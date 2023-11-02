Four things we learnt from Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth

Darwin Núñez’s sublime 70th-minute strike saw Jürgen Klopp’s side overcome Andoni Iraola’s men at a thoroughly autumnal Vitality Stadium.

Cody Gakpo had converted at the second attempt – after Harvey Elliott returned a corner with interest – to deservedly put the visitors ahead after half an hour, following a spell of growing Liverpool pressure.

Bournemouth, though, posed a consistent threat of their own and – with an intensifying wind in their favour after the break – Justin Kluivert levelled for them on 64 minutes when he nodded home Alex Scott’s devilishly delivered corner.

But it was Núñez, just 10 minutes after joining the action from the bench, who provided the decisive moment of quality after latching on to fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sweeping pass.

That secured a last-eight Anfield meeting with West Ham United. Likely to take place on Wednesday 20th December, the Reds now know they will have eight games within that typically busy month.

A home tie could, therefore, prove beneficial – especially given the Merseysiders are set to host Manchester United on Sunday 17th and Arsenal on Saturday 23rd in big Premier League clashes.

Many now view Liverpool – nine-time winners of the competition, and 2022 victors – as the favourites to clinch this season's edition.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who West Ham impressively knocked out on Wednesday, are each now eliminated, with Port Vale v Middlesbrough, Everton v Fulham and Chelsea v Newcastle United completing the quarter-final lineup.

Bournemouth look an improving outfit

Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser in their 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Fresh from their first league win of the season on Saturday, having beaten fellow strugglers Burnley 2-1 at the Vitality, the Cherries approached much of this contest with a noticeable verve.

Characteristically, they pressed high and energetically from the off. That led to some uncomfortable moments for Liverpool in both halves, particularly once the rainy conditions were in the hosts' favour in the second.

The likes of Scott, Antoine Semenyo, Ryan Christie and goalscorer Kluivert were prominent, sharp presences in attack. Several moments of wastefulness meant they didn’t make sufficient use of much of their good work, however.

There does, nonetheless, appear reason for encouragement for Iraola and co. They look a growing side who should begin to pick up points at a healthier rate as that crucial festive period approaches – even if their next couple of fixtures don’t look the kindest.

Solidity and results now needed for Iraola

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola applauds supporters after his side's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Perhaps aside from the defeats to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers either side of the last international break, it seems performances have generally given Cherries supporters reasonable belief that happier scorelines will soon materialise on a more consistent basis.

That feeling can swiftly wane, of course, if wins don’t follow. While this was an evening that offered plenty of further points of positivity, it arguably also brought into starker view the value of Saturday’s victory.

Now out of one cup competition – and with their two league fixtures prior to the next international break being a trip to champions Manchester City and the visit of Newcastle United – the perception of their campaign so far could have been considerably more downbeat had Burnley not been defeated.

It still feels like they are too easy to get at – only bottom side Sheffield United have currently conceded more Premier League goals than the 21 shipped by Iraola’s team this term.

Even so, coherence in all areas of their game ought to continue to improve in the coming weeks. Matches against the likes of the aforementioned Blades, Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham prior to the turn of the year look set to offer key measures of where they are at – and where they are headed.

Gakpo and Núñez goals highlight Reds’ attacking excellence

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores the opening goal in his side's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Facing the fourth-placed PL side was always likely to be a stern test for the fourth-bottom Cherries, particularly when considering the Reds have now scored in 24 consecutive competitive matches across the beginning of this season and the end of the last.

That statistic is one of several reflections of the depth and quality of attacking options Klopp has to choose from, at present.

One of those players, Luis Díaz, understandably remained absent from the squad for this one. Efforts are continuing to find his father, after he was kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday with Díaz’s mother – who has since been rescued.

Alongside Díaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, Gakpo and Núñez have made up a quintet of regular, multi-talented, forward-line presences in 2023/24 so far. They were both welcome scorers here.

This was Gakpo’s first start since picking up a knock in that controversial match at Tottenham four-and-a-half weeks earlier.

The 80 minutes he played ought to have done him good. Much of his work looked familiarly neat, tidy and intelligent, while he reacted sharply twice in quick succession to score the opener.

It’s now three goals in three games for Núñez, meanwhile – or five in six if we factor in his recent exploits with Uruguay.

The 24-year-old’s winner was brilliantly taken and felt a fitting reflection of the progress he has made in recent months.

After originally mis-controlling Alexander-Arnold’s pass into him, the former Benfica man maintained his composure to retrieve the ball from the left flank, face up Chris Mepham, cut inside and then bend a brilliant, dipping effort beyond the reach of Andrei Radu and into the far corner.

There’s still a rawness to parts of his game, and there remains that element of joyful chaos, but he now looks additionally composed while his talents appear increasingly well-channelled.

The upward trajectory that he, and Liverpool, seem to be enjoying ought to be a source of considerable excitement for Reds supporters as they look to continue to push on, starting with Sunday's trip to Luton.

Quansah rises to another challenge

Jarell Quansah of Liverpool (right) faces Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth (left) during Liverpool's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah was making only his seventh senior LFC appearance here but, once more, you’d hardly have thought so.

Composed and commanding, the academy graduate could easily have got himself and those around him into a spin in the swirling conditions, but he took this latest – and somewhat unique – test in his stride.

Being surrounded by the experience of Joe Gomez, Joël Matip and Kostas Tsimikas likely helped, but he certainly didn’t look out of place.

The No.78 was measured in and out of possession and his Cruyff turn away from pressure in the left-back position late on simply felt a fitting demonstration of such a pattern.

His career is still at a very early stage, needless to say, but there are many promising signs. Liverpool and Klopp look to have a considerable talent on their hands.