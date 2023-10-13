Brighton vs Tottenham: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Brighton and Tottenham face each other this 15th October Sunday at Amex Stadium in search of three important points at the top of the table.

The two teams have one win each, against Everton and Bristol City, but fell to Chelsea and West Ham United. Both coach works are just beginning and can have great success, even if it takes some time.

In the history of clashes since the Women's Super League 2019-20, there are 5 wins for Tottenham, 2 for Brighton and a draw.

The match will be broadcast from 16:00 BST on the FA Player.

Team news

After winning in their championship debut against Everton, the Seagulls were defeated by West Ham, and defender Guro Bergsvand highlighted the importance of turning things around in difficult clashes like last Sunday's:

“Obviously we didn’t get the start that we wanted in the first half but slowly we got into it and created a lot of chances. It would have been great if we could have got to halftime with one or maybe two goals.”

On the other hand, Brighton comfortably beat Birmingham City 3-0 (Charlie Rule, Katie Robinson and Elisabeth Terland) in midweek in the FA Continental Tyres League Cup. No surprises, Melissa Phillips made changes to her team, with just two players from the previous lineup. As well as making five substitutions in both Women’s Super League matches, seeking rotation and choosing the perfect team.

The coach praised Robert Vilahamn and the Spurs team at this Friday's press conference:

“They’ve had a really good start to the season, they played a tightly contested match against Chelsea and then got themselves a result in the second weekend. We faced them in pre-season, we have a little bit of an idea of what to expect, they’ve got a lot of quality on the ball and they’re very organized. (...) We know our focus areas and where we want to grow in possession and areas that we want to exploit. We’ll keep it focused on ourselves".

Furthermore, at the press conference at the beginning of the week, the coach emphasized Pauline Bremer’s abilities and participation in the matches:

“We looked at a couple of things really closely. I’ve spoken a lot about character. The versatility and adaptability of the team is always going to be something we really take pride in”.

Photo by Cameron Howard - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham

Tottenham beat Reading 6-0 last Wednesday with the team all reserves in the League Cup. Goals by Zhang Linyan, Kit Graham, Asmita Ale, Ria Percival, Jessica Naz and Martha Thomas.

Before this clash, coach Robert Vilahamn highlighted the importance of the team's gradual development:

“We need to develop in every game and make sure we take steps. It was a good step on Sunday and now the Reading game will be another step to make sure that we play even better football”.

Before the duel against Brighton, Vilahamn emphasized his team's evolution:

"We had a good performance against Chelsea and zero points. We had a good performance and three points against Bristol. We need to get those points, so we are in a good shape in the table. But most of all is the performance and I think we can see every game we’re taking steps and play better football and scoring more gols so. So for me right now it’s a good journey and hopefully we can just continue Brighton away".

As a result, the season's signings are being quite effective. Swiss Luana Bühler is very solid in defense, while Finnish Olga Athinen brings creativity to the midfield and Martha Thomas and Grace Clinton are important in converting goals.

These facts are very important especially because the main star of the team, Bethany England, had hip surgery and will be out of action for a few months.

Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Likely lineups

Brighton: Sophie Baggaley; Guro Bergsvand, Maria Thorisdottir, Emma Kullberg; Katie Robinson, Vicky Losada, Julia Olme, Poppy Pattinson; Elisabeth Terland, Pauline Bremer, Lee Geum-min. Coach: Melissa Phillips.

Tottenham: Rebecca Spencer; Angharad James, Luana Bühler, Molly Batrip, Ashleigh Neville; Olga Ahtinen, Drew Spence, Evellina Summanen; Celin Bizet Ildhusey, Martha Thomas, Grace Clinton. Coach: Robert Vilahamn.

Key players

Elisabeth Terland - Brighton

Norwegian Elisabeth Terland is one of the Seagulls’ brightest players, responsible for seven goals last season and two goals in two matches this edition. In addition to having excellent defensive characteristics, such as tackles and other attacks, the midfielder can finish from outside the area, as well as helping to build plays.

Photo by Jess Hornby - The FA/The FA via Getty Images



Martha Thomas - Tottenham

Scottish Martha Thomas had no space at Marc Skinner’s Manchester United and found a great refuge at Tottenham. In two Women’’s Super League matches, there are already two goals and great participation in Robert Vilahamn’s game plan. Very present in terms of the number of shots and assists when necessary, the striker is conclusive in 71% of passes (FBref) and very successful in aerial duels.

Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 16:00 BST, Sunday 15th October.

How can I watch?

The FA Player will broadcast the match.

