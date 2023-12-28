Arsenal 0-2 West Ham United: Hammers march into top six as Gunners fire blank

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Konstantinos Mavropanos of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek turned home a brilliant Jarrod Bowen cross to put the Hammers ahead after a lengthy VAR check.

Dinos Mavropanos, who spent four years at Arsenal, then doubled the visitors lead with a towering header early in the second half.

Mikel Arteta made just one change to the side who drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday, with Leandro Trossard coming into midfield for the suspended Kai Havertz.

The German was suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card at Anfield.

Following the Hammers' impressive 2-0 win at home to Manchester United at the weekend, David Moyes named an unchanged starting XI.

Lucas Paqueta looked a doubt after he hobbled off during the warmup, however the Brazilian midfielder did start the match before being forced off through injury in the 33rd minute.

This was the second time the two sides had played each other this season, as West Ham knocked the Gunners out of the EFL Cup at the start of November.

The last time West Ham won at the Emirates Stadium was over eight years ago, when goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Mauro Zarate handed the Irons a season opening win over Arsenal.

Story of the Match

It was the home side who had the first look on goal as Martin Odegaard flicked the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka, who looked to curl a shot into the far corner, but he could only find the arms of Alphonse Areola.

The Gunners had another decent chance when Gabriel Martinelli was able to lay the ball back to Trossard from inside the box, however the Belgian fired his shot well over the crossbar.

Despite the early pressure from Arsenal, it was the visitors who took an early lead.

Bowen did well to rescue the ball from the byline and was able to divert it back into the penalty area, where midfielder Soucek was quickest to react and made no mistake from close range.

There was a lengthy VAR review as the ball looked to have potentially gone out of play, but after a three-and-a-half minute wait, the goal stood.

Arsenal came close to an equaliser just past the half-hour mark, when Gabriel Jesus played a clever ball into the box, which was headed towards goal by Saka, who forced a fantastic point blank save from Hammers shot stopper Areola.

The Gunners had another great chance just five minutes later when Martinelli got on the end of a stray pass inside the box, however the Brazilian couldn't hit the target with his effort.

With three minutes of the first half left to play, the home side continued to press forward, and thought they had levelled the score when Odegaard threaded Saka into the box with a pin point pass, however the 22-year-old's shot smashed against the near post, with the rebound going out for a West Ham goal kick.

Declan Rice, who made a £105million move to Arsenal from West Ham in the summer, almost brought his side level in spectacular fashion from long range after the break, however his effort skimmed just over the crossbar.

It was West Ham who scored next in the 55th minute though to double their advantage, after former Arsenal defender Mavropanos wrestled free of his marker inside the box, and headed home a James Ward-Prowse corner - his sixth assist of the season.

Arsenal could have got a goal back 10 minutes later, as Jesus got on the end of a good cross but could only direct the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later the Brazilian striker had another great chance, again getting on the end of a dangerous cross, however this time his header flew off target.

The Gunners continued to search for an avenue back into the match, and carved out a promising looking chance when Odegaard and Trossard linked up inside the box, but once again Areola was equal to the effort.

Just moments later Arsenal came knocking again when Saka tried his luck from distance with a curling effort, however it was an easy save in the end for Areola.

In the last minute of the match, West Ham were awarded a late penalty after Rice clattered into Emerson in an attempt to get the ball.

Substitute Saïd Benrahma stepped up to take the spot kick, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya guessed the right way to keep the score at 2-0.

West Ham now march into the top six of the Premier League, whereas the Gunners remain in 2nd place, two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Player of the Match: James Ward-Prowse

It was hard to pick out a 'Player of the Match' because every player in claret and blue was fantastic, but one man who stood out above the rest was Ward-Prowse.

The 29-year-old joined West Ham in the summer for a reported £30million, and has been one of the Irons' best players ever since.

Going forward Ward-Prowse was the architect of most of West Ham's attacks, with the East London side playing through the midfielder.

The Englishman is known as a set piece specialist and he lived up to that name once again tonight, providing a pin point corner delivery into the box for the Hammers' second goal.

Defensively Ward-Prowse was brilliant alongside fellow summer signing Edson Alvarez, with the entirety of the West Ham backline putting their bodies on the line to preserve their clean sheet.