Mikel Arteta, 'hopeful' after Saka is forced off with an injury against Sevilla

Arsenal moved one step close to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring after being set up by Bukayo Saka, before there 22-year-old winger doubled the Gunners lead with a goal of his own in the second half.

However, to the dismay of the Gunners faithful, Saka was forced off the pitch after 85 minutes with an injury.

Manager, Mikel Arteta, was confident that the injury was nothing serious.

He said: "It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio that he wasn't happy to continue.

"He will have some discomfort, but hopefully, I want to assume that he will be okay."

It was no surprise that the Hale End graduate came off injured after being fouled countless times.

In fact, in the first 34 minutes of the game, Saka was fouled the same amount of times as the entire Paris Saint Germain team were in the entirety of their game against AC Milan yesterday.

However, Arteta was quick to state that getting fouled was just part of playing as a winger.

He said: "There is always contact in football and obviously for the wingers who want to take people on this is going to happen.

"At the end he wasn't comfortable enough to carry on, hopefully it's not too much, but I'm really pleased with his performance.

"I think he's getting used to it [being kicked]," he continued, "I don't think that's ever going to change, especially with the way he plays and attracts players.

"So he better get used to it because I don't think that is going to change."

It's safe to say that Arsenal's main man stepped up to the stage with yet another mesmerising performance after being involved in both of his side's goals.

Arteta was full of praise for both Saka and Gabriel Martinelli following their impressive showings against Sevilla.

He said: "It's the attacking players who obviously have a massive influence in what we are able to generate in the final third.

"A lot of times the process has to be better at the back as well to give them time, to give them advantages, and have the space and the support they need to generate those things.

"Today they have done it really well and obviously when that's the case, it's difficult to defend against them."

Arsenal's focus will now shift onto their next match where they take on Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday.