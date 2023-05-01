Leicester 2-2 Everton: Post-Match Player Ratings in Matchday 34 of EPL 22/23

Leicester City lifted themselves out of the Premier League bottom three and into 16th place following a lively contest at the King Power Stadium.

The result saw Everton remain in the drop zone, in 19th, although they remain only a point off the Foxes, such is the tightness of the lower end of the table.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Sean Dyche’s team a 15th-minute lead from the penalty spot after the Everton forward was shoved to the ground in the box by Timothy Castagne.

Çağlar Söyüncü’s half-volley levelled the scores seven minutes later and Jamie Vardy then latched onto an excellent James Maddison pass to put Dean Smith’s charges ahead in the 33rd minute.

Maddison saw a spot-kick of his own kept out by Jordan Pickford on the stroke of half-time and that stop proved crucial as Alex Iwobi’s precise half-volley made it 2-2 nine minutes after the restart.

There were chances at both ends in the time that remained, with Leicester stopper Daniel Iversen making an excellent late save from Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Daniel Iversen – 9/10

Superb. The 25-year-old Dane made a total of six saves over the course of the evening, and the majority of them were genuinely brilliant. His stops from Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucouré at opposite ends of the contest were arguably the standouts.

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen prepares to clear the ball during his side's 2-2 Premier League draw against Everton at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Timothy Castagne – 5/10

Unnecessarily rash push on Calvert-Lewin handed Everton the early spot-kick. Aside from that, offered energy and quality from right-back.

Wout Faes – 6/10

Did well to tee-up centre-back partner Söyüncü’s equaliser with a clever header. Largely composed throughout.

Çağlar Söyüncü – 7/10

Notched the equaliser at a crucial time. The Turkish defender’s effort may have taken a deflection off Michael Keane but, while slipping, he did well to connect as well as he did with his half-volley in a crowded penalty area. Made 12 clearances, more than double the amount anyone else on the pitch registered.

Luke Thomas – 6/10

Somewhat caught under the ball as it dropped for Iwobi to equalise early in the second half, having been booked for a late challenge moments earlier. The 21-year-old left-back was largely measured aside from that spell, which felt a good effort given this was his first start since he featured for England U21s against Croatia on 28th March.

Youri Tielemens – 7/10

Authoritative midfield showing from the Foxes captain. Purposeful in and out of possession. Intercepted Iwobi’s loose pass prior to Vardy’s goal, allowing Maddison to slide the striker through.

Wilfred Ndidi – 6/10

Not the Nigerian international’s most dominant showing, but he did little wrong. Made way for Patson Daka on the hour mark.

Boubakary Soumaré – 6/10

Largely positive box-to-box midfield showing and he kept things ticking well for the Foxes. Was rightly booked in the first-half for a clumsy, but unmalicious, challenge that unfortunately led to Séamus Coleman being stretchered off.

James Maddison – 7/10

Familiarly lively throughout as he consistently drifted into threatening spaces from the right flank. Played a sublime through-ball for Vardy’s first-half goal. Penalty was well-read by Pickford but was disappointingly tame.

Jamie Vardy – 8/10

Led the line with his typical vigour. Offered a persistent, varied threat throughout. Took his goal brilliantly with a first touch that sent him away from and across Michael Keane before he coolly rounded Pickford and slotted home left-footed.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after putting his side 2-1 ahead against Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Harvey Barnes – 7/10

His deliveries from the left led to Söyüncü’s leveller and the penalty that Maddison ultimately missed. Wasteful at times in the second half, but a regular source of directness and threat.

Substitutes

Patson Daka – 5/10

Worked hard upon his 61st-minute arrival but offered relatively little threat on this occasion.

Dennis Praet – 5/10

The midfielder had an understandably limited impact after coming on in the 88th minute.

Viktor Kristiansen – 5/10

Same again, largely, for the 20-year-old Danish left-back. Avoided any notable errors, which can be an occupational hazard for a defender after coming on late.

Jordan Pickford – 7/10

Crucial penalty save from Maddison on the stroke of half-time and was somewhat unlucky that Söyüncü’s equaliser took a deflection off Keane on its way towards goal.

Séamus Coleman – 7/10

Played an excellent pass into Calvert-Lewin which led to the forward winning the early spot-kick. Left the action shortly before half-time with what looked a nasty knee injury.

Everton captain Séamus Coleman (centre) during his side's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Michael Keane – 4/10

Not the best night for the centre-back, although he wasn’t always helped by the wider circumstances. It was a deflection off the No.5 that helped take Söyüncü’s half-volley in, while Vardy raced beyond him with relative ease prior to putting Leicester in front. His relatively blatant handball then earned the Foxes their spot-kick. Helped steady the ship, relatively speaking, in the second half, though.

James Tarkowski – 7/10

The 30-year-old’s contributions were largely positive, which felt an achievement within such an exciting, end-to-end contest. Crucial nodded clearance just ahead of the goal-line prevented Vardy from making it 3-2 five minutes after Iwobi had levelled

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 6/10

Solid enough showing from the Ukrainian left-back. Much of Leicester’s most dangerous attacking came on the other flank, as Maddison drifted inside from the Everton left and Barnes stayed wider on his side, but the 23-year-old defender did little wrong within a relatively quiet evening for him personally.

James Garner – 6/10

Made two key passes within a frenetic midfield battle. Worked hard, and that helped lay the foundation for others to have a greater impact on the contest.

Idrissa Gueye – 6/10

Familiarly combative in midfield. Booked within a night where he made three fouls but also kept possession well, as he completed 87.2% of his passes.

Abdoulaye Doucouré – 7/10

Offered a good link between the central and attacking thirds, as shown by the excellent drive forward and pass that set-up an early Iwobi chance. Denied a potential winner by Iversen in the 87th minute.

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Everton’s best player on the night. Offered persistent threat and creativity from the right, which is reflected by the fact he made three key passes. Took his goal smoothly and could easily have scored earlier had it not been for Iversen’s excellent 15th-minute save.

Alex Iwobi of Everton during his side's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City (Photo by Tony McArdle - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Demonstrated his value to the Toffees once more. Did well to earn the penalty that he coolly converted but was understandably disappointed when he didn’t do likewise with a point-blank chance later in the first half.

Dwight McNeil – 7/10

Another who was heavily involved for the visitors. Often drifted in from the left to get on the ball and provided three key passes himself. His cross from the left led to Iwobi’s equaliser and an earlier delivery of his set-up that aforementioned Calvert-Lewin opportunity.

Substitutes

Nathan Patterson – 6/10

The 21-year-old Scot was introduced shortly before half-time after Coleman sustained that concerning injury. Had a predictably tough task as the hosts regularly looked to get the ball to Barnes on the Everton right. Struggled at times when isolated but stuck to his task well.