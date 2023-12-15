Carla Ward names lengthy injury list with Villa ‘looking to secure an emergency loan'

Carla Ward’s Aston Villa have survived a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Super League season. They sit just two points clear of West Ham at the foot of the table, but from the outside, there is a palpable air of belief that Ward and her team can survive - and thrive - in the top flight of women’s football.

But as the boss told reporters in her pre-match press conference on Friday morning, their trip to Brighton has been made much more difficult by a lengthy injury list that sees the fitness of five first-team players called into question.

Brighton sit two points ahead of Aston Villa in the table ahead of Matchday 10, meaning a win for the hosts at the Poundland Bescot Stadium would see them rise to ninth in the league standings.

‘I was very ill for about a week'

Having previously told reporters that she was struggling with illness, Carla Ward provided an update on her health as she prepares for this important tie against Brighton on the weekend.

'I was very ill for about a week, up until probably a couple of days ago to be fair but you don’t get days off in football so you just have to suck it up and get on with it and stay away from people! I feel loads better and I’m ready for the last few days and then the good old Christmas break!'

The players were affected by illness too, with Sky Sports cameras highlighting a number of players clutching their stomachs throughout a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

'We had a bit of a bug that I’ll be honest, I didn’t know about until Sky told me because they’d zoomed in on a few players so I had to go and find out what was going on! We had a few players with a bug before the game but it didn’t stop them performing, which is credit to them.'

Club looking for emergency loan but ‘I won’t tell you who’

The customary update on injuries within the squad was much longer than usual, with Ward racking her brain to remember the

'Daph [van Domselaar] took a hit to the head in quite a nasty collision, struggled a little bit after the game and she’s gonna be out with concussion,’ explained Ward.

'Obviously our third keeper is still recovering as well so we’ll be looking to secure an emergency loan for a goalkeeper today - I won’t tell you who that is yet but that should be sorted by tomorrow so we’ll have added cover on the bench that we didn’t have on Wednesday.'

'[Alisha] Lehmann is still a doubt, she’s come back from international break with a knee injury which we’ve been managing. Not sure if she’ll make it into the squad or not - same with Dan Turner, she’s been struggling after [Manchester] City with a niggle so again, question mark as to whether she’ll make it at the weekend.'

The bad news didn’t end there though, with Ward continuing to tell reporters that 'Georgia Mullett is a question mark, she had a bit of an accident and has been suffering with whiplash. Simone Magill hopefully will be back but again, she’s had to be managed.'

'You probably saw midweek [in the Conti Cup] we only had four first-team players on the bench so yeah, there’s probably question marks. Daph’s definitely out, Alisha and Dan are almost certainly out but we’ll see, and then question marks over Simone and Georgia as well.'

​​Aston Villa will host Brighton at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 18:45 UK. For both teams, it is a valued opportunity to pick up a crucial three points in this hectic and unpredictable WSL season.