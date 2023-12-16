Mel Phillips keen to not put pressure on Elisabeth Terland

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips is eager to not put any pressure on star striker Elisabeth Terland.

The Norwegian is the WSL’s top scorer so far this season with seven goals to her name so far.

Despite her good form, Phillips is keen not to put the star forward under too much pressure, especially as she’s still growing her game.

“We speak week in and week out about her development as a striker, both in the box and in open play.

“She’s a fantastic teammate, a hard-working player, and she’s hungry and driven to grow off the pitch as well as on it.

“While she is finding the back of the net, she knows where she needs to work on other areas of the game.

“She wants to contribute in terms of her assists and in open play to get us up the pitch. I don’t want to put too much pressure on her, because it is all about making sure that she grows.

“She’s still a young player who is mature beyond her years, but there are areas she will continue to grow in.

“When you do put pressure on young players at this time, it’s not good for anyone.”

The American also spoke of Terland’s professionalism and hunger, explaining she was disappointed not to get a hat-trick last week against Leicester City.

“The best part about Teri is how she adds value day in and day out in training and team meetings.

“The standard that she demands of herself, and others as well is high, and she is constantly pushing the team forward, always asking where and how the team can do better.

“She came off the pitch against Leicester thinking about how she could have had a third, rather than be satisfied about having two goals.

“It shows how hungry she is, and I don’t think you can have a ceiling on a player like that.”

Trust the process

The Christmas period is often a time to look back and reflect on the year that’s gone.

For Brighton, this season has been a far more enriching and positive one compared to last season’s, where they finished one place above the relegation zone.

While Phillips is happy, she knows there is more to this team, and they look forward to building and progressing in 2024.

“The most important thing is that we’ve continued to progress and move forward.

“We’re very self-aware about where we’re at, how close we are, what we feel like we need for a tipping point.

“It’s a fantastic group of people and characters that we have who consistently have taken ownership over performances, results, errors, goals, the errors we want to move forward in. That’s what we will continue to do.

“A large part of our preparation has been focusing on ourselves and being really thorough about what to expect or what we feel we’re going to expect in a game, and we’re going to continue on with that process.”

Aston Villa test

The Seagulls’ final fixture of 2023 sees them take on Aston Villa in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Villa go into this game one place below Albion in the table, after suffering a poor start to the season.

While Phillips is aware of their position in the table, she’s still expecting a tough evening.

“Aston Villa is a very good side. We went through the same stretch of games where you’re playing top four teams all after each other. They did it in the first block of games and it is difficult.

“Plus, they lost a lot of games late as well. They have an abundance of quality in their squad in their first eleven and beyond.

“Both teams are sat close together in the table, it will be a good challenge for us both and it’s a chance to get points for the final time this year.”

One player that has helped Carla Ward’s recent cause has been Rachel Daly.

The number nine has scored in four of the last five games she’s been involved in.

Phillips is acutely aware of what Daly can do but says her team would be foolish to solely focus on the WSL Golden Boot winner.

“Rachel has been a really key player for them in open play and also getting on the end of passes and deliveries.

“She’s a threat from crosses, she can pounce on second balls. Of course, she’s a threat, but we don’t solely focus on one player, because they have danger all other the pitch.

“But we have to focus on ourselves. We know we can improve on the last two games and put our stamp on the game.”