a very good spot."

When asked about her future by VAVEL, Ward was unable to confirm if she has the backing of the hierarchy.

“Time will tell,” she simply stated.

‘We need to defend as a team better’

Spurs’ opening goal came from a defensive mishap from Rachel Corsie, allowing in-form striker Martha Thomas to chip Daphne van Domselaar from 25 yards.

Despite several defensive errors throughout the game, Ward insists her side does not need to sign new defenders. Instead, they must defend as a team.

She said: “We didn’t get started. I think in the opening stages, obviously, we got the penalty and were doing okay, but we weren’t moving the ball well enough. Obviously, we had the mistake at the back, then it’s the case of digging in. It’s a poor afternoon when we’ve competed with Arsenal and Manchester United in the manner we have [recently]. It’s inconsistency because that was not an Aston Villa performance today.

“Everyone talks about the defending, but we should be defending together as a team. It infuriates me when people talk about us needing new defenders. No, we don’t. We’ve got top, quality international defenders. We need to defend as a team better. I’ll back our defensive unit to the ground because they’ve arguably been sensational, but at times, they’ve had to defend on their own. We have to defend together.

“No it’s not easy, is it [Chelsea at home next]. Nice opening five games. The message has to be that I want a reaction; I said that after the Liverpool game and we got one at Arsenal. I don’t think I need to say much."