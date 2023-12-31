Fulham 2-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal end 2023 with back-to-back defeats in the Premier League following losses to West Ham and now Fulham.

It was the Gunners who took the early lead with Bukayo Saka looping the ball into Bernd Leno's goal following a strong Gabriel Martinelli strike.

It was deja vu for Arsenal as they conceded similar goals today as they did three days prior to West Ham. A counter attack and a corner.

Raul Jimenez latched unto a Tom Cairney cross equalisng the score following a swift counter attack from the Cottagers.

The second half saw Arsenal struggle to break down their opponent, a phrase which is becoming all too similar with the Gunners at the moment. Fulham scored a second via a set piece which found its way to Bobby Decordova-Reid who smashed it home from close range.

Here are the post-match player ratings from Craven Cottage.

Fulham

Bernd Leno - 6

Could have maybe done better for Arsenal's opener, did not have much to do afterwards.

Bernd Leno during Fulham vs Arsenal (GettyImages/Alex Pantilng)

Timothy Castangne - 6

Arsenal's opener came from his side, other than that he stifled Martinelli and later Trossard.

Tosin Adarbioyo - 6

Again, wasn't overly challenged but defended well when called upon.

Calvin Bassey - 7

The busier of the two centre backs today. Helped out Robinson to prevent the usual Saka and Odegaard linkup. In good stead going into AFCON.

Calvin Bassey challenging Eddie Nketiah (GettyImages/David Price)

Antonee Robinson - 8

Pocketed Saka and was a threat going forward too.

Joao Paulinha - 7

Not too many tackles as you would expect, but made a crucial block in the second half from a Bukayo Saka shot which seemed destined for the goal.

Joao Paulinha celebrating after blocking Bukayo Saka's shot (GettyImages/Clive Rose)

Tom Cairney - 7

Kept things ticking in the middle of the park and provided a lovely assist.

Bobby Decordova-Reid - 7

Had the better of Jakub Kiwior in the first 45' getting the Polish international replaced. Could have won a penalty nicking the ball off of Saliba. Scored the winner as well.

Alex Iwobi - 5

The Nigerian did not impress facing his former side. Was not bad, was not great.

Alex Iwobi dribbling past Jakub Kiwior (GettyImages/Adrian Dennis)

Willian - 6

Another man facing his former club, Willian got into good positions and failed to capitalise most notably in the first half as he continued to cut in and attempt to shoot, but to no avail.

Raul Jimenez - 8

Tussled with both Arsenal centre backs and seemed to put them off their game. Took his goal well with a well timed back post run.

Raul Jimenez celebrating his goal vs Arsenal (GettyImages/Clive Rose)

Subs:

Andreas Perreria - 5

Issa Diop - N/A

Harry Wilson - N/A

Harrison Reed - N/A

The Arsenal players getting instructions from Mikel Arteta (GettyImages/Stuart MacFarlane)

David Raya - 6

Could have not done anything for the two goals but his quick thinking set away Arsenal for the opener.

Benjamin White - 5

Abandoned Saka in attack and was not overly impressive going backwards either.

William Saliba - 4

Worst performance from him this season, although not directly at fault for any goals he was sloppy in possession and seemed a tad weaker than usual. Avoided a red card towards the end.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

Seemed like one of the few players who wanted to win today. Found himself deep into Fulham's half at time looking to progress play. Tried his best defensively but was not helped out.

Gabriel Magalhaes challening Bobby Decordova-Reid (GettyImages/Alex Pantling)

Jakub Kiwior - 4

Did not engage in duels with Decordova-Reid and could not provide the technical ability necessary to invert to any real effect.

Kai Havertz - 4

36 touches for someone who played 77 minutes is poor. The German's lackadaisical approach was not good enough today. Too many backwards passes. Needs to impose himself more.

Declan Rice - 5

Back to back poor performances from the £100m man. Too slow to release the ball today and found it hard to break the lines in the midfield.

Martin Odegaard - 6

A decent showing from the captain as he looked to get things going when he picked up the ball. Movement around him was non existent.

Martin Odegaard gesturing to the Arsenal fans (GettyImages / Clive Rose)

Gabriel Martinelli - 5

Cannot seem to play himself out of this bad form. Made a great run for the opening goal though.

Eddie Nketiah - 4

No significant chances were created for him. Made a few decent runs in behind but was ignored. Outside of the box he did not show for the ball enough.

Bukayo Saka - 5

Scored the opener but could not salvage the poor performance. Saka was extremely isolated however created himself a chance which was blocked. Skied a huge opportunity to equalise in the second half.

Bukayo Saka and Antonee Robinson duelling (GettyImages/Stuart MacFarlane)

Subs:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5

Came on for Kiwior at half time. Was not as poor defensively but again did not offer enough penetration centrally.

Leandro Trossard - 5

Came on with 20 minutes to go however the ball did not go down his side very often.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Did not impact the game when he came on.

Reiss Nelson - N/A